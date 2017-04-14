Tesla Semi Truck To Be Unveiled In September

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 13, 2017.

Tesla Plans a Battery-Powered Truck

Source: Nikola Motor Company

Elon Musk tweeted today that the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Semi truck unveil is set for September, calling it "seriously next level". Musk had discussed Tesla's intentions for a BEV semi last July in "Master Plan, Part Deux":

In addition to consumer vehicles, there are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport. Both are in the early stages of development at Tesla and should be ready for unveiling next year. We believe the Tesla Semi will deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate.

According to Electrek, Tesla's Vice President of Vehicle Programs, Jerome Guillen, was put in charge of the semi truck program. Guillen had previously been in charge of Daimler's (OTCPK:DDAIF) truck program, which is very credible experience. Many don't realize it, but Daimler is one of the largest makers of trucks and buses in the world. The "three-pointed star" doesn't just reign over luxury sedans.

What form the truck might take remains to be seen, but I suspect it will look something like the Nikola semi truck concept pictured above. Because the engine and drive train are much more compact that the standard diesel engine, the cab of the truck can be much more aerodynamic, assuming the shape of a vertical wedge that tapers towards the front of the vehicle.

Nikola's concept relies on hydrogen fuel cells to provide long range (1200 miles promised), and it will be interesting to see how Tesla handles the range problem for its Semi. I think we're talking about a very large battery pack, equivalent to several Powerpack 2s (200+ kWh each) on wheels. But I don't doubt that the company will package all those cells in an attractive and aerodynamic body.

Another interesting question is how Tesla will provide quick charging for such large storage capacity. Will it max out the range as in the Nikola concept, so that a driver could simply drive all day and then charge overnight? That is probably the right approach, although a 1200-mile range is likely not needed for that. I would think 600-800 miles would carry a driver through a normal 8-12 hour shift.

Tesla to Reveal Production Model 3 in July

Musk's Tweet storm continued with the announcement that the production unveil of the Model 3 would be held in July. These will apparently be early production models that will go to Tesla insiders and employees.

There has been some criticism about the company's skipping of a beta prototype stage and going directly into production from "Release Candidates" that are currently on the road. These occasionally appear in videos shot by smartphone cameras.

Source: Electrek

There does seem to be some truncation of the normal automobile development process, and therefore, some added risk for Tesla and consumers.

I expect that there will be some teething pains with the new car, and yes, early adopters such as Tesla and SpaceX employees will probably bear the brunt of that. However, the argument has always been that this is a much simpler car that doesn't have the manufacturing challenges of the Model X or even the Model S.

The good news is that Tesla seems to be starting production about when it intended.

GM Invests Even More in Cruise Automation

General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced today that it is stepping up operations at its Cruise Automation subsidiary in San Francisco. GM will invest $14 million and create 1100 new jobs at a new R&D facility.

CEO Mary Barra affirmed the company's commitment to self-driving technology:

Expanding our team at Cruise Automation and linking them with our global engineering talent is another important step in our work to redefine the future of personal mobility. Self-driving technology holds enormous benefits to society in the form of increased safety and access to transportation. Running our autonomous vehicle program as a start-up is giving us the speed we need to continue to stay at the forefront of development of these technologies and the market applications.

Following the news that GM planned to deploy "thousands" of self-driving Bolt EVs, the expansion at Cruise Automation seems logical. There probably was no way that Cruise could support GM's grand designs without a substantial expansion of staff and facilities.

I continue to be curious about the underpinnings of the Cruise Automation approach. Cruise Automation has made very rapid progress, and in some eyes, has even moved out in front of Tesla. Although Tesla has called Cruise's capability "little more than demoware", progress with the company's own Enhanced Autopilot has been disappointingly slow.

In a report published exclusively for Rethink Technology subscribers, I laid out the case that Cruise is using Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX 2. In addition to being a production system that is being used in Tesla's cars, Cruise would be able to use the Driveworks SDK provided by Nvidia to shorten its development times. I believe this was crucial to the rapid progress that Cruise has demonstrated.

Source: Nvidia

Another factor in favor of Cruise may be that it opted to make extensive use of Velodyne's LIDAR systems. Although this is difficult and expensive to package for a production car, it probably simplifies the software development process. Tesla has opted not to use LIDAR in order to reduce cost and complexity, but this may make the software development process more complex. This difference may account for the relative progress of the two companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.