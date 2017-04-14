216 Marijuana Stocks: Attorney General Jeff Sessions May Have Killed The Rally, But For How Long?

by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

I began with my Seeking Alpha portfolio of N=229 marijuana stocks, but deleted n=13, as they had no closing values on April 7, 2017.

The adjusted portfolio, at N=216, had an equal-weighted year-to-date high at about $3.14 per share; down nearly $1.00 per share, to about $2.16 per share, on April 7.

This very significant (~31%) decline might be nothing more than a move back to pre-January effect levels, but Jeff Session's comments may have contributed.

With n=47 (22%) winners and n=169 (78%) losers, it is apparent that the relatively small number of winners are (the most) micro-cap of these stocks.

Winners are up about $0.01 per share, on average; losers are down about $1.26 per share, on average.

I have been publishing fewer Seeking Articles in recent months and trying to focus on marijuana stock sector or segment moves. Instead of picking the winners and losers, I am trying to capture returns on sector upside overreactions. You can also use these sector moves to buy your favorite marijuana stock, as any component of an upside moving sector is more likely to rise with that sector, and entry before these sector moves minimizes your risk.

This strategy worked very nicely with this last Election Day, on November 8, 2016, when I recommended you sell the overreaction and buy back in during December 2016 (tax loss selling or harvesting; see below, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), a large-cap example of tax loss selling, used only for illustrative purposes, as I tend to get a few comments on whether or not this "seasonal" persists), in anticipation of a January effect.

Jeff Sessions suggested that the U.S. Attorney General cannot "selectively" enforce Federal laws, which I understand, and I believe this put an end to this marijuana sector rally. This article suggests just this, and the data for my marijuana stock portfolio is contained in the Appendix to this article.

So, while the January effect rally appeared to extend into February, many took profits, and this appears to have been a good move. The next big "event" is likely to be formalization of Canadian marijuana legalization for recreational use, and it is likely to have its greatest upside overreaction impact on Canadian stocks. Ted Ohashi makes this point in his most recent Seeking Alpha article. My updated descriptive measures and results follow in the next section.

Descriptive Measures from my Seeking Alpha Marijuana Stock Portfolio

I began with the entire population from my Seeking Alpha marijuana stock portfolio. This is the same starting point I have used in my most recent articles here.

N=13 of the stocks in my N=229 stock portfolio did not have any measures, so I eliminated them, resulting in an adjusted population of N=216.

There are n=47 year-to-date winners (~22%) and n=169 year-to-date losers (~78%). The equal-weighted (EW) portfolio, using year-to-date high price per share, is $3.14. The EW portfolio, using year to date price per share as of April 7, 2017, is $2.16. The decline from year-to-date highs approximates $1, or about 31 percent.

Portfolio

Portfolio

EW

EW

N or n

Percent

Value

Value

Percent

Population

229

less:

Stocks with no measures

13

equals:

Adjusted population

216

100.0%

$2.16

Year-to-date winners

47

21.8%

$0.01

Year-to-date losers

169

78.2%

($1.26)

April 7 portfolio value

$3.14

100.0%

less:

Year-to-date high portfolio value

$2.16

68.8%

equals:

Year-to-date decline (rounded)

$0.98

31.2%

Again, all measures and tickers are provided in the Appendix, where you can copy/paste the tickers and, in very little time, create your own Seeking Alpha portfolio for examination. I think this is important, as is a dialogue for all Seeking Alpha readers, authors and investors.

Summary

I tend to focus most of my work and research on marijuana sector or segment reactions and overreactions.

I believe Election Day resulted in an upside overreaction for the sector, and that tax loss selling or harvesting resulted in a downside overreaction through about December 21. While the precision of this event date moves a bit either way and from year to year, re-entry into the sector or segment generated very favorable returns through the end of January and even into February. However, as one would expect, the new U.S. Attorney General, making a public statement perceived by all as harmful to the marijuana sector or segment, "killed" the rally. Though, it might have "trailed off" without these comments, anyway. We will never know.

The next big "event date" or "event period" will be formalization of Canadian legalization for recreational use in Canada, and I expect the most favorable upside overreaction to benefit Canadian marijuana stocks. In this last case, higher stock prices might "stick," but I do not believe this will be at their highest year-to-date price per share, so remember to take "some" profits.

Appendix

Note: Thirteen (n=13) tickers with no values and deleted from my original SA portfolio of marijuana stocks include: (1) This stock has been removed from the portfolio (OTCPK:ALCSQ), (2) AVT, Inc. (OTCPK:AVTCQ), (3) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. (ECIG), (4) Finore Mining, Inc. (OTC:FNREF), (5) Hemp, Inc. (OTCPK:HEMP), (6) Lexaria Corp. (OTCQB:LXRP), (7) Medbook World, Inc. (OTCPK:MBOO), (8) Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCPK:MDCN), (9) Mettrum Health Corp. (OTC:MQTRF), (10) Primco Management, Inc. (OTCPK:PMCM), (11) Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:QASP), (12) Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. (OTCPK:RFMK), and (13) Indie Growers Association, Inc. (OTCPK:UPOT).

Amount

Amount

FIRM NAME

SYMBOL

PRICE

1-WK PERF

4-WK PERF

52-WK PERF

YTD High

↑ YTD High

↓ YTD High

1

Americann, Inc.

(OTCQX:ACAN)

$3.96

-1.5%

-15.2%

$5.83

$5.50

($1.54)

2

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

(OTCQX:ACBFF)

$2.10

4.1%

5.2%

$4.09

$2.17

($0.07)

3

Acacia Diversified Holdings

(OTCQB:ACCA)

$1.60

-6.5%

-27.5%

($0.27)

$2.10

($0.50)

4

Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:ACGX)

$0.00

112.5%

142.9%

$1.83

$0.00

$0.00

5

Acology, Inc.

(OTCPK:ACOL)

$0.02

-10.0%

-9.5%

$17.00

$0.05

($0.03)

6

Advantis Corp.

(OTCPK:ADVT)

$0.02

-3.3%

-5.0%

$4.20

$0.04

($0.02)

7

Aero Grow International, Inc.

(OTCQB:AERO)

$2.89

-3.1%

8.0%

$1.33

$3.45

($0.56)

8

AlumiFuel Power Corp.

(OTCPK:AFPW)

$0.00

0.0%

-50.0%

$1.00

$0.00

$0.00

9

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:AGTK)

$0.02

-99.9%

-99.9%

$4.97

$21.45

($21.43)

10

Amfil Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:AMFE)

$0.03

35.5%

134.6%

$7.75

$0.04

($0.01)

11

American Cannabis Company, Inc.

(OTCQB:AMMJ)

$0.69

-4.8%

-7.3%

$3.58

$1.05

($0.36)

12

Aphria, Inc.

(OTCQB:APHQF)

$5.91

13.8%

13.3%

$4.56

$5.61

$0.30

13

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

(OTCQB:ATTBF)

$0.21

23.0%

21.4%

$3.68

$0.28

($0.07)

14

Avnet, Inc.

(NYSE:AVT)

$44.60

-2.5%

-1.7%

$0.03

$48.20

($3.60)

15

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.

(OTCQB:AXIM)

$12.01

-10.3%

34.0%

$28.98

$19.80

($7.79)

16

Buildablock Corp.

(OTCPK:BABL)

$0.00

9.4%

-12.5%

$1.06

$0.01

($0.01)

17

Bayport International Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:BAYP)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$1.00

$0.00

$0.00

18

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLDV)

$0.00

50.0%

50.0%

$2.00

$0.00

$0.00

19

Cannabix Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLOZF)

$0.61

4.5%

13.8%

$1.86

$0.70

($0.09)

20

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:BLPG)

$0.04

0.5%

42.3%

$0.75

$0.05

($0.01)

21

Monarch America, Inc.

(OTCPK:BTFL)

$0.00

-12.5%

-12.5%

($0.30)

$0.00

$0.00

22

Weed, Inc.

(OTCPK:BUDZ)

$2.07

1.4%

-40.8%

$29.85

$5.05

($2.98)

23

Bang Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:BXNG)

$1.40

11.2%

23.0%

($0.44)

$1.94

($0.54)

24

Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CAFS)

$0.05

46.8%

45.5%

$3.80

$0.10

($0.05)

25

CannLabs, Inc.

(OTCPK:CANL)

$0.30

13.7%

11.1%

$0.21

$0.56

($0.26)

26

General Cannabis Corp.

(OTCQB:CANN)

$2.15

-6.4%

-2.2%

$0.82

$3.38

($1.23)

27

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:CARA)

$18.20

-1.0%

14.9%

$1.73

$20.90

($2.70)

28

Crown Baus Capital Corp.

(OTCPK:CBCA)

$2.10

-53.5%

-70.3%

$4.81

$9.49

($7.39)

29

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

(OTCQB:CBDS)

$6.00

-6.9%

0.3%

$2.04

$9.50

($3.50)

30

Cannabusiness Group, Inc.

(OTC:CBGI)

$0.02

50.0%

9.1%

$299.00

$0.23

($0.21)

31

Cannabis Science, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBIS)

$0.07

-4.7%

-7.7%

$3.11

$0.14

($0.07)

32

Canna Consumer Goods, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBMJ)

$0.01

-11.0%

-11.0%

$4.91

$0.02

($0.01)

33

Cabinet Grow, Inc.

(OTCPK:CBNT)

$0.75

-81.3%

-37.0%

($0.83)

$20.00

($19.25)

34

CB Scientific

(OTCPK:CBSC)

$1.75

-12.5%

-14.6%

$0.75

$3.50

($1.75)

35

Canadian Cannabis Corp.

(OTCPK:CCAN)

$0.68

51.4%

30.8%

($0.18)

$0.83

($0.15)

36

Cgrowth Capital, Inc.

(OTCPK:CGRA)

$0.01

12.5%

-10.0%

($0.04)

$0.03

($0.02)

37

Cannagrow Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CGRW)

$1.33

-8.8%

-17.2%

$0.86

$2.30

($0.97)

38

Chuma Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CHUM)

$0.03

0.0%

0.0%

$85.09

$1.98

($1.95)

39

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc.

(OTCQB:CIIX)

$1.25

-5.3%

9.8%

$2.67

$2.75

($1.50)

40

CLS Holdings

(OTCQB:CLSH)

$0.10

27.1%

0.3%

($0.93)

$0.45

($0.35)

41

United Cannabis Corporation

(OTCQB:CNAB)

$1.37

-13.8%

-20.0%

$3.16

$2.50

($1.13)

42

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCQB:CNBX)

$2.74

-3.7%

-3.7%

$35.75

$7.60

($4.86)

43

Canadian Zeolite Corp.

(OTCQB:CNZCF)

$0.51

14.1%

-3.6%

$7.09

$1.09

($0.58)

44

CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

(OTCPK:CPMD)

$0.60

-13.3%

-30.0%

$0.05

$1.00

($0.40)

45

Crailar Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:CRLRQ)

$0.00

50.0%

32.0%

$1.54

$0.01

($0.01)

46

Cartel Blue

(OTCPK:CRTL)

$0.02

13.3%

45.3%

($0.87)

$0.04

($0.02)

47

Crowdgather, Inc.

(OTCPK:CRWG)

$0.01

-3.8%

-6.3%

($0.75)

$0.01

$0.00

48

CSA Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:CSAX)

$0.10

5.3%

-5.0%

($0.66)

$0.20

($0.10)

49

CV Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB:CVSI)

$0.36

-6.2%

-0.4%

($0.13)

$0.59

($0.23)

50

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

(OTCPK:DEWM)

$0.00

-9.5%

-9.5%

($0.41)

$0.00

$0.00

51

Digipath, Inc.

(OTCQB:DIGP)

$0.23

-6.5%

-12.7%

$0.07

$0.35

($0.12)

52

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:DIRV)

$0.00

-25.0%

0.0%

($1.00)

$0.00

$0.00

53

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

(OTCQB:DPWW)

$0.24

-20.5%

-10.4%

($0.77)

$0.39

($0.15)

54

Discovery Minerals, Ltd.

(OTCPK:DSCR)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

55

Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:EAPH)

$0.03

-17.7%

-22.3%

$4.43

$0.06

($0.03)

56

ENDEXX Corp.

(OTCPK:EDXC)

$0.05

-2.6%

2.8%

$0.58

$0.09

($0.04)

57

Efftec International, Inc.

(OTCPK:EFFI)

$0.00

-14.3%

-18.2%

$0.06

$0.01

($0.01)

58

Emblem Corp.

(OTCPK:EMMBF)

$1.87

-1.7%

-11.9%

($0.32)

$3.74

($1.87)

59

Trailblazer Resources, Inc.

(OTCPK:ENCC)

$0.03

35.4%

24.5%

($0.08)

$0.07

($0.04)

60

Endocan Corp.

(OTCPK:ENDO)

$0.03

-3.1%

-28.7%

$1.37

$0.09

($0.06)

61

Enertopia Corp.

(OTCQB:ENRT)

$0.10

12.4%

48.6%

$8.46

$0.13

($0.03)

62

American Green, Inc.

(OTCPK:ERBB)

$0.00

0.0%

14.3%

($0.06)

$0.00

$0.00

63

Ecoshere Techs, Inc.

(OTCQB:ESPH)

$0.04

-11.0%

-13.8%

($0.31)

$0.07

($0.03)

64

Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

(OTCQB:ESSI)

$3.04

-6.6%

-7.1%

$6.77

$4.80

($1.76)

65

Earth Science Tech, Inc.

(OTCPK:ETST)

$1.44

-16.2%

-33.3%

$0.88

$3.95

($2.51)

66

FBEC Worldwide

(OTCPK:FBEC)

$0.00

-36.8%

-66.7%

($0.94)

$0.02

($0.02)

67

FastFunds Financial Corp.

(OTCPK:FFFC)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

68

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.

(OTC:FITX)

$0.00

-50.0%

-50.0%

($0.67)

$0.03

($0.03)

69

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

(OTCPK:FRLF)

$0.06

-0.8%

-25.6%

($0.67)

$0.14

($0.08)

70

Fusion Pharm, Inc.

(OTC:FSPM)

$0.05

-99.2%

-27.2%

$7.00

$14.00

($13.95)

71

420 Property Management, Inc.

(OTCPK:FTPM)

$0.00

-28.6%

0.0%

($0.90)

$0.00

$0.00

72

Futureland Corp.

(OTCQB:FUTL)

$0.01

-5.4%

-10.3%

($0.97)

$0.01

$0.00

73

FutureWorld Corp.

(OTCPK:FWDG)

$0.00

0.0%

-33.3%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

74

Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:GBHL)

$0.00

14.3%

9.1%

$0.41

$0.00

$0.00

75

Global Hemp Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:GBHPF)

$0.02

10.2%

14.4%

$0.80

$0.04

($0.02)

76

GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc.

(OTCQB:GBLX)

$0.31

-6.0%

-10.0%

$0.58

$0.56

($0.25)

77

Gear International, Inc.

(OTCPK:GEAR)

$0.00

-50.0%

-33.3%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

78

Gala Global, Inc.

(OTCPK:GLAG)

$0.38

4.1%

-14.3%

($0.58)

$1.50

($1.12)

79

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQB:GLDFF)

$0.25

-0.2%

15.2%

($0.20)

$0.58

($0.33)

80

Generex Biotechnology

(OTCPK:GNBT)

$0.01

12.4%

-45.1%

($0.06)

$20.00

($19.99)

81

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRCU)

$0.01

-14.6%

-26.3%

($0.49)

$0.04

($0.03)

82

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRCV)

$0.00

0.0%

-50.0%

($0.50)

$0.00

$0.00

83

GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:GRNH)

$0.07

24.8%

-4.6%

$0.83

$0.12

($0.05)

84

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc.

(OTCQB:GRPOF)

$0.51

-3.6%

-13.6%

$10.32

$1.14

($0.63)

85

Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:GRSO)

$0.10

-7.4%

11.1%

($0.90)

$0.31

($0.21)

86

Grow Condos, Inc.

(OTCQB:GRWC)

$1.00

-3.0%

1.9%

$0.51

$1.40

($0.40)

87

GrowGeneration Corp.

(OTCQB:GRWG)

$2.00

1.0%

7.2%

($0.10)

$2.60

($0.60)

88

Green Technology Solutions, Inc.

(OTCPK:GTSO)

$0.05

-21.4%

-29.4%

($0.60)

$0.07

($0.02)

89

GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC

(NASDAQ:GWPH)

$116.31

-3.8%

-7.0%

$0.46

$136.95

($20.64)

90

Green Energy Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:GYOG)

$0.00

-28.6%

-28.6%

($0.75)

$0.00

$0.00

91

Halberd Corp.

(OTCPK:HALB)

$0.00

0.0%

12.5%

$0.29

$0.00

$0.00

92

Helix TCS, Inc.

(OTCPK:HLIX)

$7.41

74.7%

117.7%

$20.97

$9.41

($2.00)

93

Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored)

(OTCQB:HLSPY)

$0.75

-4.9%

-13.3%

($0.47)

$1.07

($0.32)

94

Highmark Marketing, Inc.

(OTC:HMKTF)

$0.01

-60.0%

-60.0%

($0.65)

$0.01

$0.00

95

Hemp Americana, Inc.

(OTCPK:HMPQ)

$0.01

-1.2%

3.7%

($0.29)

$0.05

($0.04)

96

First Harvest Corp.

(OTCPK:HVST)

$3.06

73.4%

18.8%

($0.84)

$4.85

($1.79)

97

IMD Companies, Inc.

(OTCPK:ICBU)

$0.00

-6.7%

-15.2%

$3.67

$0.01

($0.01)

98

Icon Media Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:ICNM)

$0.00

-50.0%

0.0%

($0.50)

$0.00

$0.00

99

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

(NYSEMKT:IGC)

$0.50

7.3%

71.1%

$0.17

$0.80

($0.30)

100

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.

(OTCPK:IGPK)

$0.01

7.8%

32.7%

$6.67

$0.01

$0.00

101

Interactive Health Network

(OTC:IGRW)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

102

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A)

(NYSE:IIPR)

$18.00

5.5%

16.1%

($0.06)

$19.94

($1.94)

103

IJJ Corp.

(OTCPK:IJJP)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$1.50

$0.00

$0.00

104

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

$0.58

104.9%

157.6%

$6.44

$0.72

($0.14)

105

International Consolidated Companies, Inc.

(OTCPK:INCC)

$0.00

0.0%

-12.5%

$6.00

$0.00

$0.00

106

Indoor Harvest Corp.

(OTCQB:INQD)

$0.35

-10.5%

-22.7%

($0.36)

$0.55

($0.20)

107

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:INSY)

$10.36

-1.4%

-6.7%

($0.41)

$13.69

($3.33)

108

Itonis, Inc.

(OTCPK:ITNS)

$0.00

6.7%

0.0%

($0.47)

$0.00

$0.00

109

Invictus MD Strategies Corp.

(OTCPK:IVITF)

$1.25

3.2%

-3.9%

$23.07

$1.61

($0.36)

110

Kaya Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:KAYS)

$0.20

-5.6%

-15.7%

$1.86

$0.45

($0.25)

111

Union Equity, Inc.

(OTCPK:KGKG)

$0.01

87.0%

156.7%

$1.87

$0.03

($0.02)

112

Kush Bottles, Inc.

(OTCQB:KSHB)

$2.60

-18.1%

19.2%

$1.32

$3.35

($0.75)

113

Latteno Food Corp.

(OTCPK:LATF)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

114

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:LCTC)

$14.00

-17.8%

-16.3%

$0.72

$23.40

($9.40)

115

Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc.

(OTCQB:LDSYF)

$0.36

-15.9%

-8.3%

$3.73

$0.65

($0.29)

116

Cannabiz Mobile, Inc.

(OTCPK:LGBI)

$0.00

20.0%

0.0%

$5.00

$0.00

$0.00

117

Lighting Science Group

(OTCPK:LSCG)

$0.05

-3.8%

-21.4%

($0.45)

$0.07

($0.02)

118

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc.

(OTCPK:LVVV)

$0.00

-23.3%

-29.8%

$10.00

$0.01

($0.01)

119

MCIG, Inc.

(OTCQB:MCIG)

$0.23

-7.5%

-16.6%

$4.63

$0.51

($0.28)

120

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

(OTCPK:MCOA)

$0.05

-17.2%

-1.8%

$7.07

$0.11

($0.06)

121

Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc.

(OTCPK:MCPI)

$0.07

-32.2%

-55.4%

$0.09

$0.33

($0.26)

122

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

(OTCQB:MDCL)

$1.93

-6.5%

-3.6%

$0.03

$2.99

($1.06)

123

Medican Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:MDEX)

$0.30

-13.9%

-13.9%

$5.00

$0.35

($0.05)

124

Madison Technologies, Inc.

(OTCPK:MDRM)

$0.04

-29.3%

-37.2%

($0.58)

$0.05

($0.01)

125

Mediatechnics Corp.

(OTCPK:MEDT)

$0.00

-36.4%

-22.2%

$2.50

$0.00

$0.00

126

Maple Leaf Green World, Inc.

(OTCQB:MGWFF)

$0.46

-2.4%

-2.8%

$4.49

$0.60

($0.14)

127

Greenscape Laboratories, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJLB)

$0.03

-31.7%

28.4%

($0.95)

$0.10

($0.07)

128

Medijane Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJMD)

$1.91

-4.5%

-4.5%

($0.61)

$9.00

($7.09)

129

MaryJane Group, Inc. (The)

(OTCPK:MJMJ)

$0.00

0.0%

-33.3%

$1.00

$0.00

$0.00

130

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

(OTCPK:MJNA)

$0.12

-5.2%

14.8%

$2.30

$0.21

($0.09)

131

MJ Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:MJNE)

$0.85

0.0%

-5.0%

$0.53

$1.25

($0.40)

132

CannaSys, Inc.

(OTCQB:MJTK)

$0.01

-15.1%

-17.0%

($1.00)

$0.02

($0.01)

133

Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied

(OTCPK:MMHC)

$0.00

80.0%

100.0%

($0.22)

$0.00

$0.00

134

Mentor Capital, Inc.

(OTCQB:MNTR)

$1.70

-15.2%

-27.8%

$0.00

$4.82

($3.12)

135

Matica Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCPK:MQPXF)

$0.04

28.1%

-19.1%

$1.34

$0.05

($0.01)

136

Marapharm Ventures, Inc.

(OTCQB:MRPHF)

$0.84

-2.5%

-12.8%

$3.49

$1.35

($0.51)

137

MassRoots, Inc.

(OTCQB:MSRT)

$0.83

-11.0%

0.9%

($0.34)

$1.18

($0.35)

138

MyDx, Inc.

(OTCQB:MYDX)

$0.01

-2.9%

930.8%

($0.97)

$0.02

($0.01)

139

MyECheck, Inc.

(OTCPK:MYEC)

$0.00

5.7%

19.4%

($0.34)

$0.00

$0.00

140

Mountain High Acquisition Corp.

(OTCQB:MYHI)

$0.20

-5.5%

-21.1%

$1.14

$0.90

($0.70)

141

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.

(OTCPK:NDEV)

$0.54

-4.8%

-11.1%

$25.60

$1.36

($0.82)

142

New Columbia Resources, Inc.

(OTCPK:NEWC)

$0.01

16.0%

-20.0%

$0.51

$0.03

($0.02)

143

Notis Global, Inc./Medbox

(OTCPK:NGBL)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

($0.97)

$0.00

$0.00

144

Next Generation Management Corp.

(OTCPK:NGMC)

$0.00

25.0%

0.0%

$0.25

$0.01

($0.01)

145

Nhale, Inc.

(OTCPK:NHLE)

$0.05

-26.2%

1.6%

$11.40

$0.22

($0.17)

146

Nemus Bioscience, Inc.

(OTCQB:NMUS)

$0.30

3.3%

-17.3%

($0.52)

$0.50

($0.20)

147

Inergetics, Inc.

(OTCPK:NRTI)

$0.00

0.0%

-33.3%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

148

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(OTCQB:NSPDF)

$0.20

-11.0%

-13.7%

($0.17)

$0.38

($0.18)

149

Neutra Corp.

(OTCQB:NTRR)

$0.20

-10.6%

-30.0%

($0.81)

$0.59

($0.39)

150

Novagant Corp.

(OTCPK:NVGT)

$0.00

-18.0%

-31.7%

$0.71

$0.01

($0.01)

151

Newnote Financial Corp.

(OTCPK:NWWTF)

$0.03

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

$0.03

$0.00

152

Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New

(OTCQB:NXTTF)

$0.21

-2.2%

-8.0%

$0.98

$0.42

($0.21)

153

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

$2.32

18.6%

34.8%

$2.62

$2.33

($0.01)

154

1PM Industries, Inc.

(OTCPK:OPMZ)

$0.00

47.1%

108.3%

($0.98)

$0.01

($0.01)

155

OSL Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:OSLH)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

156

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group

(OTCQB:OWCP)

$0.88

-14.0%

-62.6%

$11.25

$3.23

($2.35)

157

OXIS International, Inc.

(OTCQB:OXIS)

$0.02

18.5%

-44.8%

($0.97)

$0.26

($0.24)

158

Growlife, Inc.

(OTCPK:PHOT)

$0.01

-11.4%

-7.9%

($0.50)

$0.02

($0.01)

159

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:PKPH)

$0.06

15.8%

-6.2%

$4.74

$0.14

($0.08)

160

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

(OTCPK:PLPL)

$0.02

0.0%

0.0%

$5.42

$0.45

($0.43)

161

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

(OTCQB:PMCB)

$0.09

-2.0%

-7.7%

$0.59

$0.15

($0.06)

162

Pinapple Express, Inc.

(OTC:PNPL)

$1.10

0.0%

50.0%

($0.92)

$2.75

($1.65)

163

Players Network, Inc.

(OTCQB:PNTV)

$0.03

8.4%

52.2%

$9.94

$0.05

($0.02)

164

Potnetwork Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:POTN)

$0.04

-31.2%

209.5%

$0.59

$0.07

($0.03)

165

PharmaCan Capital

(OTC:PRMCF)

$2.35

9.0%

5.3%

$12.72

$2.60

($0.25)

166

Praetorian Property, Inc.

(OTCPK:PRRE)

$0.67

-10.6%

3.7%

$20.17

$2.15

($1.48)

167

Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc.

(OTC:PTOG)

$0.00

0.0%

100.0%

$1.00

$0.00

$0.00

168

PUF Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:PUFXF)

$0.26

-2.4%

18.5%

$2.10

$0.35

($0.09)

169

Pazoo, Inc.

(OTCPK:PZOO)

$0.00

0.0%

-33.3%

($0.50)

$0.00

$0.00

170

QED Connect, Inc.

(OTCPK:QEDN)

$0.01

-1.6%

1.7%

$59.00

$0.02

($0.01)

171

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(OTCPK:REFG)

$0.09

12.8%

-0.5%

$0.90

$0.20

($0.11)

172

Resource Ventures, Inc.

(OTCPK:REVI)

$0.07

0.0%

-41.2%

($0.16)

$0.20

($0.13)

173

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

(OTCQB:RMHB)

$0.09

3.7%

-20.1%

$1.18

$0.16

($0.07)

174

Affinor Growers, Inc.

(OTCQB:RSSFF)

$0.08

0.9%

-9.2%

$1.62

$0.15

($0.07)

175

South American Gold Corp.

(OTCPK:SAGD)

$0.05

-1.8%

-23.9%

$4.35

$0.21

($0.16)

176

Signal Bay, Inc.

(OTCPK:SGBY)

$0.02

-13.4%

11.7%

$11.56

$0.03

($0.01)

177

SinglePoint, Inc.

(OTCPK:SING)

$0.05

-6.5%

-25.2%

$5.92

$0.14

($0.09)

178

Sipp Industries, Inc. - New

(OTCPK:SIPC)

$0.04

2.6%

259.0%

$1.35

$0.06

($0.02)

179

Solanbridge Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:SLNX)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

180

Solis Tek, Inc.

(OTCQB:SLTK)

$1.20

-13.8%

12.0%

$1.24

$1.42

($0.22)

181

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The

(NYSE:SMG)

$93.34

-0.1%

1.6%

$0.30

$96.38

($3.04)

182

Sibannac, Inc.

(OTCPK:SNNC)

$0.13

0.0%

-40.9%

($0.47)

$0.22

($0.09)

183

Nutritional High International, Inc.

(OTCQB:SPLIF)

$0.11

-1.0%

-2.6%

$3.73

$0.20

($0.09)

184

Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

$1.30

11.2%

12.9%

$3.74

$1.44

($0.14)

185

Surna, Inc.

(OTCQB:SRNA)

$0.19

5.9%

9.5%

$1.68

$0.24

($0.05)

186

Stevia Corp.

(OTCPK:STEV)

$0.02

18.6%

5.3%

$0.10

$0.04

($0.02)

187

STWC Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:STWC)

$0.44

0.0%

0.0%

($0.06)

$0.44

$0.00

188

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

(OTCPK:TAUG)

$0.00

-30.0%

-41.7%

($0.77)

$0.01

($0.01)

189

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

(OTC:TBQBF)

$1.27

16.1%

14.7%

$8.12

$1.22

$0.05

190

TechCare Corp.

(OTCQB:TECR)

$0.60

0.2%

-7.9%

($0.11)

$1.50

($0.90)

191

THC Biomed International, Inc.

(OTCQB:THCBF)

$0.53

-11.5%

-13.6%

$4.48

$1.45

($0.92)

192

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co.

(Pending:TRPX)

$7.44

-7.9%

85.5%

($0.05)

$10.95

($3.51)

193

Terra Tech Corp.

(OTCQX:TRTC)

$0.27

-1.2%

6.6%

($0.30)

$0.35

($0.08)

194

Canopy Growth Corp.

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

$7.64

-2.1%

-6.2%

$3.07

$10.25

($2.61)

195

UA Multimedia, Inc.

(OTCPK:UAMM)

$0.01

-31.4%

-31.9%

$47.00

$0.02

($0.01)

196

Ubiquitech Software Corp.

(OTCPK:UBQU)

$0.02

18.4%

-6.3%

($0.40)

$0.04

($0.02)

197

Umbral Energy Corp.

(OTC:UMBBF)

$0.07

30.8%

-10.5%

$1.18

$0.08

($0.01)

198

Sylios Corporation

(OTCPK:UNGS)

$0.00

0.0%

-50.0%

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

199

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc.

(OTCPK:USEI)

$0.00

40.0%

40.0%

$1.33

$0.00

$0.00

200

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:USMJ)

$0.00

0.0%

-11.1%

$7.00

$0.01

($0.01)

201

Vape Holdings, Inc.

(OTCPK:VAPE)

$0.01

-11.8%

-24.7%

($0.11)

$0.02

($0.01)

202

Vapir Enterprises, Inc.

(OTCQB:VAPI)

$0.03

-15.4%

-58.8%

($0.69)

$0.12

($0.09)

203

Vaporbrands International, Inc.

(OTCPK:VAPR)

$0.01

26.3%

-35.7%

($0.20)

$0.02

($0.01)

204

Elev8 Brands, Inc.

(OTCPK:VATE)

$0.06

25.9%

21.4%

$4.14

$0.16

($0.10)

205

Vapor Hub International, Inc.

(OTCPK:VHUB)

$0.00

-14.0%

-42.7%

($0.84)

$0.03

($0.03)

206

Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc.

(OTCPK:VNTH)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

($0.94)

$0.00

$0.00

207

Vapor Corp.

(NASDAQ:VPCO)

$0.00

0.0%

0.0%

($1.00)

$0.00

$0.00

208

Vapor Group, Inc.

(OTCPK:VPOR)

$0.00

0.0%

-61.5%

$9.00

$0.01

($0.01)

209

Verde Science, Inc.

(OTCPK:VRCI)

$0.01

8.1%

78.8%

$5.20

$0.02

($0.01)

210

Veritas Pharma, Inc.

(OTCPK:VRTHF)

$0.37

-0.9%

4.7%

$0.14

$0.46

($0.09)

211

Wee-Cig International Corp.

(OTCPK:WCIG)

$0.04

0.0%

-16.7%

$0.52

$0.20

($0.16)

212

Wanderport Corp.

(OTCPK:WDRP)

$0.01

-1.1%

50.0%

$5.92

$0.02

($0.01)

213

Water Technologies International, Inc.

(OTCPK:WTII)

$0.00

-10.0%

-18.2%

($0.18)

$0.00

$0.00

214

22nd Century Group, Inc.

(NYSEMKT:XXII)

$1.35

14.4%

42.6%

$0.85

$1.36

($0.01)

215

Zoned Properties, Inc.

(OTCQX:ZDPY)

$1.31

-1.5%

-7.6%

($0.73)

$2.65

($1.34)

216

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(NASDAQ:ZYNE)

$22.09

9.9%

9.0%

$1.09

$23.75

($1.66)

Averages

$2.16

-0.4%

5.4%

$4.72

$3.14

$0.00

($0.99)
YTD Winners YTD Losers
n

47

169
N

216

216
PCT

21.8%

78.2%
EW Value

$0.01

($1.26)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

