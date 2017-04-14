Politics Is Impacting The Market - Cramer's Mad Money (4/13/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, April 13.

The market saw good earnings from the banks on Thursday, but that news was lost in the political turmoil. The US dropping bombs on Afghanistan to counter ISIS is not new, but this action was not expected by the market. It added a level of uncertainty, and hence, the stocks were hit.

"I think it's because nobody was thinking about the Afghanistan conflict, it wasn't on the radar screen, and now the U.S. is dropping the mother of all bombs on some ISIS headquarters. In fact, this is a classic example of how I'm always telling you to wait for some exogenous weakness to give you a chance to buy great stocks at lower levels," the Mad Money host said. He suggested buying Citi (NYSE:C), as it's cheap. His charitable trust holds the stock as well.

If this wasn't enough, President Trump confused investors further by reversing his stance on many ideas that he used to fight the election. "A man who ran on the idea that America comes first, that China hurt our country with its currency manipulation, that interest rates may be too low, that Fed chief Janet Yellen is toast, that NATO is no longer relevant and that the Export-Import bank is a boondoggle for big companies, suddenly repudiated every single one of those principles in a single 24-hour news cycle," added Cramer.

The elections in France could have affected the bank stocks as well. "On its own, the election has nothing to do with US bank stocks, but taken as an overall piece of the puzzle, it says, 'Hey, I've got to take some stock off the table here. This is getting a little too crazy for me, especially ahead of a three-day weekend,'" Cramer explained.

There is a lot of noise that is drowning the good news for earnings. Let the setup improve for buying stocks. Once stocks start going up on earnings and good news, it's a sign that the setup has improved.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)-Disney (NYSE:DIS) merger

Once again, people are talking about the Apple-Disney merger, but Cramer thinks it cannot happen. "Why am I so dismissive of this? Because while the combination is rational, the Disney analyst who promoted the idea calls the option possibility greater than 0%. Talk about a low bar. They're basically just saying anything's possible," said Cramer.

The analysts said the combination would create a $1 trillion company which will be the king of content, and Apple can use its overseas cash easily. The biggest problem with such analysis is the degree of speculation. "Apple hasn't done any big deals like this, although the company did say in one conference call that they're open to them," said Cramer. Since neither company is willing to comment on the speculations, the scenario these analysts have presented cannot be contested.

The only good thing about this story is that short-sellers are caught off guard.

CEO interview - First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

The stock of First Horizon National is up 20% since the election. The company reported in-line earnings on Thursday. Cramer interviewed chairman, president and CEO Brian Jordan to find out what lies ahead.

Jordan noted there is a massive disconnect between the high confidence levels of small businesses and their willingness to borrow. "What's happening with consumer confidence, which is measured still at very, very high levels and, really, small business confidence at high levels, is not driving the same kind of spending or borrowing that you might expect given those confidence levels," he said.

Even due to the hesitation to borrow, the company's business is still strong. "We're very comfortable in our ability to continue to grow loans, to add value to customers, help them identify and capitalize on opportunities that they have, so even if we don't get a significant surge in growth, we feel very confident in our ability to drive great profitability and, at the same time, improve the returns in our business," Jordan added.

The bank saw a rise in loan growth and a boost in efficiency. There is some concern on the multi-family and retail areas of commercial real estate, but its acquisition of investment banking and brokerage firm Coastal Securities is a positive sign. "We think it's a great add to our strong distribution network and the product set that we already have available, and we think it'll have significant impact on our profitability over the remainder of this year and going forward. In fact, we think it adds something like $175,000 to $200,000 per day in average daily revenue," said Jordan.

He also thinks that deregulation and lower taxes would help the economy compared to healthcare legislation.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

When it comes to retail, children are the future. That's why Cramer likes the discount retailer Five Below, whose stock is up 35% in 2017. It is one of the few companies that are not entirely affected by online competition, as it offers tremendous bargains.

The company has 522 stores, and it plans to add 100 more in 2017 at a time when giant retailers are closing down stores. "While other retailers are closing locations left and right in order to save money, Five Below continues to expand in order to make money. And remember that Wall Street loves growth and adores a company with a runway and a flight plan," said Cramer.

The company had 1% same-store sales growth when other retailers were declining. It not only has in-store experience that is worth leaving the couch for, but caters to children as well. Both these things make Five Below a lucrative growth story.

The stock is not cheap compared to its peers, but the company has growth. "When it comes to brick-and-mortar retailing, children are the future because they're too impatient to buy things online, and they can't stop themselves from making important impulse purchases. Five Below understands that, which is how this small-time Philadelphia chain is quickly becoming a national brand. Even after its big move last month, I bet Five Below has more room to run," Cramer concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK): It's Cramer's second favorite airline after Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). Cramer said he is inclined to buy when the P/E reaches 9. Hold the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK): Cramer likes this stock.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.