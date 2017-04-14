216 Marijuana Stocks: Attorney General Jeff Sessions May Have Killed The Rally, But For How Long?

Winners are up about $0.01 per share, on average; losers are down about $1.26 per share, on average.

With n=47 (22%) winners and n=169 (78%) losers, it is apparent that the relatively small number of winners are (the most) micro-cap of these stocks.

This very significant (~31%) decline might be nothing more than a move back to pre-January effect levels, but Jeff Session's comments may have contributed.

The adjusted portfolio, at N=216, had an equal-weighted year-to-date high at about $3.14 per share; down nearly $1.00 per share, to about $2.16 per share, on April 7.

I began with my Seeking Alpha portfolio of N=229 marijuana stocks, but deleted n=13, as they had no closing values on April 7, 2017.

I have been publishing fewer Seeking Articles in recent months and trying to focus on marijuana stock sector or segment moves. Instead of picking the winners and losers, I am trying to capture returns on sector upside overreactions. You can also use these sector moves to buy your favorite marijuana stock, as any component of an upside moving sector is more likely to rise with that sector, and entry before these sector moves minimizes your risk.

This strategy worked very nicely with this last Election Day, on November 8, 2016, when I recommended you sell the overreaction and buy back in during December 2016 (tax loss selling or harvesting; see below, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), a large-cap example of tax loss selling, used only for illustrative purposes, as I tend to get a few comments on whether or not this "seasonal" persists), in anticipation of a January effect.

Jeff Sessions suggested that the U.S. Attorney General cannot "selectively" enforce Federal laws, which I understand, and I believe this put an end to this marijuana sector rally. This article suggests just this, and the data for my marijuana stock portfolio is contained in the Appendix to this article.

So, while the January effect rally appeared to extend into February, many took profits, and this appears to have been a good move. The next big "event" is likely to be formalization of Canadian marijuana legalization for recreational use, and it is likely to have its greatest upside overreaction impact on Canadian stocks. Ted Ohashi makes this point in his most recent Seeking Alpha article. My updated descriptive measures and results follow in the next section.

Descriptive Measures from my Seeking Alpha Marijuana Stock Portfolio

I began with the entire population from my Seeking Alpha marijuana stock portfolio. This is the same starting point I have used in my most recent articles here.

N=13 of the stocks in my N=229 stock portfolio did not have any measures, so I eliminated them, resulting in an adjusted population of N=216.

There are n=47 year-to-date winners (~22%) and n=169 year-to-date losers (~78%). The equal-weighted (EW) portfolio, using year-to-date high price per share, is $3.14. The EW portfolio, using year to date price per share as of April 7, 2017, is $2.16. The decline from year-to-date highs approximates $1, or about 31 percent.

Portfolio Portfolio EW EW N or n Percent Value Value Percent Population 229 less: Stocks with no measures 13 equals: Adjusted population 216 100.0% $2.16 Year-to-date winners 47 21.8% $0.01 Year-to-date losers 169 78.2% ($1.26) April 7 portfolio value $3.14 100.0% less: Year-to-date high portfolio value $2.16 68.8% equals: Year-to-date decline (rounded) $0.98 31.2%

Again, all measures and tickers are provided in the Appendix, where you can copy/paste the tickers and, in very little time, create your own Seeking Alpha portfolio for examination. I think this is important, as is a dialogue for all Seeking Alpha readers, authors and investors.

Summary

I tend to focus most of my work and research on marijuana sector or segment reactions and overreactions.

I believe Election Day resulted in an upside overreaction for the sector, and that tax loss selling or harvesting resulted in a downside overreaction through about December 21. While the precision of this event date moves a bit either way and from year to year, re-entry into the sector or segment generated very favorable returns through the end of January and even into February. However, as one would expect, the new U.S. Attorney General, making a public statement perceived by all as harmful to the marijuana sector or segment, "killed" the rally. Though, it might have "trailed off" without these comments, anyway. We will never know.

The next big "event date" or "event period" will be formalization of Canadian legalization for recreational use in Canada, and I expect the most favorable upside overreaction to benefit Canadian marijuana stocks. In this last case, higher stock prices might "stick," but I do not believe this will be at their highest year-to-date price per share, so remember to take "some" profits.

Appendix

Note: Thirteen (n=13) tickers with no values and deleted from my original SA portfolio of marijuana stocks include: (1) This stock has been removed from the portfolio (OTCPK:ALCSQ), (2) AVT, Inc. (OTCPK:AVTCQ), (3) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. (ECIG), (4) Finore Mining, Inc. (OTC:FNREF), (5) Hemp, Inc. (OTCPK:HEMP), (6) Lexaria Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP), (7) Medbook World, Inc. (OTCPK:MBOO), (8) Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MDCN), (9) Mettrum Health Corp. (OTC:MQTRF), (10) Primco Management, Inc. (OTCPK:PMCM), (11) Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:QASP), (12) Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. (OTCPK:RFMK), and (13) Indie Growers Association, Inc. (OTCPK:UPOT).

Amount Amount FIRM NAME SYMBOL PRICE 1-WK PERF 4-WK PERF 52-WK PERF YTD High ↑ YTD High ↓ YTD High 1 Americann, Inc. (OTCQX:ACAN) $3.96 -1.5% -15.2% $5.83 $5.50 ($1.54) 2 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF) $2.10 4.1% 5.2% $4.09 $2.17 ($0.07) 3 Acacia Diversified Holdings (OTCQB:ACCA) $1.60 -6.5% -27.5% ($0.27) $2.10 ($0.50) 4 Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCPK:ACGX) $0.00 112.5% 142.9% $1.83 $0.00 $0.00 5 Acology, Inc. (OTCPK:ACOL) $0.02 -10.0% -9.5% $17.00 $0.05 ($0.03) 6 Advantis Corp. (OTCPK:ADVT) $0.02 -3.3% -5.0% $4.20 $0.04 ($0.02) 7 Aero Grow International, Inc. (OTCQB:AERO) $2.89 -3.1% 8.0% $1.33 $3.45 ($0.56) 8 AlumiFuel Power Corp. (OTCPK:AFPW) $0.00 0.0% -50.0% $1.00 $0.00 $0.00 9 Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AGTK) $0.02 -99.9% -99.9% $4.97 $21.45 ($21.43) 10 Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:AMFE) $0.03 35.5% 134.6% $7.75 $0.04 ($0.01) 11 American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) $0.69 -4.8% -7.3% $3.58 $1.05 ($0.36) 12 Aphria, Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) $5.91 13.8% 13.3% $4.56 $5.61 $0.30 13 Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB:ATTBF) $0.21 23.0% 21.4% $3.68 $0.28 ($0.07) 14 Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) $44.60 -2.5% -1.7% $0.03 $48.20 ($3.60) 15 AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AXIM) $12.01 -10.3% 34.0% $28.98 $19.80 ($7.79) 16 Buildablock Corp. (OTCPK:BABL) $0.00 9.4% -12.5% $1.06 $0.01 ($0.01) 17 Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:BAYP) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $1.00 $0.00 $0.00 18 Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:BLDV) $0.00 50.0% 50.0% $2.00 $0.00 $0.00 19 Cannabix Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:BLOZF) $0.61 4.5% 13.8% $1.86 $0.70 ($0.09) 20 Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCPK:BLPG) $0.04 0.5% 42.3% $0.75 $0.05 ($0.01) 21 Monarch America, Inc. (OTCPK:BTFL) $0.00 -12.5% -12.5% ($0.30) $0.00 $0.00 22 Weed, Inc. (OTCPK:BUDZ) $2.07 1.4% -40.8% $29.85 $5.05 ($2.98) 23 Bang Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:BXNG) $1.40 11.2% 23.0% ($0.44) $1.94 ($0.54) 24 Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CAFS) $0.05 46.8% 45.5% $3.80 $0.10 ($0.05) 25 CannLabs, Inc. (OTCPK:CANL) $0.30 13.7% 11.1% $0.21 $0.56 ($0.26) 26 General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN) $2.15 -6.4% -2.2% $0.82 $3.38 ($1.23) 27 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) $18.20 -1.0% 14.9% $1.73 $20.90 ($2.70) 28 Crown Baus Capital Corp. (OTCPK:CBCA) $2.10 -53.5% -70.3% $4.81 $9.49 ($7.39) 29 Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) $6.00 -6.9% 0.3% $2.04 $9.50 ($3.50) 30 Cannabusiness Group, Inc. (OTC:CBGI) $0.02 50.0% 9.1% $299.00 $0.23 ($0.21) 31 Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCPK:CBIS) $0.07 -4.7% -7.7% $3.11 $0.14 ($0.07) 32 Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCPK:CBMJ) $0.01 -11.0% -11.0% $4.91 $0.02 ($0.01) 33 Cabinet Grow, Inc. (OTCPK:CBNT) $0.75 -81.3% -37.0% ($0.83) $20.00 ($19.25) 34 CB Scientific (OTCPK:CBSC) $1.75 -12.5% -14.6% $0.75 $3.50 ($1.75) 35 Canadian Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:CCAN) $0.68 51.4% 30.8% ($0.18) $0.83 ($0.15) 36 Cgrowth Capital, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRA) $0.01 12.5% -10.0% ($0.04) $0.03 ($0.02) 37 Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CGRW) $1.33 -8.8% -17.2% $0.86 $2.30 ($0.97) 38 Chuma Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CHUM) $0.03 0.0% 0.0% $85.09 $1.98 ($1.95) 39 Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB:CIIX) $1.25 -5.3% 9.8% $2.67 $2.75 ($1.50) 40 CLS Holdings (OTCQB:CLSH) $0.10 27.1% 0.3% ($0.93) $0.45 ($0.35) 41 United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB:CNAB) $1.37 -13.8% -20.0% $3.16 $2.50 ($1.13) 42 Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:CNBX) $2.74 -3.7% -3.7% $35.75 $7.60 ($4.86) 43 Canadian Zeolite Corp. (OTCQB:CNZCF) $0.51 14.1% -3.6% $7.09 $1.09 ($0.58) 44 CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTCPK:CPMD) $0.60 -13.3% -30.0% $0.05 $1.00 ($0.40) 45 Crailar Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:CRLRQ) $0.00 50.0% 32.0% $1.54 $0.01 ($0.01) 46 Cartel Blue (OTCPK:CRTL) $0.02 13.3% 45.3% ($0.87) $0.04 ($0.02) 47 Crowdgather, Inc. (OTCPK:CRWG) $0.01 -3.8% -6.3% ($0.75) $0.01 $0.00 48 CSA Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CSAX) $0.10 5.3% -5.0% ($0.66) $0.20 ($0.10) 49 CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) $0.36 -6.2% -0.4% ($0.13) $0.59 ($0.23) 50 Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTCPK:DEWM) $0.00 -9.5% -9.5% ($0.41) $0.00 $0.00 51 Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB:DIGP) $0.23 -6.5% -12.7% $0.07 $0.35 ($0.12) 52 DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:DIRV) $0.00 -25.0% 0.0% ($1.00) $0.00 $0.00 53 Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB:DPWW) $0.24 -20.5% -10.4% ($0.77) $0.39 ($0.15) 54 Discovery Minerals, Ltd. (OTCPK:DSCR) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 55 Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:EAPH) $0.03 -17.7% -22.3% $4.43 $0.06 ($0.03) 56 ENDEXX Corp. (OTCPK:EDXC) $0.05 -2.6% 2.8% $0.58 $0.09 ($0.04) 57 Efftec International, Inc. (OTCPK:EFFI) $0.00 -14.3% -18.2% $0.06 $0.01 ($0.01) 58 Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF) $1.87 -1.7% -11.9% ($0.32) $3.74 ($1.87) 59 Trailblazer Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:ENCC) $0.03 35.4% 24.5% ($0.08) $0.07 ($0.04) 60 Endocan Corp. (OTCPK:ENDO) $0.03 -3.1% -28.7% $1.37 $0.09 ($0.06) 61 Enertopia Corp. (OTCQB:ENRT) $0.10 12.4% 48.6% $8.46 $0.13 ($0.03) 62 American Green, Inc. (OTCPK:ERBB) $0.00 0.0% 14.3% ($0.06) $0.00 $0.00 63 Ecoshere Techs, Inc. (OTCQB:ESPH) $0.04 -11.0% -13.8% ($0.31) $0.07 ($0.03) 64 Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:ESSI) $3.04 -6.6% -7.1% $6.77 $4.80 ($1.76) 65 Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCPK:ETST) $1.44 -16.2% -33.3% $0.88 $3.95 ($2.51) 66 FBEC Worldwide (OTCPK:FBEC) $0.00 -36.8% -66.7% ($0.94) $0.02 ($0.02) 67 FastFunds Financial Corp. (OTCPK:FFFC) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 68 Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. (OTC:FITX) $0.00 -50.0% -50.0% ($0.67) $0.03 ($0.03) 69 Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCPK:FRLF) $0.06 -0.8% -25.6% ($0.67) $0.14 ($0.08) 70 Fusion Pharm, Inc. (OTC:FSPM) $0.05 -99.2% -27.2% $7.00 $14.00 ($13.95) 71 420 Property Management, Inc. (OTCPK:FTPM) $0.00 -28.6% 0.0% ($0.90) $0.00 $0.00 72 Futureland Corp. (OTCQB:FUTL) $0.01 -5.4% -10.3% ($0.97) $0.01 $0.00 73 FutureWorld Corp. (OTCPK:FWDG) $0.00 0.0% -33.3% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 74 Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHL) $0.00 14.3% 9.1% $0.41 $0.00 $0.00 75 Global Hemp Group, Inc. (OTCPK:GBHPF) $0.02 10.2% 14.4% $0.80 $0.04 ($0.02) 76 GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) $0.31 -6.0% -10.0% $0.58 $0.56 ($0.25) 77 Gear International, Inc. (OTCPK:GEAR) $0.00 -50.0% -33.3% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 78 Gala Global, Inc. (OTCPK:GLAG) $0.38 4.1% -14.3% ($0.58) $1.50 ($1.12) 79 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB:GLDFF) $0.25 -0.2% 15.2% ($0.20) $0.58 ($0.33) 80 Generex Biotechnology (OTCPK:GNBT) $0.01 12.4% -45.1% ($0.06) $20.00 ($19.99) 81 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCU) $0.01 -14.6% -26.3% ($0.49) $0.04 ($0.03) 82 Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:GRCV) $0.00 0.0% -50.0% ($0.50) $0.00 $0.00 83 GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:GRNH) $0.07 24.8% -4.6% $0.83 $0.12 ($0.05) 84 Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB:GRPOF) $0.51 -3.6% -13.6% $10.32 $1.14 ($0.63) 85 Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GRSO) $0.10 -7.4% 11.1% ($0.90) $0.31 ($0.21) 86 Grow Condos, Inc. (OTCQB:GRWC) $1.00 -3.0% 1.9% $0.51 $1.40 ($0.40) 87 GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQB:GRWG) $2.00 1.0% 7.2% ($0.10) $2.60 ($0.60) 88 Green Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:GTSO) $0.05 -21.4% -29.4% ($0.60) $0.07 ($0.02) 89 GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) $116.31 -3.8% -7.0% $0.46 $136.95 ($20.64) 90 Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:GYOG) $0.00 -28.6% -28.6% ($0.75) $0.00 $0.00 91 Halberd Corp. (OTCPK:HALB) $0.00 0.0% 12.5% $0.29 $0.00 $0.00 92 Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCPK:HLIX) $7.41 74.7% 117.7% $20.97 $9.41 ($2.00) 93 Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) (OTCQB:HLSPY) $0.75 -4.9% -13.3% ($0.47) $1.07 ($0.32) 94 Highmark Marketing, Inc. (OTC:HMKTF) $0.01 -60.0% -60.0% ($0.65) $0.01 $0.00 95 Hemp Americana, Inc. (OTCPK:HMPQ) $0.01 -1.2% 3.7% ($0.29) $0.05 ($0.04) 96 First Harvest Corp. (OTCPK:HVST) $3.06 73.4% 18.8% ($0.84) $4.85 ($1.79) 97 IMD Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:ICBU) $0.00 -6.7% -15.2% $3.67 $0.01 ($0.01) 98 Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:ICNM) $0.00 -50.0% 0.0% ($0.50) $0.00 $0.00 99 India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC) $0.50 7.3% 71.1% $0.17 $0.80 ($0.30) 100 Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:IGPK) $0.01 7.8% 32.7% $6.67 $0.01 $0.00 101 Interactive Health Network (OTC:IGRW) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 102 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) (NYSE:IIPR) $18.00 5.5% 16.1% ($0.06) $19.94 ($1.94) 103 IJJ Corp. (OTCPK:IJJP) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $1.50 $0.00 $0.00 104 InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:IMLFF) $0.58 104.9% 157.6% $6.44 $0.72 ($0.14) 105 International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCPK:INCC) $0.00 0.0% -12.5% $6.00 $0.00 $0.00 106 Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCQB:INQD) $0.35 -10.5% -22.7% ($0.36) $0.55 ($0.20) 107 INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) $10.36 -1.4% -6.7% ($0.41) $13.69 ($3.33) 108 Itonis, Inc. (OTCPK:ITNS) $0.00 6.7% 0.0% ($0.47) $0.00 $0.00 109 Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCPK:IVITF) $1.25 3.2% -3.9% $23.07 $1.61 ($0.36) 110 Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS) $0.20 -5.6% -15.7% $1.86 $0.45 ($0.25) 111 Union Equity, Inc. (OTCPK:KGKG) $0.01 87.0% 156.7% $1.87 $0.03 ($0.02) 112 Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB) $2.60 -18.1% 19.2% $1.32 $3.35 ($0.75) 113 Latteno Food Corp. (OTCPK:LATF) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 114 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:LCTC) $14.00 -17.8% -16.3% $0.72 $23.40 ($9.40) 115 Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:LDSYF) $0.36 -15.9% -8.3% $3.73 $0.65 ($0.29) 116 Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. (OTCPK:LGBI) $0.00 20.0% 0.0% $5.00 $0.00 $0.00 117 Lighting Science Group (OTCPK:LSCG) $0.05 -3.8% -21.4% ($0.45) $0.07 ($0.02) 118 Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCPK:LVVV) $0.00 -23.3% -29.8% $10.00 $0.01 ($0.01) 119 MCIG, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG) $0.23 -7.5% -16.6% $4.63 $0.51 ($0.28) 120 Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA) $0.05 -17.2% -1.8% $7.07 $0.11 ($0.06) 121 Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:MCPI) $0.07 -32.2% -55.4% $0.09 $0.33 ($0.26) 122 Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) $1.93 -6.5% -3.6% $0.03 $2.99 ($1.06) 123 Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MDEX) $0.30 -13.9% -13.9% $5.00 $0.35 ($0.05) 124 Madison Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:MDRM) $0.04 -29.3% -37.2% ($0.58) $0.05 ($0.01) 125 Mediatechnics Corp. (OTCPK:MEDT) $0.00 -36.4% -22.2% $2.50 $0.00 $0.00 126 Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. (OTCQB:MGWFF) $0.46 -2.4% -2.8% $4.49 $0.60 ($0.14) 127 Greenscape Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK:MJLB) $0.03 -31.7% 28.4% ($0.95) $0.10 ($0.07) 128 Medijane Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:MJMD) $1.91 -4.5% -4.5% ($0.61) $9.00 ($7.09) 129 MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) (OTCPK:MJMJ) $0.00 0.0% -33.3% $1.00 $0.00 $0.00 130 Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) $0.12 -5.2% 14.8% $2.30 $0.21 ($0.09) 131 MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MJNE) $0.85 0.0% -5.0% $0.53 $1.25 ($0.40) 132 CannaSys, Inc. (OTCQB:MJTK) $0.01 -15.1% -17.0% ($1.00) $0.02 ($0.01) 133 Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied (OTCPK:MMHC) $0.00 80.0% 100.0% ($0.22) $0.00 $0.00 134 Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB:MNTR) $1.70 -15.2% -27.8% $0.00 $4.82 ($3.12) 135 Matica Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MQPXF) $0.04 28.1% -19.1% $1.34 $0.05 ($0.01) 136 Marapharm Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB:MRPHF) $0.84 -2.5% -12.8% $3.49 $1.35 ($0.51) 137 MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB:MSRT) $0.83 -11.0% 0.9% ($0.34) $1.18 ($0.35) 138 MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB:MYDX) $0.01 -2.9% 930.8% ($0.97) $0.02 ($0.01) 139 MyECheck, Inc. (OTCPK:MYEC) $0.00 5.7% 19.4% ($0.34) $0.00 $0.00 140 Mountain High Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:MYHI) $0.20 -5.5% -21.1% $1.14 $0.90 ($0.70) 141 Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTCPK:NDEV) $0.54 -4.8% -11.1% $25.60 $1.36 ($0.82) 142 New Columbia Resources, Inc. (OTCPK:NEWC) $0.01 16.0% -20.0% $0.51 $0.03 ($0.02) 143 Notis Global, Inc./Medbox (OTCPK:NGBL) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% ($0.97) $0.00 $0.00 144 Next Generation Management Corp. (OTCPK:NGMC) $0.00 25.0% 0.0% $0.25 $0.01 ($0.01) 145 Nhale, Inc. (OTCPK:NHLE) $0.05 -26.2% 1.6% $11.40 $0.22 ($0.17) 146 Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:NMUS) $0.30 3.3% -17.3% ($0.52) $0.50 ($0.20) 147 Inergetics, Inc. (OTCPK:NRTI) $0.00 0.0% -33.3% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 148 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (OTCQB:NSPDF) $0.20 -11.0% -13.7% ($0.17) $0.38 ($0.18) 149 Neutra Corp. (OTCQB:NTRR) $0.20 -10.6% -30.0% ($0.81) $0.59 ($0.39) 150 Novagant Corp. (OTCPK:NVGT) $0.00 -18.0% -31.7% $0.71 $0.01 ($0.01) 151 Newnote Financial Corp. (OTCPK:NWWTF) $0.03 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 $0.03 $0.00 152 Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New (OTCQB:NXTTF) $0.21 -2.2% -8.0% $0.98 $0.42 ($0.21) 153 OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF) $2.32 18.6% 34.8% $2.62 $2.33 ($0.01) 154 1PM Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:OPMZ) $0.00 47.1% 108.3% ($0.98) $0.01 ($0.01) 155 OSL Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:OSLH) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 156 OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group (OTCQB:OWCP) $0.88 -14.0% -62.6% $11.25 $3.23 ($2.35) 157 OXIS International, Inc. (OTCQB:OXIS) $0.02 18.5% -44.8% ($0.97) $0.26 ($0.24) 158 Growlife, Inc. (OTCPK:PHOT) $0.01 -11.4% -7.9% ($0.50) $0.02 ($0.01) 159 Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:PKPH) $0.06 15.8% -6.2% $4.74 $0.14 ($0.08) 160 Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCPK:PLPL) $0.02 0.0% 0.0% $5.42 $0.45 ($0.43) 161 PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:PMCB) $0.09 -2.0% -7.7% $0.59 $0.15 ($0.06) 162 Pinapple Express, Inc. (OTC:PNPL) $1.10 0.0% 50.0% ($0.92) $2.75 ($1.65) 163 Players Network, Inc. (OTCQB:PNTV) $0.03 8.4% 52.2% $9.94 $0.05 ($0.02) 164 Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) $0.04 -31.2% 209.5% $0.59 $0.07 ($0.03) 165 PharmaCan Capital (OTC:PRMCF) $2.35 9.0% 5.3% $12.72 $2.60 ($0.25) 166 Praetorian Property, Inc. (OTCPK:PRRE) $0.67 -10.6% 3.7% $20.17 $2.15 ($1.48) 167 Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTC:PTOG) $0.00 0.0% 100.0% $1.00 $0.00 $0.00 168 PUF Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:PUFXF) $0.26 -2.4% 18.5% $2.10 $0.35 ($0.09) 169 Pazoo, Inc. (OTCPK:PZOO) $0.00 0.0% -33.3% ($0.50) $0.00 $0.00 170 QED Connect, Inc. (OTCPK:QEDN) $0.01 -1.6% 1.7% $59.00 $0.02 ($0.01) 171 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCPK:REFG) $0.09 12.8% -0.5% $0.90 $0.20 ($0.11) 172 Resource Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:REVI) $0.07 0.0% -41.2% ($0.16) $0.20 ($0.13) 173 Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB) $0.09 3.7% -20.1% $1.18 $0.16 ($0.07) 174 Affinor Growers, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSFF) $0.08 0.9% -9.2% $1.62 $0.15 ($0.07) 175 South American Gold Corp. (OTCPK:SAGD) $0.05 -1.8% -23.9% $4.35 $0.21 ($0.16) 176 Signal Bay, Inc. (OTCPK:SGBY) $0.02 -13.4% 11.7% $11.56 $0.03 ($0.01) 177 SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCPK:SING) $0.05 -6.5% -25.2% $5.92 $0.14 ($0.09) 178 Sipp Industries, Inc. - New (OTCPK:SIPC) $0.04 2.6% 259.0% $1.35 $0.06 ($0.02) 179 Solanbridge Group, Inc. (OTCPK:SLNX) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 180 Solis Tek, Inc. (OTCQB:SLTK) $1.20 -13.8% 12.0% $1.24 $1.42 ($0.22) 181 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The (NYSE:SMG) $93.34 -0.1% 1.6% $0.30 $96.38 ($3.04) 182 Sibannac, Inc. (OTCPK:SNNC) $0.13 0.0% -40.9% ($0.47) $0.22 ($0.09) 183 Nutritional High International, Inc. (OTCQB:SPLIF) $0.11 -1.0% -2.6% $3.73 $0.20 ($0.09) 184 Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:SPRWF) $1.30 11.2% 12.9% $3.74 $1.44 ($0.14) 185 Surna, Inc. (OTCQB:SRNA) $0.19 5.9% 9.5% $1.68 $0.24 ($0.05) 186 Stevia Corp. (OTCPK:STEV) $0.02 18.6% 5.3% $0.10 $0.04 ($0.02) 187 STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:STWC) $0.44 0.0% 0.0% ($0.06) $0.44 $0.00 188 Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCPK:TAUG) $0.00 -30.0% -41.7% ($0.77) $0.01 ($0.01) 189 Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:TBQBF) $1.27 16.1% 14.7% $8.12 $1.22 $0.05 190 TechCare Corp. (OTCQB:TECR) $0.60 0.2% -7.9% ($0.11) $1.50 ($0.90) 191 THC Biomed International, Inc. (OTCQB:THCBF) $0.53 -11.5% -13.6% $4.48 $1.45 ($0.92) 192 Two Rivers Water & Farming Co. (Pending:TRPX) $7.44 -7.9% 85.5% ($0.05) $10.95 ($3.51) 193 Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) $0.27 -1.2% 6.6% ($0.30) $0.35 ($0.08) 194 Canopy Growth Corp. (OTCPK:TWMJF) $7.64 -2.1% -6.2% $3.07 $10.25 ($2.61) 195 UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTCPK:UAMM) $0.01 -31.4% -31.9% $47.00 $0.02 ($0.01) 196 Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCPK:UBQU) $0.02 18.4% -6.3% ($0.40) $0.04 ($0.02) 197 Umbral Energy Corp. (OTC:UMBBF) $0.07 30.8% -10.5% $1.18 $0.08 ($0.01) 198 Sylios Corporation (OTCPK:UNGS) $0.00 0.0% -50.0% $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 199 U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. (OTCPK:USEI) $0.00 40.0% 40.0% $1.33 $0.00 $0.00 200 North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:USMJ) $0.00 0.0% -11.1% $7.00 $0.01 ($0.01) 201 Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPE) $0.01 -11.8% -24.7% ($0.11) $0.02 ($0.01) 202 Vapir Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:VAPI) $0.03 -15.4% -58.8% ($0.69) $0.12 ($0.09) 203 Vaporbrands International, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPR) $0.01 26.3% -35.7% ($0.20) $0.02 ($0.01) 204 Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCPK:VATE) $0.06 25.9% 21.4% $4.14 $0.16 ($0.10) 205 Vapor Hub International, Inc. (OTCPK:VHUB) $0.00 -14.0% -42.7% ($0.84) $0.03 ($0.03) 206 Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. (OTCPK:VNTH) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% ($0.94) $0.00 $0.00 207 Vapor Corp. (NASDAQ:VPCO) $0.00 0.0% 0.0% ($1.00) $0.00 $0.00 208 Vapor Group, Inc. (OTCPK:VPOR) $0.00 0.0% -61.5% $9.00 $0.01 ($0.01) 209 Verde Science, Inc. (OTCPK:VRCI) $0.01 8.1% 78.8% $5.20 $0.02 ($0.01) 210 Veritas Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:VRTHF) $0.37 -0.9% 4.7% $0.14 $0.46 ($0.09) 211 Wee-Cig International Corp. (OTCPK:WCIG) $0.04 0.0% -16.7% $0.52 $0.20 ($0.16) 212 Wanderport Corp. (OTCPK:WDRP) $0.01 -1.1% 50.0% $5.92 $0.02 ($0.01) 213 Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCPK:WTII) $0.00 -10.0% -18.2% ($0.18) $0.00 $0.00 214 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:XXII) $1.35 14.4% 42.6% $0.85 $1.36 ($0.01) 215 Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX:ZDPY) $1.31 -1.5% -7.6% ($0.73) $2.65 ($1.34) 216 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) $22.09 9.9% 9.0% $1.09 $23.75 ($1.66) Averages $2.16 -0.4% 5.4% $4.72 $3.14 $0.00 ($0.99) YTD Winners YTD Losers n 47 169 N 216 216 PCT 21.8% 78.2% EW Value $0.01 ($1.26)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.