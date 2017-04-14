It's Tough To Bet Against General Mills - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/13/2017)

UBS stock will go up.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 13.

Bullish Calls

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS): The European banks are good. There might be couple of points of downside and then a long run upwards.

Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW): The crane business needs worldwide growth. It's a speculative buy.

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS): "I think the market was bad today. I think Mosaic is a buy. They're talking about a lot of good things, and the agriculture cycle has clearly, clearly turned," Cramer said.

Bearish Calls

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI): There could be accounting irregularities. Don't buy the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): The stock has been struggling, but it's tough to bet against the company. Buy half now for a yield of 3.3% and the other half when it yields 3.75%.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up