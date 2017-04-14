216 Marijuana Stocks: Attorney General Jeff Sessions May Have Killed The Rally, But For How Long?

I have been publishing fewer Seeking Articles in recent months and trying to focus on marijuana stock sector or segment moves. Instead of picking the winners and losers, I am trying to capture returns on sector upside overreactions. You can also use these sector moves to buy your favorite marijuana stock, as any component of an upside moving sector is more likely to rise with that sector, and entry before these sector moves minimizes your risk.
This strategy worked very nicely with this last Election Day, on November 8, 2016, when I recommended you sell the overreaction and buy back in during December 2016 (tax loss selling or harvesting; see below, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), a large-cap example of tax loss selling, used only for illustrative purposes, as I tend to get a few comments on whether or not this "seasonal" persists), in anticipation of a January effect.
Jeff Sessions suggested that the U.S. Attorney General cannot "selectively" enforce Federal laws, which I understand, and I believe this put an end to this marijuana sector rally. This article suggests just this, and the data for my marijuana stock portfolio is contained in the Appendix to this article.
So, while the January effect rally appeared to extend into February, many took profits, and this appears to have been a good move. The next big "event" is likely to be formalization of Canadian marijuana legalization for recreational use, and it is likely to have its greatest upside overreaction impact on Canadian stocks. Ted Ohashi makes this point in his most recent Seeking Alpha article. My updated descriptive measures and results follow in the next section.
Descriptive Measures from my Seeking Alpha Marijuana Stock Portfolio
I began with the entire population from my Seeking Alpha marijuana stock portfolio. This is the same starting point I have used in my most recent articles here.
N=13 of the stocks in my N=229 stock portfolio did not have any measures, so I eliminated them, resulting in an adjusted population of N=216.
There are n=47 year-to-date winners (~22%) and n=169 year-to-date losers (~78%). The equal-weighted (EW) portfolio, using year-to-date high price per share, is $3.14. The EW portfolio, using year to date price per share as of April 7, 2017, is $2.16. The decline from year-to-date highs approximates $1, or about 31 percent.
|
Portfolio
|
Portfolio
|
EW
|
EW
|
N or n
|
Percent
|
Value
|
Value
|
Percent
|
Population
|
229
|
less:
|
Stocks with no measures
|
13
|
equals:
|
Adjusted population
|
216
|
100.0%
|
$2.16
|
Year-to-date winners
|
47
|
21.8%
|
$0.01
|
Year-to-date losers
|
169
|
78.2%
|
($1.26)
|
April 7 portfolio value
|
$3.14
|
100.0%
|
less:
|
Year-to-date high portfolio value
|
$2.16
|
68.8%
|
equals:
|
Year-to-date decline (rounded)
|
$0.98
|
31.2%
Again, all measures and tickers are provided in the Appendix, where you can copy/paste the tickers and, in very little time, create your own Seeking Alpha portfolio for examination. I think this is important, as is a dialogue for all Seeking Alpha readers, authors and investors.
Summary
I tend to focus most of my work and research on marijuana sector or segment reactions and overreactions.
I believe Election Day resulted in an upside overreaction for the sector, and that tax loss selling or harvesting resulted in a downside overreaction through about December 21. While the precision of this event date moves a bit either way and from year to year, re-entry into the sector or segment generated very favorable returns through the end of January and even into February. However, as one would expect, the new U.S. Attorney General, making a public statement perceived by all as harmful to the marijuana sector or segment, "killed" the rally. Though, it might have "trailed off" without these comments, anyway. We will never know.
The next big "event date" or "event period" will be formalization of Canadian legalization for recreational use in Canada, and I expect the most favorable upside overreaction to benefit Canadian marijuana stocks. In this last case, higher stock prices might "stick," but I do not believe this will be at their highest year-to-date price per share, so remember to take "some" profits.
Appendix
Note: Thirteen (n=13) tickers with no values and deleted from my original SA portfolio of marijuana stocks include: (1) This stock has been removed from the portfolio (OTCPK:ALCSQ), (2) AVT, Inc. (OTCPK:AVTCQ), (3) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. (ECIG), (4) Finore Mining, Inc. (OTC:FNREF), (5) Hemp, Inc. (OTCPK:HEMP), (6) Lexaria Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP), (7) Medbook World, Inc. (OTCPK:MBOO), (8) Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MDCN), (9) Mettrum Health Corp. (OTC:MQTRF), (10) Primco Management, Inc. (OTCPK:PMCM), (11) Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:QASP), (12) Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. (OTCPK:RFMK), and (13) Indie Growers Association, Inc. (OTCPK:UPOT).
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
FIRM NAME
|
SYMBOL
|
PRICE
|
1-WK PERF
|
4-WK PERF
|
52-WK PERF
|
YTD High
|
↑ YTD High
|
↓ YTD High
|
1
|
Americann, Inc.
|
$3.96
|
-1.5%
|
-15.2%
|
$5.83
|
$5.50
|
($1.54)
|
2
|
Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
|
$2.10
|
4.1%
|
5.2%
|
$4.09
|
$2.17
|
($0.07)
|
3
|
Acacia Diversified Holdings
|
$1.60
|
-6.5%
|
-27.5%
|
($0.27)
|
$2.10
|
($0.50)
|
4
|
Alliance Creative Group, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
112.5%
|
142.9%
|
$1.83
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
5
|
Acology, Inc.
|
$0.02
|
-10.0%
|
-9.5%
|
$17.00
|
$0.05
|
($0.03)
|
6
|
Advantis Corp.
|
$0.02
|
-3.3%
|
-5.0%
|
$4.20
|
$0.04
|
($0.02)
|
7
|
Aero Grow International, Inc.
|
$2.89
|
-3.1%
|
8.0%
|
$1.33
|
$3.45
|
($0.56)
|
8
|
AlumiFuel Power Corp.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-50.0%
|
$1.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
9
|
Agritek Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.02
|
-99.9%
|
-99.9%
|
$4.97
|
$21.45
|
($21.43)
|
10
|
Amfil Technologies, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
35.5%
|
134.6%
|
$7.75
|
$0.04
|
($0.01)
|
11
|
American Cannabis Company, Inc.
|
$0.69
|
-4.8%
|
-7.3%
|
$3.58
|
$1.05
|
($0.36)
|
12
|
Aphria, Inc.
|
$5.91
|
13.8%
|
13.3%
|
$4.56
|
$5.61
|
$0.30
|
13
|
Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.
|
$0.21
|
23.0%
|
21.4%
|
$3.68
|
$0.28
|
($0.07)
|
14
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(NYSE:AVT)
|
$44.60
|
-2.5%
|
-1.7%
|
$0.03
|
$48.20
|
($3.60)
|
15
|
AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.
|
$12.01
|
-10.3%
|
34.0%
|
$28.98
|
$19.80
|
($7.79)
|
16
|
Buildablock Corp.
|
$0.00
|
9.4%
|
-12.5%
|
$1.06
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
17
|
Bayport International Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$1.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
18
|
Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
50.0%
|
50.0%
|
$2.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
19
|
Cannabix Technologies, Inc.
|
$0.61
|
4.5%
|
13.8%
|
$1.86
|
$0.70
|
($0.09)
|
20
|
Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.
|
$0.04
|
0.5%
|
42.3%
|
$0.75
|
$0.05
|
($0.01)
|
21
|
Monarch America, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-12.5%
|
-12.5%
|
($0.30)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
22
|
Weed, Inc.
|
$2.07
|
1.4%
|
-40.8%
|
$29.85
|
$5.05
|
($2.98)
|
23
|
Bang Holdings, Inc.
|
$1.40
|
11.2%
|
23.0%
|
($0.44)
|
$1.94
|
($0.54)
|
24
|
Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.05
|
46.8%
|
45.5%
|
$3.80
|
$0.10
|
($0.05)
|
25
|
CannLabs, Inc.
|
$0.30
|
13.7%
|
11.1%
|
$0.21
|
$0.56
|
($0.26)
|
26
|
General Cannabis Corp.
|
$2.15
|
-6.4%
|
-2.2%
|
$0.82
|
$3.38
|
($1.23)
|
27
|
Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:CARA)
|
$18.20
|
-1.0%
|
14.9%
|
$1.73
|
$20.90
|
($2.70)
|
28
|
Crown Baus Capital Corp.
|
$2.10
|
-53.5%
|
-70.3%
|
$4.81
|
$9.49
|
($7.39)
|
29
|
Cannabis Sativa, Inc.
|
$6.00
|
-6.9%
|
0.3%
|
$2.04
|
$9.50
|
($3.50)
|
30
|
Cannabusiness Group, Inc.
|
(OTC:CBGI)
|
$0.02
|
50.0%
|
9.1%
|
$299.00
|
$0.23
|
($0.21)
|
31
|
Cannabis Science, Inc.
|
$0.07
|
-4.7%
|
-7.7%
|
$3.11
|
$0.14
|
($0.07)
|
32
|
Canna Consumer Goods, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-11.0%
|
-11.0%
|
$4.91
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
33
|
Cabinet Grow, Inc.
|
$0.75
|
-81.3%
|
-37.0%
|
($0.83)
|
$20.00
|
($19.25)
|
34
|
CB Scientific
|
$1.75
|
-12.5%
|
-14.6%
|
$0.75
|
$3.50
|
($1.75)
|
35
|
Canadian Cannabis Corp.
|
$0.68
|
51.4%
|
30.8%
|
($0.18)
|
$0.83
|
($0.15)
|
36
|
Cgrowth Capital, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
12.5%
|
-10.0%
|
($0.04)
|
$0.03
|
($0.02)
|
37
|
Cannagrow Holdings, Inc.
|
$1.33
|
-8.8%
|
-17.2%
|
$0.86
|
$2.30
|
($0.97)
|
38
|
Chuma Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$85.09
|
$1.98
|
($1.95)
|
39
|
Chineseinvestors.com, Inc.
|
$1.25
|
-5.3%
|
9.8%
|
$2.67
|
$2.75
|
($1.50)
|
40
|
CLS Holdings
|
$0.10
|
27.1%
|
0.3%
|
($0.93)
|
$0.45
|
($0.35)
|
41
|
United Cannabis Corporation
|
$1.37
|
-13.8%
|
-20.0%
|
$3.16
|
$2.50
|
($1.13)
|
42
|
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$2.74
|
-3.7%
|
-3.7%
|
$35.75
|
$7.60
|
($4.86)
|
43
|
Canadian Zeolite Corp.
|
$0.51
|
14.1%
|
-3.6%
|
$7.09
|
$1.09
|
($0.58)
|
44
|
CannaPharmaRx, Inc.
|
$0.60
|
-13.3%
|
-30.0%
|
$0.05
|
$1.00
|
($0.40)
|
45
|
Crailar Technologies, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
50.0%
|
32.0%
|
$1.54
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
46
|
Cartel Blue
|
$0.02
|
13.3%
|
45.3%
|
($0.87)
|
$0.04
|
($0.02)
|
47
|
Crowdgather, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-3.8%
|
-6.3%
|
($0.75)
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
48
|
CSA Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.10
|
5.3%
|
-5.0%
|
($0.66)
|
$0.20
|
($0.10)
|
49
|
CV Sciences, Inc.
|
$0.36
|
-6.2%
|
-0.4%
|
($0.13)
|
$0.59
|
($0.23)
|
50
|
Dewmar International BMC, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-9.5%
|
-9.5%
|
($0.41)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
51
|
Digipath, Inc.
|
$0.23
|
-6.5%
|
-12.7%
|
$0.07
|
$0.35
|
($0.12)
|
52
|
DirectView Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-25.0%
|
0.0%
|
($1.00)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
53
|
Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.
|
$0.24
|
-20.5%
|
-10.4%
|
($0.77)
|
$0.39
|
($0.15)
|
54
|
Discovery Minerals, Ltd.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
55
|
Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
-17.7%
|
-22.3%
|
$4.43
|
$0.06
|
($0.03)
|
56
|
ENDEXX Corp.
|
$0.05
|
-2.6%
|
2.8%
|
$0.58
|
$0.09
|
($0.04)
|
57
|
Efftec International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-14.3%
|
-18.2%
|
$0.06
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
58
|
Emblem Corp.
|
$1.87
|
-1.7%
|
-11.9%
|
($0.32)
|
$3.74
|
($1.87)
|
59
|
Trailblazer Resources, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
35.4%
|
24.5%
|
($0.08)
|
$0.07
|
($0.04)
|
60
|
Endocan Corp.
|
$0.03
|
-3.1%
|
-28.7%
|
$1.37
|
$0.09
|
($0.06)
|
61
|
Enertopia Corp.
|
$0.10
|
12.4%
|
48.6%
|
$8.46
|
$0.13
|
($0.03)
|
62
|
American Green, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
14.3%
|
($0.06)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
63
|
Ecoshere Techs, Inc.
|
$0.04
|
-11.0%
|
-13.8%
|
($0.31)
|
$0.07
|
($0.03)
|
64
|
Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
|
$3.04
|
-6.6%
|
-7.1%
|
$6.77
|
$4.80
|
($1.76)
|
65
|
Earth Science Tech, Inc.
|
$1.44
|
-16.2%
|
-33.3%
|
$0.88
|
$3.95
|
($2.51)
|
66
|
FBEC Worldwide
|
$0.00
|
-36.8%
|
-66.7%
|
($0.94)
|
$0.02
|
($0.02)
|
67
|
FastFunds Financial Corp.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
68
|
Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.
|
(OTC:FITX)
|
$0.00
|
-50.0%
|
-50.0%
|
($0.67)
|
$0.03
|
($0.03)
|
69
|
Freedom Leaf, Inc.
|
$0.06
|
-0.8%
|
-25.6%
|
($0.67)
|
$0.14
|
($0.08)
|
70
|
Fusion Pharm, Inc.
|
(OTC:FSPM)
|
$0.05
|
-99.2%
|
-27.2%
|
$7.00
|
$14.00
|
($13.95)
|
71
|
420 Property Management, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-28.6%
|
0.0%
|
($0.90)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
72
|
Futureland Corp.
|
$0.01
|
-5.4%
|
-10.3%
|
($0.97)
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
73
|
FutureWorld Corp.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-33.3%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
74
|
Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
14.3%
|
9.1%
|
$0.41
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
75
|
Global Hemp Group, Inc.
|
$0.02
|
10.2%
|
14.4%
|
$0.80
|
$0.04
|
($0.02)
|
76
|
GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc.
|
$0.31
|
-6.0%
|
-10.0%
|
$0.58
|
$0.56
|
($0.25)
|
77
|
Gear International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-50.0%
|
-33.3%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
78
|
Gala Global, Inc.
|
$0.38
|
4.1%
|
-14.3%
|
($0.58)
|
$1.50
|
($1.12)
|
79
|
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
|
$0.25
|
-0.2%
|
15.2%
|
($0.20)
|
$0.58
|
($0.33)
|
80
|
Generex Biotechnology
|
$0.01
|
12.4%
|
-45.1%
|
($0.06)
|
$20.00
|
($19.99)
|
81
|
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-14.6%
|
-26.3%
|
($0.49)
|
$0.04
|
($0.03)
|
82
|
Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-50.0%
|
($0.50)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
83
|
GreenGro Technologies, Inc.
|
$0.07
|
24.8%
|
-4.6%
|
$0.83
|
$0.12
|
($0.05)
|
84
|
Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc.
|
$0.51
|
-3.6%
|
-13.6%
|
$10.32
|
$1.14
|
($0.63)
|
85
|
Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.10
|
-7.4%
|
11.1%
|
($0.90)
|
$0.31
|
($0.21)
|
86
|
Grow Condos, Inc.
|
$1.00
|
-3.0%
|
1.9%
|
$0.51
|
$1.40
|
($0.40)
|
87
|
GrowGeneration Corp.
|
$2.00
|
1.0%
|
7.2%
|
($0.10)
|
$2.60
|
($0.60)
|
88
|
Green Technology Solutions, Inc.
|
$0.05
|
-21.4%
|
-29.4%
|
($0.60)
|
$0.07
|
($0.02)
|
89
|
GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC
|
(NASDAQ:GWPH)
|
$116.31
|
-3.8%
|
-7.0%
|
$0.46
|
$136.95
|
($20.64)
|
90
|
Green Energy Enterprises, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-28.6%
|
-28.6%
|
($0.75)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
91
|
Halberd Corp.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
12.5%
|
$0.29
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
92
|
Helix TCS, Inc.
|
$7.41
|
74.7%
|
117.7%
|
$20.97
|
$9.41
|
($2.00)
|
93
|
Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored)
|
$0.75
|
-4.9%
|
-13.3%
|
($0.47)
|
$1.07
|
($0.32)
|
94
|
Highmark Marketing, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-60.0%
|
-60.0%
|
($0.65)
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
95
|
Hemp Americana, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-1.2%
|
3.7%
|
($0.29)
|
$0.05
|
($0.04)
|
96
|
First Harvest Corp.
|
$3.06
|
73.4%
|
18.8%
|
($0.84)
|
$4.85
|
($1.79)
|
97
|
IMD Companies, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-6.7%
|
-15.2%
|
$3.67
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
98
|
Icon Media Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-50.0%
|
0.0%
|
($0.50)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
99
|
India Globalization Capital, Inc.
|
(NYSEMKT:IGC)
|
$0.50
|
7.3%
|
71.1%
|
$0.17
|
$0.80
|
($0.30)
|
100
|
Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
7.8%
|
32.7%
|
$6.67
|
$0.01
|
$0.00
|
101
|
Interactive Health Network
|
(OTC:IGRW)
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
102
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A)
|
(NYSE:IIPR)
|
$18.00
|
5.5%
|
16.1%
|
($0.06)
|
$19.94
|
($1.94)
|
103
|
IJJ Corp.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$1.50
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
104
|
InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$0.58
|
104.9%
|
157.6%
|
$6.44
|
$0.72
|
($0.14)
|
105
|
International Consolidated Companies, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-12.5%
|
$6.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
106
|
Indoor Harvest Corp.
|
$0.35
|
-10.5%
|
-22.7%
|
($0.36)
|
$0.55
|
($0.20)
|
107
|
INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:INSY)
|
$10.36
|
-1.4%
|
-6.7%
|
($0.41)
|
$13.69
|
($3.33)
|
108
|
Itonis, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
6.7%
|
0.0%
|
($0.47)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
109
|
Invictus MD Strategies Corp.
|
$1.25
|
3.2%
|
-3.9%
|
$23.07
|
$1.61
|
($0.36)
|
110
|
Kaya Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.20
|
-5.6%
|
-15.7%
|
$1.86
|
$0.45
|
($0.25)
|
111
|
Union Equity, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
87.0%
|
156.7%
|
$1.87
|
$0.03
|
($0.02)
|
112
|
Kush Bottles, Inc.
|
$2.60
|
-18.1%
|
19.2%
|
$1.32
|
$3.35
|
($0.75)
|
113
|
Latteno Food Corp.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
114
|
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
|
$14.00
|
-17.8%
|
-16.3%
|
$0.72
|
$23.40
|
($9.40)
|
115
|
Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc.
|
$0.36
|
-15.9%
|
-8.3%
|
$3.73
|
$0.65
|
($0.29)
|
116
|
Cannabiz Mobile, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
20.0%
|
0.0%
|
$5.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
117
|
Lighting Science Group
|
$0.05
|
-3.8%
|
-21.4%
|
($0.45)
|
$0.07
|
($0.02)
|
118
|
Livewire Ergogenics, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-23.3%
|
-29.8%
|
$10.00
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
119
|
MCIG, Inc.
|
$0.23
|
-7.5%
|
-16.6%
|
$4.63
|
$0.51
|
($0.28)
|
120
|
Marijuana Company of America, Inc.
|
$0.05
|
-17.2%
|
-1.8%
|
$7.07
|
$0.11
|
($0.06)
|
121
|
Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc.
|
$0.07
|
-32.2%
|
-55.4%
|
$0.09
|
$0.33
|
($0.26)
|
122
|
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.
|
$1.93
|
-6.5%
|
-3.6%
|
$0.03
|
$2.99
|
($1.06)
|
123
|
Medican Enterprises, Inc.
|
$0.30
|
-13.9%
|
-13.9%
|
$5.00
|
$0.35
|
($0.05)
|
124
|
Madison Technologies, Inc.
|
$0.04
|
-29.3%
|
-37.2%
|
($0.58)
|
$0.05
|
($0.01)
|
125
|
Mediatechnics Corp.
|
$0.00
|
-36.4%
|
-22.2%
|
$2.50
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
126
|
Maple Leaf Green World, Inc.
|
$0.46
|
-2.4%
|
-2.8%
|
$4.49
|
$0.60
|
($0.14)
|
127
|
Greenscape Laboratories, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
-31.7%
|
28.4%
|
($0.95)
|
$0.10
|
($0.07)
|
128
|
Medijane Holdings, Inc.
|
$1.91
|
-4.5%
|
-4.5%
|
($0.61)
|
$9.00
|
($7.09)
|
129
|
MaryJane Group, Inc. (The)
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-33.3%
|
$1.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
130
|
Medical Marijuana, Inc.
|
$0.12
|
-5.2%
|
14.8%
|
$2.30
|
$0.21
|
($0.09)
|
131
|
MJ Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.85
|
0.0%
|
-5.0%
|
$0.53
|
$1.25
|
($0.40)
|
132
|
CannaSys, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-15.1%
|
-17.0%
|
($1.00)
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
133
|
Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied
|
$0.00
|
80.0%
|
100.0%
|
($0.22)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
134
|
Mentor Capital, Inc.
|
$1.70
|
-15.2%
|
-27.8%
|
$0.00
|
$4.82
|
($3.12)
|
135
|
Matica Enterprises, Inc.
|
$0.04
|
28.1%
|
-19.1%
|
$1.34
|
$0.05
|
($0.01)
|
136
|
Marapharm Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.84
|
-2.5%
|
-12.8%
|
$3.49
|
$1.35
|
($0.51)
|
137
|
MassRoots, Inc.
|
$0.83
|
-11.0%
|
0.9%
|
($0.34)
|
$1.18
|
($0.35)
|
138
|
MyDx, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-2.9%
|
930.8%
|
($0.97)
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
139
|
MyECheck, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
5.7%
|
19.4%
|
($0.34)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
140
|
Mountain High Acquisition Corp.
|
$0.20
|
-5.5%
|
-21.1%
|
$1.14
|
$0.90
|
($0.70)
|
141
|
Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.
|
$0.54
|
-4.8%
|
-11.1%
|
$25.60
|
$1.36
|
($0.82)
|
142
|
New Columbia Resources, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
16.0%
|
-20.0%
|
$0.51
|
$0.03
|
($0.02)
|
143
|
Notis Global, Inc./Medbox
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
($0.97)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
144
|
Next Generation Management Corp.
|
$0.00
|
25.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.25
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
145
|
Nhale, Inc.
|
$0.05
|
-26.2%
|
1.6%
|
$11.40
|
$0.22
|
($0.17)
|
146
|
Nemus Bioscience, Inc.
|
$0.30
|
3.3%
|
-17.3%
|
($0.52)
|
$0.50
|
($0.20)
|
147
|
Inergetics, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-33.3%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
148
|
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
|
$0.20
|
-11.0%
|
-13.7%
|
($0.17)
|
$0.38
|
($0.18)
|
149
|
Neutra Corp.
|
$0.20
|
-10.6%
|
-30.0%
|
($0.81)
|
$0.59
|
($0.39)
|
150
|
Novagant Corp.
|
$0.00
|
-18.0%
|
-31.7%
|
$0.71
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
151
|
Newnote Financial Corp.
|
$0.03
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.03
|
$0.00
|
152
|
Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New
|
$0.21
|
-2.2%
|
-8.0%
|
$0.98
|
$0.42
|
($0.21)
|
153
|
OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.
|
$2.32
|
18.6%
|
34.8%
|
$2.62
|
$2.33
|
($0.01)
|
154
|
1PM Industries, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
47.1%
|
108.3%
|
($0.98)
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
155
|
OSL Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
156
|
OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group
|
$0.88
|
-14.0%
|
-62.6%
|
$11.25
|
$3.23
|
($2.35)
|
157
|
OXIS International, Inc.
|
$0.02
|
18.5%
|
-44.8%
|
($0.97)
|
$0.26
|
($0.24)
|
158
|
Growlife, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-11.4%
|
-7.9%
|
($0.50)
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
159
|
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$0.06
|
15.8%
|
-6.2%
|
$4.74
|
$0.14
|
($0.08)
|
160
|
Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.
|
$0.02
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$5.42
|
$0.45
|
($0.43)
|
161
|
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.
|
$0.09
|
-2.0%
|
-7.7%
|
$0.59
|
$0.15
|
($0.06)
|
162
|
Pinapple Express, Inc.
|
(OTC:PNPL)
|
$1.10
|
0.0%
|
50.0%
|
($0.92)
|
$2.75
|
($1.65)
|
163
|
Players Network, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
8.4%
|
52.2%
|
$9.94
|
$0.05
|
($0.02)
|
164
|
Potnetwork Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.04
|
-31.2%
|
209.5%
|
$0.59
|
$0.07
|
($0.03)
|
165
|
PharmaCan Capital
|
$2.35
|
9.0%
|
5.3%
|
$12.72
|
$2.60
|
($0.25)
|
166
|
Praetorian Property, Inc.
|
$0.67
|
-10.6%
|
3.7%
|
$20.17
|
$2.15
|
($1.48)
|
167
|
Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc.
|
(OTC:PTOG)
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
100.0%
|
$1.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
168
|
PUF Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.26
|
-2.4%
|
18.5%
|
$2.10
|
$0.35
|
($0.09)
|
169
|
Pazoo, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-33.3%
|
($0.50)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
170
|
QED Connect, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-1.6%
|
1.7%
|
$59.00
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
171
|
Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
|
$0.09
|
12.8%
|
-0.5%
|
$0.90
|
$0.20
|
($0.11)
|
172
|
Resource Ventures, Inc.
|
$0.07
|
0.0%
|
-41.2%
|
($0.16)
|
$0.20
|
($0.13)
|
173
|
Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.
|
$0.09
|
3.7%
|
-20.1%
|
$1.18
|
$0.16
|
($0.07)
|
174
|
Affinor Growers, Inc.
|
$0.08
|
0.9%
|
-9.2%
|
$1.62
|
$0.15
|
($0.07)
|
175
|
South American Gold Corp.
|
$0.05
|
-1.8%
|
-23.9%
|
$4.35
|
$0.21
|
($0.16)
|
176
|
Signal Bay, Inc.
|
$0.02
|
-13.4%
|
11.7%
|
$11.56
|
$0.03
|
($0.01)
|
177
|
SinglePoint, Inc.
|
$0.05
|
-6.5%
|
-25.2%
|
$5.92
|
$0.14
|
($0.09)
|
178
|
Sipp Industries, Inc. - New
|
$0.04
|
2.6%
|
259.0%
|
$1.35
|
$0.06
|
($0.02)
|
179
|
Solanbridge Group, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
180
|
Solis Tek, Inc.
|
$1.20
|
-13.8%
|
12.0%
|
$1.24
|
$1.42
|
($0.22)
|
181
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The
|
(NYSE:SMG)
|
$93.34
|
-0.1%
|
1.6%
|
$0.30
|
$96.38
|
($3.04)
|
182
|
Sibannac, Inc.
|
$0.13
|
0.0%
|
-40.9%
|
($0.47)
|
$0.22
|
($0.09)
|
183
|
Nutritional High International, Inc.
|
$0.11
|
-1.0%
|
-2.6%
|
$3.73
|
$0.20
|
($0.09)
|
184
|
Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
$1.30
|
11.2%
|
12.9%
|
$3.74
|
$1.44
|
($0.14)
|
185
|
Surna, Inc.
|
$0.19
|
5.9%
|
9.5%
|
$1.68
|
$0.24
|
($0.05)
|
186
|
Stevia Corp.
|
$0.02
|
18.6%
|
5.3%
|
$0.10
|
$0.04
|
($0.02)
|
187
|
STWC Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.44
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
($0.06)
|
$0.44
|
$0.00
|
188
|
Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-30.0%
|
-41.7%
|
($0.77)
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
189
|
Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.
|
$1.27
|
16.1%
|
14.7%
|
$8.12
|
$1.22
|
$0.05
|
190
|
TechCare Corp.
|
$0.60
|
0.2%
|
-7.9%
|
($0.11)
|
$1.50
|
($0.90)
|
191
|
THC Biomed International, Inc.
|
$0.53
|
-11.5%
|
-13.6%
|
$4.48
|
$1.45
|
($0.92)
|
192
|
Two Rivers Water & Farming Co.
|
(Pending:TRPX)
|
$7.44
|
-7.9%
|
85.5%
|
($0.05)
|
$10.95
|
($3.51)
|
193
|
Terra Tech Corp.
|
$0.27
|
-1.2%
|
6.6%
|
($0.30)
|
$0.35
|
($0.08)
|
194
|
Canopy Growth Corp.
|
$7.64
|
-2.1%
|
-6.2%
|
$3.07
|
$10.25
|
($2.61)
|
195
|
UA Multimedia, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-31.4%
|
-31.9%
|
$47.00
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
196
|
Ubiquitech Software Corp.
|
$0.02
|
18.4%
|
-6.3%
|
($0.40)
|
$0.04
|
($0.02)
|
197
|
Umbral Energy Corp.
|
$0.07
|
30.8%
|
-10.5%
|
$1.18
|
$0.08
|
($0.01)
|
198
|
Sylios Corporation
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-50.0%
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
199
|
U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
40.0%
|
40.0%
|
$1.33
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
200
|
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-11.1%
|
$7.00
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
201
|
Vape Holdings, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
-11.8%
|
-24.7%
|
($0.11)
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
202
|
Vapir Enterprises, Inc.
|
$0.03
|
-15.4%
|
-58.8%
|
($0.69)
|
$0.12
|
($0.09)
|
203
|
Vaporbrands International, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
26.3%
|
-35.7%
|
($0.20)
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
204
|
Elev8 Brands, Inc.
|
$0.06
|
25.9%
|
21.4%
|
$4.14
|
$0.16
|
($0.10)
|
205
|
Vapor Hub International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-14.0%
|
-42.7%
|
($0.84)
|
$0.03
|
($0.03)
|
206
|
Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
($0.94)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
207
|
Vapor Corp.
|
(NASDAQ:VPCO)
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
($1.00)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
208
|
Vapor Group, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
-61.5%
|
$9.00
|
$0.01
|
($0.01)
|
209
|
Verde Science, Inc.
|
$0.01
|
8.1%
|
78.8%
|
$5.20
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
210
|
Veritas Pharma, Inc.
|
$0.37
|
-0.9%
|
4.7%
|
$0.14
|
$0.46
|
($0.09)
|
211
|
Wee-Cig International Corp.
|
$0.04
|
0.0%
|
-16.7%
|
$0.52
|
$0.20
|
($0.16)
|
212
|
Wanderport Corp.
|
$0.01
|
-1.1%
|
50.0%
|
$5.92
|
$0.02
|
($0.01)
|
213
|
Water Technologies International, Inc.
|
$0.00
|
-10.0%
|
-18.2%
|
($0.18)
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
214
|
22nd Century Group, Inc.
|
(NYSEMKT:XXII)
|
$1.35
|
14.4%
|
42.6%
|
$0.85
|
$1.36
|
($0.01)
|
215
|
Zoned Properties, Inc.
|
$1.31
|
-1.5%
|
-7.6%
|
($0.73)
|
$2.65
|
($1.34)
|
216
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
|
$22.09
|
9.9%
|
9.0%
|
$1.09
|
$23.75
|
($1.66)
|
Averages
|
$2.16
|
-0.4%
|
5.4%
|
$4.72
|
$3.14
|
$0.00
|
($0.99)
|YTD Winners
|YTD Losers
|n
|
47
|
169
|N
|
216
|
216
|PCT
|
21.8%
|
78.2%
|EW Value
|
$0.01
|
($1.26)
Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.