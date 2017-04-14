DryShips And Kalani: Just Who Is Kalani?

Over the last few months, DryShips has sold about $0.5 billion in shares to Kalani. The latter has dumped those shares on the public (typical death spiral financing).

British Virgin Islands (Image Source: Google Maps)

Deals between DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) and Kalani are now close to $1 billion. To date, DryShips has sold $520.2 million worth of shares to Kalani - 140 million shares before the reverse split 1 for 4, just one of several reverse splits recently. In light of that, one might be tempted to label Kalani a day trader rather than an investor. With Kalani already dumping those shares on the public, DRYS stock is down by 99.95% within a few months. This translates to the common shareholders losing most, if not all, of their investment.

Source: Simply Wall St.

DryShips Dilution: Water under the bridge?

DryShips will sell the remaining $188.3 million worth of shares to Kalani over a 24-month period, as per the company's SEC filing. It's unlikely that DryShips CEO George Economou will drag things on that long, however - it's more likely he will collect the remaining $188.3 million from Kalani within a month. Don't be surprised if the stock spikes by 50-100%, and when it does, there will be more shares sold to Kalani, and again from Kalani to the general public.

Kalani - Mystery Company?

A search of the company's SEC filings using the name "Kalani" reveals surprisingly little - the filing says "Kalani Investment Limited" or "The Investor". Further inquiries into SEC filings using those titles indicate no address, no phone number, and no website. With indications that this is a billion-dollar company, this lack of basic information is unusual.

After an extensive search online search, Kalani's address and phone number did surface, but I am not sure this is the correct address. In fact, Michael Goode from GoodeTrades.com paid $30 to find the address of Kalani, as follows:

Source: Google Maps (Kalani Investments Ltd., British Virgin Islands)

According to TradeWinds, the world largest shipping news service, Toronto-based hedge fund manager Marc Bistricer and his firm Murchison Ltd. are behind Kalani, which has also invested a further $160 million in fresh equity into two other Greek companies, TOP Ships and Diana Containerships. The report further says:

David Bistricer heads a US-listed real estate investment trust called Clipper Equity. His family-run firm is said to own more than 60 buildings and thousands of residential units in New York. Most prominently, it bought the Sony Building at 550 Madison Ave in 2013 for $1.1bn and sold it last year for $1.3bn. But it is his son Marc and Murchison that have appeared on documents circulated among Greek ship owners as the man behind Kalani.

Source: TradeWinds News

Conclusion

The lack of an address, phone number, and website for Kalani is, or should be, unsettling at the very least. Kalani only targets foreign companies and dumps stocks on the public for profit. These same stocks are down by more than 90% (typical death spiral financing) and have been through a gamut of multiple reverse splits. With common shareholders losing their entire investment, it is safe to conclude that Kalani might be involved in "pump & dump" and "short & distort".

Based on my analysis, I recommend DRYS as a SELL. A short may be dangerous, as you may not know when they are going to push it.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.