Turkish Yes-No Referendum A Lose-Lose Proposition For Emerging Market Investors

Emerging geopolitical threats in progress include heightened weapons use by the US and Russia in Syria and US fleets heading towards the Korean peninsula.

In his quest for ultra-long term leadership Turkish President Erdogan has tempted the adage "Be careful what you wish for" by positioning himself into a no-win situation whether he gains a "Yes" or "No" result in the constitutional referendum taking place this Sunday. The referendum is highly emotionally charged because of the extreme political and ethnic polarization.

The Turkish referendum represents an unusually precise quantitative measure of Erdogan's support, because it is based on one specific issue, not a multi-faceted one in an election. This snapshot result, going forward, will be the new baseline politically, economically and socially.

Should Erdogan secure a "Yes" result, he must initiate numerous economic reforms quickly. According to the Financial Times article dated April 13, 2017, "Turkish Businesses Hope Referendum Will Bring Respite," foreign investment is critical. Additionally, the Turkish lira has had the worst performance among emerging market currencies so far this year.

Leaderships, whether they be dictatorships or democratically elected (popular or not), fail when promised prosperity does not materialize, and following that, they fall either by the bullet or via the democratic process. It follows yet another well-worn adage, "It's nothing personal. It's just business."

On the other hand, should there be a "No" result, Erdogan may initiate his Plan B, a legal but draconian alternative, in his quest to secure long-term presidential power. Ironically, it would confirm that Turkey has enough democratic credibility for business, though it will be hanging by the fingernails.

With respect to a "Yes" result, Erdogan's extreme administrative blacklisting of an estimated thousands of suspected Gulenists and administrative purging of other undesirables in the post-coup attempt has resulted in an internal brain drain and has hollowed out the economy. Initiating economic reforms is one thing; successfully carrying it out without the necessary cross-section of professionals will be more of a challenge.

According to the NY Times article dated April 12, 2017, "Turkey in Turmoil and Chaos Since Purge Aimed at Dissenters," 1,200 schools, 15 universities and 50 hospitals were closed; 40,000 teachers, 5,000 academics and almost a third of the country's judiciary were fired. This represents a huge negative economic and social cost to the economy.

With respect to the markets, as a contrarian, I believe that with a "Yes" result, in the ultra-short term the market would consider the Erdogan government as relatively stable - albeit a veneer of stability. A "No" result would jolt the markets severely, because it would derail Erdogan's attempt to successfully pass economic initiatives to stimulate a wallowing economy.

Whatever the result of the referendum, the state of emergency will remain in place, because "law and order" has been Erdogan's policy since last summer's coup attempt. A "Yes" vote requires that he control possible civil disobedience from "No" protestors. For a "No" vote result, see aforementioned comment for a "Yes" vote.

Just as importantly, the issue in the post-protest resultant aftermath will be whether the losing side becomes resigned to the result or whether it is galvanized to take more aggressive, perhaps non-democratic, action. For Erdogan, it's one thing to face down a military coup attempt and another when half the population wants your head.

Investors in Turkey-specific or emerging markets with considerable Turkish holdings should review their options and that selling or short-selling both for the short and long term may be the few limited options in this unpredictable and volatile situation.

