Investors Should Play At Dave & Buster's

In my previous article, I discussed the attractiveness of the movie theater sector, and today, I want to present another ripe opportunity for out-of-home entertainment. Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) occupies a rather unique position in this space as an "adult" arcade, a sort of Chuck-E-Cheese for grownups.

The chain, founded in 1982, now consists of 92 locations throughout the U.S. (with a token few in Canada). After being bought out in 2005, D&B spent nearly ten years in private equity before it was finally sold to the public in 2014. Naturally, its PE owners loaded up the company with debt before the IPO, so shareholder money was plowed into deleveraging. Expansion, therefore, has been funded from cash generated from operations.

Despite the drag from the heavy debt burden, the stock has been on a tear, returning over 240 percent since its debut. The reasons why are easy to see. The books are looking better and better, with long-term debt accounting for a shrinking portion of the balance sheet. Revenue is up 100 percent since 2014, and the chain now generates a substantial profit after making little (or negative) income for years.

The company's tagline is "Eat Drink Play and Watch." Following that mantra, D&B earns revenue from two main sources: food/beverage (45 percent) and amusement (55 percent). D&B serves alcohol, and the annual report states that 30 percent of food/beverage revenue (or 13.5 percent of total revenue) comes from booze. The company claims that over 80 percent of its customers rate its food as "excellent." But the bulk of D&B's profit probably comes from its high-margin games and amusements.

After the initial capital outlay, games cost very little to operate and maintain, as maintenance capital expenditure was only $15 million last year. With margins on amusement at a reported 88 percent, this business segment is practically a money-printing machine. Lately, D&B has started screening sports broadcasts, moving into territory occupied by outfits such as Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD). Last time I was at a D&B, there was a line of people out the door waiting to fork over $10 just to watch pay-per-view UFC.

What I like about the company's annual report is that it articulates clear goals and expectations for the future. The company anticipates expanding unit count at 10 percent a year until it reaches 200 locations in the U.S., with about half of the locations "small" format stores and the other half "large" format. D&B targets startup costs of $8.8 million for large stores and $6.8 million for small stores, and it expects cash-on-cash returns in the first year of operation on the order of 29 percent (before depreciation and amortization, and excluding corporate expenses).

Using these projections and historic revenue and expenses as the basis for growth assumptions, one can easily construct a basic model of D&B's future earnings. I reckon that the company could be earning $225 million in net income by 2024 just from its U.S. locations, up from $90 million today. If that prediction comes to fruition, D&B's present market value is probably 30 percent below what it should be.

This estimate is relatively conservative because it does not take same-store sales increases into consideration, nor does it attempt to account for possible international expansion. D&B presently operates solely in the U.S. and Canada, although clearly, the concept could be viable elsewhere. The chain resisted international expansion for years, but now, it is currently looking to license the brand overseas.

Right now, D&B does not face any direct national competitor promoting the same concept, although it does compete indirectly with other out-of-home entertainment venues. It takes a lot of capital to open a business like D&B, so barriers to entry are high. I actually see casinos posing the biggest potential threat. As more states loosen restrictions on gambling, casinos could pull away D&B customers and perhaps offer them a similar experience. Although there is no indication that this will happen, casinos are always keen to leap on the next big idea, so investors should keep tabs on developments in that space.

Overall, I really like D&B's future prospects. As the company continues to spit out cash and pay down debt, it should become apparent in the balance sheet that D&B earns a very high return on capital. The chain plans to expand widely, although its plans are not so ambitious as to be overly optimistic or foolhardy. The Dave and Buster's brand is well-recognized and fills a niche market with no major competitors. The locations I have visited seem to function as a hangout for locals, especially in suburban towns without much to do for young people of drinking age.

Aside from movies and amusement parks, I cannot think of many other stocks that are in the business of providing fun for the whole family. Although I wish I noticed it sooner, it is not too late to invest and potentially earn a very satisfactory rate of return. I rate this stock a buy and I am putting my money where my mouth is.