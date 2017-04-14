Is Wells Fargo Toast?

One might think so from the stock's precipitous 12% decline in less than 30 days.

Has Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) gone from being "the best thing since sliced bread" to "toast"?

It did some incredibly stupid things that came to light last fall. A bank that was a key contributor to the opening of the West and a proponent of fair business practices, and the least-fined major bank coming out of the banking fiasco of the recent recession, screwed up.

Under its now-fired Chairman and CEO John Stumpf and his overzealous protégé Carrie Tolstedt, WFC employees were encouraged to open and rewarded for creating 2 million phony bank accounts. The company has been fined $185 million - so far - for these transgressions. It has, however, "clawed back" incentive pay and bonuses so far of $69 million from Stumpf and $63 million from Tolstedt. Leaving aside the question of why WFC believes it had to pay so much money for individuals fomenting such malfeasance that $132 million is considered only a partial payback, the bank is at least mitigating some of those fines.

More importantly, Wells still has a retail franchise with more branches than any other US bank. This is quite the competitive advantage. As commercial and individual customers seek to borrow before future rate rises, Wells Fargo has deep pockets well replenished by its many depositors nationwide. Barring another Great Recession, I believe interest rates will increase steadily in the next 1-2 years, which in turn will increase the bank's margins.

In addition, as the nation's largest mortgage originator, Wells will benefit as more Millennials seek to buy homes and more individuals become re-employed. (See article here on the likely real estate recovery.)

This is the third-largest bank in the country, and the one which, until recently, employed the sharpest executives and managers. I believe this recent scandal was a one-off, and that the bank is now committed to restoring its customers' faith and moving forward with the strengths its size and geographical reach provide. This, too, shall pass.

At this price, WFC enjoys an operating margin of 37% and a net margin of 25%, an ROE of 10% and an ROA of a little more than 1%. It sells at 12.85 times earnings and pays a healthy dividend yield of just under 3%.

I began buying shares (this time) in one of my personal accounts at $54.75. I averaged down on Thursday after revenue was reported for the first quarter as just a hair below the year-ago period and earnings just a hair above, buying at $51.75.

I have chosen to go the relatively conservative route of buying the common shares. However, I've also previously owned shares of the Wells Fargo TARP warrants, and may do so again. For those of a more speculative bent, these might be appropriate. During the past month, when the common fell 12%, the warrants plunged 30% in 30 days. That's the joy and the heartache of leverage.

The warrants (WFC.WS on BigCharts) are currently trading at $18.20. Their strike price is $34.01. That means there is a remarkably small premium to pay for this warrant. (Think of it as a call option that expires in October 2018.) Adding $34.01 and $18.20, we see that the premium is just 86 cents to control a share of WFC from now until October 2018. ($34.01 + $18.20 = 52.21; $52.21 - Thursday's close at $51.35 = $0.86)

The downside? If WFC closes at $34.01 in October 2018, a common shareholder will have lost a good chunk of money. The warrant holder, on the other hand, will have lost absolutely everything.

Of course, if WFC recovers just to $60, the common holder buying at $51.50 makes $8.50; the warrant holder is awarded $26 per warrant, or roughly the same dollar amount from $18 that the common shareholder makes spending nearly three times as much. A caveat: leverage cuts both ways!! And you must be right on the direction of the stock and the timing. There are other adjustments that are too detailed to spin us around for this short article, but these performance adjustments could make the warrants even more worthwhile.

If you are spending mad money, I would personally rather spend it on a leveraged way to play a great company than an unleveraged way to buy a lesser company. In either case, however, let the buyer beware.

Disclaimer:

(1) Do your due diligence! What's right for me may not be right for you.

(2) Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Rather an obvious statement, but most people look for past performance instead of a solid, rational approach they can agree with.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.