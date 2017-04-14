Destiny Media Technologies' (DSNY) CEO Steven Vestergaard on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:DSNY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 13, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Fred Vandenberg

Thanks, Leoni. Our second quarter combines our lowest seasonal revenue with expenditures that are more heavily weighted to the beginning of the calendar year. In spite of this, we were able to maintain profitability for the year-to-date results. That profitability is the result of increases in Play MPE revenue and a reduction of certain expenditures.

Quarter-over-quarter revenue that is revenue for the quarter compared to the prior years quarter grew for the fifth straight quarter. Year-over-year, our independent revenue in the United States continues to improve as it has consistently for almost 10 years now. With that as a model for growth, we have grown revenue in – with the Australian independent record labels, which saw an increase of 17% for the year and 19% for the quarter.

While I might be oversimplifying it, the – this model relies on obtaining a threshold of popular music by receiving major label content, preparing recipient lists and then selling to independent labels. As we have substantial major label content within Scandinavia and in collaboration with our local resellers, we added recipient lists in Scandinavia during the first-half of this year. As a result, we’re seeing revenue growth of 85% for the year and 400% for the quarter.

Now, while these percentages are impressive, this segment is still at its early stages. In Scandinavia, we hope to repeat the growth that we’ve seen over the years with our U.S. independent label revenue, which now represents the majority of our U.S. revenue.

As we have mentioned, we are working on a full web-based release publishing tool, which we hope to leverage into obtaining greater major label content and repeat this model in current and new territories. Overall, expenditures year-to-date fell by 8.5%, which is due to reductions realizing for the first quarter. These reductions come from a reduction in spending on Clipstream sales, marketing and the patents.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Steve.

Steven Vestergaard

Thanks, Fred, and thanks to all of you for joining us on the call today prior to a long weekend. So as Destiny has got two products, Play MPE and Clipstream, with Play MPE currently generating almost all of our revenue. Play MPE is a secured system for delivering music to radio, and Clipstream is a high-reach encoding, hosting, and reporting system, which features a proprietary playback technology based on the canvas tag and JavaScript.

So we’ve been pretty busy this quarter and we’re proud of the progress being able to make with both our products, but also with the company in general. In particular, we’re pleased with the new talent we’ve brought to the company with two new Directors, which rewarded in on at our AGM in February.

This diversity of talent among Directors and Management has been very constructive, allowing the diversity of opinion and occasional creative tension to steer the company towards the best strategic business plan for long-term growth.

Mr. Cho manages a successful fund, which specializes in the investment into microcap stocks and brings in valuable public market experience. And his knowledge and experience with growing technology company is expected to be a real asset going forward.

Mr. Graber brings 20 years of direct software sales experience as a retired VP of Business Development for Apex Software. We expect that he’s going to be able to help a lot with the discipline of building out a profitable sales team and the sales process for both products.

We’ve also addressed a number of corporate goals this quarter to bring predictability to recurring expenses, including negotiating a new five-year lease for our head office at really good terms that are going to benefit investors. We’ve also invested effort in ensuring that contracts continue to be renewed well into the future that we were taking minimum revenue streams and predictable cash flows.

So our music industry revenue is seasonal, with Q2 of the current quarter being the smallest, as the industry mostly shuts down for a month. So about a third of the quarter, we’re not doing very much. They shutdown for Christmas. And our non-recurring expenses, as Fred mentioned, are the highest as we come into the New Year.

So I’m quite pleased that staff was able to grow revenue for the fifth consecutive quarter and MPE revenue by 4%, while keeping expenses in check. So this should be a really strong foundation to build shareholder value into the rest of the year.

So the new directors become significant investors and are quite pleased with the initial steps the company took last year, especially last fall to continue building out Clipstream, but putting the bulk of the development and marketing resources into Play MPE in the short-term. But the expectation is, rapid investment in Play MPE, you should reflect quickly and growing market support of what has become the dominant global service for distributing music.

So last year, the backend hosting service was rebuilt with new server software and the hardware outsourced to Amazon to create virtually unlimited scalability and better reliability. We launched a new upload service last summer at the first step in a new suite of browser-based tools we could offer our customers.

In the fall, we announced new secure watermark audio streaming technology that immediately impacts on our billable usage rate. Feedback from the labels has been extremely positive, as we’ve been able to allocate resources to knockoff new offerings from their wish lists.

As we continue with our browser-based tools, they’re excited about upcoming enhancements, such as our new reporting system. With more than 3 million tracks and 80,000 users in the system, representing 600 million deliveries, Play MPE is by far away the largest distribution system to radio. But the volume of tracks represented need for better efficiency and a better ability to mine large amounts of data.

The new reporting system tracks and as activity knock previously track to reported, including e-mail opens and clicks. This information forms a critical feature in new music promotion and increases the utility of the system for our customers, the competition does not have.

The new information that customers are able to help – the new information customers are getting are able to help them better market to radio, which directly affects the play rate in turn directly affects the revenues to the end consumer. We’ll be adding full release publishing and new label and list administration tools in the coming months, some customers have seen markets of the release publishing system and certain customers will review prototypes and functional alpha products in June of this year.

Overall, to all customers for end-to-end publishing will take place in the balance of the calendar year. The addition of the label and list management tools are expected by this time next year. So our product roadmap also includes items with beyond what I have mentioned here, including some that I’m not even going to talk about yet. But as an example, level two reporting and tools are going to help smaller labels market, which we expect to be able to charge for it. So as we productize the mobility to enhance value add.

In collaboration with recently added resellers, you’ve got a recipient lists in Scandinavia, which as Fred mentioned, has become – began to show results and returns in that territory. New partnerships have begun to impact distribution volumes. So our strategy has been to walk in our large network advantage, keep our recurring – high-margin recurring revenues, while emphasizing a growing toolkit that features our customers want and no one else offers.

But besides the investment development, we focused heavily on sales and marketing with an emphasis on sending staff to meet customers – potential new customers and new partners face to face in person.

So we’ve always invested in industry trade shows and marketing tools like our charts and our daily plaympe.com site. We’re having an emphasis on face to face meetings to direct – better directly understand and address customer needs. In last three months, we met with executives at the Taste of Hope, the industry’s largest charity event and met face to face with partners, customers, and potential customers in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Scandinavia, and the UK.

It’s been quite rewarding to see how quickly these efforts to be reflected in growing industry support for this system. There’s a real nice feedback for us, as we ask them what they want and then we give it to them, and then they start using the system more. To monitor Play MPE progress, I encourage you to follow our real-time statistics. I’ll try and install [Technical Difficulty] /placedapps, again, tinyurl.com/placedapps and placedapps, it’s all one word.

With Play MPE, revenues are being generated 24 hours per day, seven days a week across all time zones. Almost every minute or every couple of minutes, there’s a new song coming through the system, because most of our costs are fixed, new revenues are really high margin. So like I said, the system is completely automated. Once the fixed costs are covered, growth mostly goes to the bottom line.

So our second business unit is Clipstream, which consists of an online video hosting system and a new proprietary player. In the last conference call I said that, we’re in testing with a new version of our proprietary player, which I’m really pleased to announce we are able to release, and the feedback and the improved quality has been very positive. The JavaScript data solution has number of advantages, but it has – had disadvantages with less access to reliable timing in CPU and memory resources.

We’ve been able to make progress in eliminating the disadvantages with a number of new techniques, including offloading some of the work to the GPU and lighting up additional cores through new multi-threading techniques. So I’m really pleased to report the player quality in the desktop market is ready to sell. We’ve restarted search engine advertising to get feedback from early customers.

Our frame rate and timing of frames is solid improving the perceived motion video quality. We use 62% less bandwidth with a 78% increase in quality by being the only internet hosting solution to offer HEVC. So HEVC is new high-efficiency video codec used on 4K TVs. We’re the only one to support it over the Internet and browsers. And I encourage investors to visit tinyurl.com/hevc-bbc to see you report and advantages of this latest technology, or what products like YouTube use bout [ph].

Our audio quality is much higher than standard streaming video, with an ability to support double CD audio quality, or video is less likely to rebuffer with a lower bandwidth footprint. When you seek, the video starts almost instantly without hardly any buffering. Beside adding features to our Clipstream encoding hosting reporting system though, there’s still a little bit of work to be done.

Our main remaining bellman initiatives are improving quality to cellphones and tablets, where we’ve intentionally throttled maximum quality because of such a wide spectrum of performance across thousands of devices. So we already have a new version in-house here that’s not be released, it’s in testing. There’s still quite a few bugs in it. But there will be a large noticeable improvement quality when this goes live.

So there’s going to be a few iterations of new players for you to handle tablets and mobile over the next quarter, each adding new techniques to improve quality and we’re expecting to see a big jump over the next couple of months. There has been a lot of investment in development of Clipstream over the years. We’re close to having a new player perfected with the protection of two dozen patents to keep competition now. We see this new cross-platforms, a software-based way of delivering video is having the potential to be extremely rewarding to investors.

So on that note, I’ll turn the call over to questions. Thank you.

Hubert Mak

Hey, Steve, let me just first on the Play MPE. I guess in terms of the UMG contract, can you just kind of remind us how long is that renewal? And is there a risk of it coming up and not being renewing them, or at least in terms of the revised?

Steven Vestergaard

I guess, there’s always a risk. But we’ve – but I tried to allude to it in the kind of preamble here, and that’s what we’ve invested really, really strongly and is supporting some of our bigger customers, including Universal, and I personally don’t see a lot of risk. Fred, maybe you can comment on when the current contract comes up, but we’ve been with Universal since 2004, we directly ingrained into their system.

They have a number of employees that are – their whole job description is just to use the Play MPE system. And there’s no viable competitors that can do multiple countries like we can, but it have the features we can that we have or have the security. So I see that it’s actually extremely low risk. But in terms of the renewal date, maybe, Fred, you can comment.

Fred Vandenberg

Hubert, the current agreement expires at the end of the current calendar year, so 2017. We’ve – we meet with the Universal regularly. There’s all signs to pointing to the renewal, I don’t expect any kind of risk there. I mean, there’s always the risk, but there’s no signs that would indicate that they won’t continue to renew.

In fact, I would say, because they’re taking very proactive steps into expanding their use of Play MPE internally and combined with our own development items, I think quite bullish on their continued use and growth.

Hubert Mak

And then just to follow-up on that, when you say expanding like, are you actually seeing more aggressive use internationally on another countries also like as North America?

Steven Vestergaard

Let me comment on that. So we’ve – so the current contract allows them to have a bit of growth without it impacting revenues. What it does when Universal uses it more? Even though we don’t necessarily get the bill more. They pave the path for new users from other labels spoke with the majors and the independents. And yes, and answer to your question, yes, they’re investing heavily in expanding both graphically, but also in terms of who recipients are and the number of stocks. Fred, do you want to add to that?

Fred Vandenberg

Yes, I mean, I guess the internally, they’re structuring themselves, so that they – we believe that they’ll facilitate growth. I think there’s a number of things that they haven’t done in the past and with new staff, I think, there’s the things that they’re taking on that would show that, I mean, there’s a demonstrable increase in their use. But, like Steve said, it doesn’t increase our revenue currently. But I think over time, the increased growth helps us to sell in different territories plus justify the increased fees. We have to negotiate that, but all signs point positively to that.

Hubert Mak

Okay.

Steven Vestergaard

I think, I view this example before, but it’s like having a shopping mall. You put the Wal-Mart in there with those of your mall with all the other retailers, it’s kind of the same thing here. We need to grow to pave the path to bring the other labels. And so, one of our easiest ways to grow is to go into new markets, which we have, Fred mentioned the successes in Scandinavia. We’re seeing that in some of the other markets. But you need the major in their efforts to kind of build up the demand.

Hubert Mak

Okay. And then switch over into Clipstream, it sounds like you guys are currently still in the testing, or it is closer to finalizing the official version here. So can you give us an update – updated timeline in terms of when do you [Multiple Speakers]?

Steven Vestergaard

So I’m actually extremely pleased that the main disadvantage to JavaScript is timing. JavaScript doesn’t really have actual timing, CPU usage and memory. So on the desktop, we’ve got significantly more people getting either first, second, or third quality, which all three, I consider adequate to reach to consumers.

We’re continuing to work on getting everybody to the first quality. But it’s mainly just a performance issue, and the way we’re addressing it as we’re offloading tasks to other core. We used to be limited to one core on the CPU and also to offloading stuff to the GPU, which is a graphics processing unit, and then finally, by being more efficient. But we’ve done it one step at a time. And so the first step is, we just fixed desktops.

And so I’m kind of – I want to put check mark to next to it, but – most people in desktops are quite pleased with the quality. It’s kind of the same or better than YouTube for most people, but audio is better than YouTube, the seeking is better, and we’re less likely to rebuffer. And the reason is that our bandwidth footprint is quite a bit smaller.

Currently, we’re throttling tablets and cellphones. So and reason is, it’s hard for us to detect the capabilities of your phone. In some tablets – some tablets are almost like computers like Microsoft Surface tablet, that’s faster than most people desktops. But on the other hand, you can go to like a really low-end tablet that’s like an e-book reader, where memory is really limited and CPU is really limited.

So we’ve got an internal version that we’ve been working on since last conference call, where I’m actually quite blown away with the improvement on the cellphone quality. So that version is still a little bit buggy. So it’s hard for me to predict when it’s going to come out. But in an internal testing, the actual quality is way better.

Tablets are a bit of a different story in that, because they’re still big, but there’s little imperfection [in orders it more] [ph], whereas on a cellphone, because it’s small and we can kind of get away with little problems. So what I’m expecting it, it’s going to take probably three more versions for us to address cellphone and tablet. I’m expecting to have results by the next conference call. So by the next conference call, I’m hopeful that both cellphones and tablets are going to be equivalent to the quality that we’re seeing on the desktop.

But where the risks are? I think, we mostly beat timing. We mostly beat CPU, where the risks are is in memory. Certain devices have very limited memory. And so in some cases, where the memory is too low, we may decide to just not support that device. But so in terms of timing, we’re doing search engine marketing now, but it’s mostly not so much to get big sales.

We expect to get some sales, but as much to get feedback from the customers on what they want, what’s working, what’s not working, where we’ve held back a little bit is on features for the cloud hosting system. So we’re going to pull bit bore on improving the player who are going to pull bore putting resources after Play MPE. We’ve actually pulled back a little bit on adding features to the cloud just because it’s going to take longer to get a return there.

Hubert Mak

So it sounds like there’s still some improvements to be made. So what and then, obviously, just kind of talk to, you’re going to have some better update here in the next conference call. So what is the timeframe in terms of your expected actual commercial launch and every time in Q4 of the fiscal year?

Steven Vestergaard

So the cloud hosting system is kind of ready now. But it’s a bit of a commodity business, everybody is kind offering the same thing. You upload your video that encodes that, you get reporting and everything. We’re better than everybody else on the reach and the reliability and all that kind of stuff, because we’ve got – we leveraged our experience with Play MPE to create a really super robust backend, but that’s not something you can really mark – that’s not something we can talk about advantages.

Similar to other commodity offer, new companies have features. They’re not rocket science to build, things like just having departments, where you can have a master in billing account and different employees have different rights and different permissions, some of that stuff is not being built out yet. And so for us to be really competitive with the commodity hosting solution, we do need to put some effort into that.

But with the proprietary stuff, so the stuff where we really shine, where we can really license and really run with it, where we think JavaScript video is going to have so many advantages that that we could – we can really make a big impact to have that ready, I wouldn’t say 100%, but it’s going to be pretty polished by next quarter like we’re making really good progress like it’s – the version it’s in-house is a little bit buggy. But I’m really blown away by the improvement quality versus on cellphones versus which was on our current demo site.

Hubert Mak

Okay. I just want to clear on like what you just said. So in terms of actual commercial launch, you need all the other peripheral sort of possible support for your actual core technology. But you’re suggesting that you’re looking for all that to be completed by within Q3?

Steven Vestergaard

Yes. So we’re launching now. So you can come to our website and you can buy the product, we’ll happily take your money. And like I said, the desktop, I’m quite proud of it. I prefer you get quality one and quality three before some people get like quality six. So we kind of beat that hurdle.

So that we’re going to continue to improve the desktop, but we kind of think, we’re there to start making money off it. But we’re a little weak on the cloud hosting system. We don’t have as many features as some of our competitors. But on a cellphone and the tablets, we’re not good enough yet. So, we’re looking towards Q3 and Q4 to really lock that down. But I’m expecting by Q3, the tablets and cellphones are going to have similar quality to what you see on desktop on our current demos like your demo site now.

Hubert Mak

Okay. And then just last question, in terms of the sales and marketing, how do you guys approaching and marketing the Clipstream in terms of partnership direct or…?

Steven Vestergaard

So – yes, so currently, I – we talk through our strategy, brainstorming with the new directors that kind of stuff. Currently, we’re putting most of our sales and marketing efforts into Play MPE. With Clipstream, it’s a search engine advertising, which is surprisingly effective, because it’s a first pricing with different kind of people who come in. But as we really go full bore with it, but I’m happy with the cellphone, the tablets, we’re going to be selling into partners.

So, rather than sell to realtors, I’d rather sell to a real estate site that kind of thing. You’re selling your API out and then targeting certain verticals. So like take advertising as an example, as a particular vertical, we would be going to streaming video trade shows, we would be going to advertising trade shows. We wouldn’t be sell – advertising at tech magazine, we’d be selling into the advertising journal that kind of thing.

So what we’re going to try to do is identify the half dozen verticals that kind of make the most sense. But where we’re at right now is our quickest return on investment is sales and marketing with Play MPE. And we really started doing that, I call it, August/September of last year. And pushing resources into Play MPE has been surprisingly effective, may not have – done shopping in revenues overnight. But the industry support this coming back is just phenomenal.

We’ve been signing up new partners in companies that are sending us business and that’s all going to bear fruit over the next six months or so.

Hubert Mak

Okay, thanks.

Steven Vestergaard

Thank you.

Walter Schenker

Hi, Steve. Two questions, comments. First on Play MPE to the last years, multiple years, there have been advances taking place, but they haven’t been haven’t appeared in revenues even due to the structure of a contract this side or the other thing. What is it going to take, or given your last comment that we should see it in the second-half of the year to get a revenue growth rate in Play MPE beyond the low single digits.

Steven Vestergaard

Okay.

Walter Schenker

Maybe that’s just, it stated to leading to that, or…?

Steven Vestergaard

Yes. So I’m going to let, Fred, comment after I’m finished here. But you’ve got to – the first thing to understand is, we’ve got a pretty sweet deal right now. And the high margins from Play MPE are a little bit obscured, because we’re taking our profits and reinvesting them in R&D and Clipstream. But we’ve got a pretty good business here.

We don’t have a lot of competition in the business that we want to keep for a lot of our initial development is defensible and making sure, right after the Universal contract is going to be renewed? Yes, the reasons going to be renewed is, because we give them what they what. They send us a wish list on new features they want and we build it out. But in terms of new revenue growth, I see revenue growth and promotion, we spend 10 times as much as in promotion, if they do in distributions.

We’ve got some ideas on that. Geography, which is a really big deal and first time alluded to it. We’ve had a problem with staff turnover some of the bigger labels. And so you think you’re going to have a big initiative and all of a sudden, you’re dealing with brand new faces. So we’re doing peace. We’re travelling all over the place, visiting face to face with the decision-makers, and we’re getting the muscle to be on our side to help us going to new territories with their current contract, their incentive to do that, because it doesn’t necessarily cost them anymore, but they get a big benefit.

Getting more people to use it in the organization, so we talked about browser-based tools. So instead of just going through the central distribution system to go through your promotion staff over that, like more people have encoder tools, the more money we’re going to make a bigger recipient lists. So maybe going into recipients other than just radio stations – your radio stations are the tip of the iceberg.

So it’s kind of a one, two punch. I see development is being mostly defensive. But we’re investing in sales and marketing and travel and visiting people and promotion stuff like that, that’s where we’re going to see a better growth. But I’ll let, Fred, add to my comments here.

Fred Vandenberg

I think, we’ll see some organic growth with Play MPE that like, as he said, it will be in the single digits. But the lot of the development in terms of the technical development and software development we’ve taken on over the last sort of 12 to 18 months has been more setting us up to be able to release new product ideas, new developments that will result in incremental revenue.

So they themselves haven’t resulted in heavy positive influences in revenue. But they facilitate things that will. And I think one of the things that Steven mentioned is, even it is a full release encoder that we’re working on for release publishing tool net, that will take a balance of the year to complete. And we expect to leverage that into marketing opportunities that will grow revenue.

And I think a lot of times that revenue growth will see it and more step like you’ll see gains over time. But you’ll also see steps in increasing revenue, at least, that’s our plan. And with that we’ll once that’s complete, we’ll be able to add on new product ideas.

From other non-technical non-software based product ideas, we’re working on some agreements behind the scenes and some product ideas behind the scenes that that we’ve tested out and seem to work. And you do see them in growing independent label revenue that that we’ve seen positive results in over the last year, year-and-a-half. So. I think a little patience. But I do I do expect – I do see Play MPE revenue growing more than single digits.

Walter Schenker

Okay. And second question, having a – on Clipstream having a product that’s great on dense parts might have been viable or some of them might be interested in it, say, God knows, how many years ago. But if you can’t solve, or you haven’t solved the problem for both cellphones and tablets, what type of customer might even have an interest? I mean, it seems, we’re still steps away for making a commercial product, because if you can’t do mobile, what advertiser cares?

Steven Vestergaard

Yes. So you’ve got to think of it as almost like a simple concentric rings. So at the center, everything has common problems. So whether it’s a cellphone, or tablet, or Internet TV, or a desktop, they all have problems with timing, CPU, bandwidth, memory. And we have to address those problems for everybody, since we took it as a two-step approach and we’ve addressed it for everybody.

So the problems that we’ve solved for desktops also solved those same problems on cellphones. But in cellphones, we have additional problems. One is, we don’t get accurate information back all the time. Like, for example, the device might say, hey, I’m an iPhone, but it doesn’t tell me are you in iPhone 6 or are you in iPhone 1. And so we don’t necessarily know the capabilities of that device upfront.

And so what we’ve been doing is throttling everything, going down to the lowest common denominator. So we wanted to work on every phone, but we’re giving up pretty bad quality to keep the cross-platform. And where we really went into problems is with memory like some devices are really memory limited. And you would think that over time, the devices would get better and better.

But in some cases, it’s going backwards, because consumer seem to care more about cost and how big the device is, and how quickly it burns memory or it burns the battery. And so some of the develop – some of the manufacturers have kind of gone backwards and they’re making the devices wimpier, so less CPU, less memory.

We didn’t try to solve the problems with cellphones and tablets at all until we got this desktop version out. But you guys are kind of on a 60-day, 90-day time lag, in that, I’m seeing things internally that we haven’t released yet. And so internally, it’s going to take a few iterations to get cellphones and tablets perfect.

But internally, I’m seeing a version that looks great on the cellphones, where it isn’t throttling, it is detecting on what – basically, we try to hit the CPU and try to hit the memory. We figure out what the resources are, where we’ve been able to successfully upload thing, and we’ve been able to rewrite our architecture to deal with devices that have really, really tiny memory footprints.

So that version, I shouldn’t really put a timeline open. I think the version I’m seeing right now would be probably release in about a month. But for you guys to be happy to have something similar to what we have on desktop, I’m thinking probably more like three months. And that’s why I said, by the time of having next conference call, I’m expecting the cellphones and tablets are going to have similar quality to what we’re currently offering on desktop.

Walter Schenker

And once you get that quality across the trade format, does that mean that revenues follow relatively quickly from a low base, what does that mean that it still takes you which you’ve been sort of advertising this coming for a long time…

Steven Vestergaard

Yes.

Walter Schenker

So that it takes nine months to get a customer?

Steven Vestergaard

Yes, it’s kind of two businesses in a way that cloud hosting product doesn’t need the Clipstream player. So we can do the cloud hosting product and just do what everybody else does, just use like H.264 or something, forget the HEVC, forget the JavaScript and take all the inferior – inferiorities of what the commodity hosting is offering. And just kind of play with – and that’s a nice business. We can choose to go into that business and we’re still missing a handful of features, mostly to do with billing and reporting.

But that’s an easy business to make money on. It’s a commodity business though. So it’s kind of like a parking spot. Every parking company can make money, because people just go to wherever the closest parking spot is, the one parking spot is not necessarily better than the other.

Where we’re going to get the big win is with licensing the JavaScript player lists video. It’s a really big deal to not use a chip, to not use an old standard as 10 years old, and to be completely cross-platform, to be able to add new features to the customers want – they want security, they want watermarking puppets in there. They want higher audio quality puppets in there. And we can build something today that instantly is cross-platform tomorrow like a whole across the spectrum.

We need the hosting system to show it. So we need to show it in action. So in a way the hosting system, you can almost think of it as a display case, where we’re displaying our jewels – jewels to the JavaScript. So in terms of the real big win, the quickest win would be to license to somebody big. So, like let’s say, YouTube, where somebody saw an advantage in using JavaScript instead of H.264, that’s the kind of license that would be the whole month.

Walter Schenker

Okay. And therefore, it requires both an upgrade of your hosting and an upgrade of your hosting and an upgrade of the breadth of devices that uses?

Steven Vestergaard

The good way to think of it is, you can sell a car that’s not painted. But it’s easier to sell if it’s got paint on it. And it’s kind of like that, we’re going to keep hammering way at it, the more features we build out, the better we make it, the better the quality be easier it is to sell. But as asked earlier when it’s going to be commercially ready? It’s commercially ready now, but it’s commercially ready with Boards especially on cellphones and tablets.

Walter Schenker

Okay. But you will be disappointed well to get you make a forecast. It’s, in fact, you’ll have not both upgraded the hosting and solve the issues for cellphones and tablets and start having commercial sales. So you’ve got all package sometime this calendar year?

Steven Vestergaard

Even – I’d be even taking the fiscal year, which ends in August. The good thing in terms of checks and balances is, we’ve got a good Board of Directors, they are keeping us accountable. If we’re not able to be in a position, where Clipstream is going to make us money, Clipstream is going to get if it’s a get caught up at the knees. And so we need to make this work over the next quarter or two.

Walter Schenker

Okay, good for your Board. Okay, thank you, Steve.

Steven Vestergaard

Yes, thank you.

Steven Vestergaard

Okay. Well, thanks everybody for joining the call. I know it’s a Easter weekend, I hope you guys all have a good time. And I know there’s the people who are listening to this on a rebroadcast or reading the transcript feel really free to reach out to either Fred or myself. We invite increased room investors, that’s how we learn and we like constructive criticism. That said, if you don’t reach out to us, I look forward to the next call in a few months. Thank you.

