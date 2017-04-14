Could The Once Uninvestable Airline Sector Actually Be Cheap?

With bankruptcies a thing of the past, oil cheap, and selling credit card miles more profitable than selling flights, it's time to grab these stocks before everyone is on board.

The airline sector actually could be inexpensive here, and it would not surprise me to see many airline stocks go up dramatically.

"The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down."



- Warren Buffett "If the Wright brothers were alive today Wilbur would have to fire Orville to reduce costs."



- Herb Kelleher, founder of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

For as long as I can remember, airlines have been uninvestable. Nearly all of them have gone bankrupt at one point or another. Thanks to unions, fuel costs, debt, recessions, and pensions, almost every airline investor has been burned in the past. When I read a recent Bloomberg article, however, and when I allowed myself to accept that Warren Buffett, who once called airlines "deathtraps" for investors, had reversed his opinion and become a huge shareholder in airlines, I found myself fascinated and could not help but wonder if airline executives have finally figured out a way to stabilize their businesses so they don't endlessly swing from record profit to record losses. If that is truly the case, airline stocks could be some of the cheapest in the market.

Joseph DeNardi, a senior airline analyst with Stifel Financial Corp., has come out over and over saying that airlines now earn 50% of their income from selling blocks of miles to credit card companies, who subsequently reward their credit card customers with the miles. Some customers collect and use the miles, while some never use them. Either way, airlines make between 1.5 cents to 2.5 cents per mile they sell to banks. In the event that the customer never uses the miles, which is known in the industry as "breakage," there is no expense at all for the airline - just pure profit.

Based on the profit coming from loyalty programs, Stifel has put together the following graph showing that, in their opinion, the value of these loyalty programs are equal to, or sometimes even greater than, many of the airlines' market valuations.

So, with this new thinking in the sector, let's look at the most common historical killers of airlines, and also look at the income and cash flow of the company with the widest alleged discount to intrinsic value, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL).

Killer #1: The business is highly cyclical

When recessions hit, travel suffers. Both business travel as well as vacation travel can get drastically reduced. In this type of business environment, airlines find it very hard to be profitable. The cost to lease or finance billions of dollars of airplanes doesn't fade away, but the revenue associated with them does. Utilization also suffers. In Economics 101, we learned that when you have extremely expensive equipment, it makes sense to maximize its use - something that gets very difficult to do when you have meaningfully reduced passenger volumes.

Killer #2: Fuel prices

The second nightmare for airlines is fuel. In American Airlines' most recent annual report, the company states that a one cent change in fuel prices impacts fuel expenses by $43 million annually. When you look at those impacts on a per share basis, the pre-tax impact on profitability would be over 8 cents per share for American Airlines. These are stunningly high numbers and one of the reasons investors got whiplashed owning airlines.

The positive is that fuel prices are historically low today relative to where they were a decade ago. We can thank the war between OPEC producers and US shale producers for that, as the two have been in battle for market share for years, with it appearing that US shale is going to be the winner, at least for now.

Killer #3: Debt and Pension liabilities

Debt is a necessary evil for the industry considering how expensive airplanes are, and pensions, though many are moving away from them, are still very much a liability for airlines. For American Airlines, the company has frozen its pension, but is still has an unfunded pension liability of $7.2 billion.

The minimum pension funding requirement for the next few years are:

Year Minimum Pension Funding Requirement 2017 $279 million 2018 $62 million 2019 $1,136 million 2020 $800 million 2021 $793 million

(Source: AAL 10-K)

A 50 basis point change in discount rate would impact pension liabilities by $1.2 billion. American Airlines has $22.5 billion of debt and $6.3 billion of cash, for a net debt position of $16.2 billion.

Income and Cash Flow

Knowing the total debt and pension liabilities is meaningless without knowing income and cash flow. On that front, the company had cumulative net income for the past three years of $13.15 billion and cumulative operating cash flow of $15.85 billion.

So why is this time different?

So if those are the historical problems and the current income, now we have to consider the sale of miles and its impact on American Airlines. We also need to look at future estimated cash flows and uses of cash.

Regarding the sale of miles to banks and credit card companies, this is a business that is going to be significantly less volatile than selling flights. I don't know of anyone who stops using their credit cards, ever. Even in a recession, when fears of job losses are heightened, people still go out and buy gas, food, medicine, etc. The fact that we have such a strong system in place that allows the newly unemployed to file for jobless benefits very quickly also supports consumption during recession. In addition, e-commerce essentially requires the use of credit cards, and e-commerce has been experiencing hyper growth for years. Therefore, it is logical to assume that the sale of miles to banks is dependable and will go a long way towards stabilizing and supporting the future profitability of airlines during both good times and bad.

Currently, American Airlines trades at about 8 times forward earnings estimates of $5.23 per share. If 50% of this income is coming from selling miles, there are two ways I could see investors interpreting this. On one hand, they could argue that the core business, even in a strong economy with low fuel prices, is only producing a couple of hundred basis points of bottom line profit. Hardly inspiring, indeed. In my opinion, however, the core business has changed. Not only has competition been reduced to just four major carriers, I believe we are no longer in a world where airlines will be without the lucrative business of selling miles. If this is how investors begin to view airlines, then one could argue that at least half of the forward earnings estimates could, and should, be viewed as stable and recurring. With forward estimates at $5.23, even if the traditional business profit fades to zero, American Airlines would still be earning $2.61 per share, which would go a long way towards supporting the share price.

Another nice thing for investors is knowing that we are not at peak earnings. Growing card spending will drive further increases in miles sold, and a new segmentation initiative is nearing completion on many of American Airlines' aircraft, significantly upgrading the flying experience for those willing to pay more. This includes allowing first and business class customers to have more privacy, more space, and seats that allow passengers to lie flat while in flight. This product segmentation is expected to add an incremental $1 billion of revenue going forward.

(Source: American Airlines)

On the issue of cash flow, American Airlines is closing out the final year of huge capital expenditures for new airplanes, with an anticipated $4 billion of CapEx spending on 69 new planes this year. Deliveries of new aircraft will drop to only 26 next year. Thanks to years of large orders, the company now has the lowest fleet age among major airlines.

(Source: American Airlines)

Free cash flow should ramp up going forward, which will allow American Airlines to easily fund the required pension contributions mentioned earlier. It will also allow the company to return significant cash to shareholders.

Management stated last month that large shareholders currently prefer share repurchases over dividends, considering the market is still assigning such a low valuation to the earnings power of the company. So investors would be wise to plan on significant share repurchases going forward. In the last two and a half years, American Airlines has returned $9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases. It also just approved a new $2 billion program which runs through 2018.

(Source: American Airlines)

Conclusion

Airlines appear to have transformed their business models to allow them to not only increase their earnings power, but also to significantly smooth out the cash flows they are able to generate. As strange as it is to say, this time actually may be different. As a long-time skeptic of investing in airlines, I have had a change of opinion as I listen to the research out of Stifel, the comments from Warren Buffett, and as I study American Airlines.

I believe going forward fuel prices will continue to remain favorable, thanks to continued expansion of shale and fracking. With free cash flow expected to ramp as the new aircraft orders wind down, American Airlines should have no problem funding its pension and debt payments, as well as returning significant cash to shareholders. I believe the market is in the process of fundamentally changing the way airlines are valued, and investors would be wise to buy shares of American Airlines as the former skeptics continue to become future shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.