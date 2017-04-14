Fundamental Changes In Market Sentiment Could Propel Gold Significantly Higher

What to expect going forward, and how to capitalize on upcoming opportunities concerning gold and gold-related trading vehicles.

Due to deteriorating technical factors and extremely high valuations, U.S. equity markets appear to be on the brink of a possible major correction.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), along with gold-related trading products, have performed extremely well over the past few weeks and months, due to an essential change in market conditions. Rising inflation, continually increasing market uncertainty and volatility, in conjunction with new geopolitical and political tensions, are creating a fundamental shift in investor sentiment, which is causing a rotation into such assets as gold, silver (NYSEARCA:SLV), gold miners (GDX, GDXJ) and other gold-related trading vehicles.

Fundamental Factors Surrounding Gold

Rising inflation appears to be the main tailwind that is propelling the current gold rally. Recent inflation data derived from CPI (2.74%) and wage growth (2.8%) statistics clearly indicates that inflation is well above the Fed's target rate of 2%. This implies that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation, and thus, gold should continue to appreciate in value despite the rising rate environment. Furthermore, historical data indicates that gold has performed extremely well in such underlying economic conditions.

Geopolitical Tensions

Recent missile strikes in Syria and Trump's aggressive stance towards North Korea has created increased tensions concerning major world powers such as Russia and China. Furthermore, what appear to be ill-thought out geopolitical moves have the potential to destabilize whole regions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Trump's foreign policy appears to be much blunter than Obama's, and thus, should also contribute to the shift towards gold, silver, gold miners and other gold-related trading instruments.

Political Clashes in Washington

Recent developments in Washington have proved that it is going to be much tougher for Trump to deliver on his proposed initiatives than previously assessed. The Trump Administration's inability to pass through the healthcare legislation and the inability to implement its immigration initiatives clearly signal that Democrats and some factions in the Republican party are not willing to play ball.

Possible further gridlock in Washington may make it difficult, if not improbable, for the Trump Administration to pass legislation concerning proposed tax cuts and infrastructure spending. The primary force behind the massive move in equities since the election has been powered by these expectations that now seem far from being a certainty.

Continued Weakness in U.S. Equity Markets

Further weakness in U.S. equities should continue to provide demand for gold and gold-related assets, as markets appear to be amid a fundamental shift in which rotation towards safe heaven assets such as gold appears likely.

Are U.S. Equity Markets on the Brink of a Major Correction?

Valuations in U.S. equities appear extremely overextended by many conventional historical standards. In addition, such extreme valuations have only been observed a handful of times, including such periods as 1929 and 1999/2000. Furthermore, and perhaps most troubling, is the S&P's price-to-sales ratio, which is the highest on record and implies that stock prices are increasing significantly faster than companies' revenue growth.

Furthermore, the technical picture surrounding major U.S. indexes seem to be deteriorating further by the day. Since hitting 2,400, the S&P chart looks extremely bearish. The key benchmark index has put in two lower highs and is on the brink of putting in a third lower low. The RSI, CCI, full stochastic, low buy-side volume and a second close below the 50-day simple moving average are all confirming a massive loss in momentum and are suggesting that further downside is likely.

The Nasdaq chart appears to be losing momentum after hitting an apparent double top. The RSI, CCI, full stochastic, lower buy-side volume and a solid close below the 50-day simple moving average additionally support the loss in momentum thesis and imply that further weakness could be expected in technology stocks.

What to Expect Going Forward

Gold bottomed out at the end of 2015, giving birth to a new bull market in early 2016. Since then, it had a meteoric rise of 30%, before retesting the previous lows in late 2016. After GLD's successful retest at $107 level, gold is now up approximately 15% in the last 4 months. The bull trend is clearly intact, and the trend upwards is likely to continue, especially given all the fundamental and technical elements provided in this analysis.

GLD's breakout above its 200-day simple moving average, along with increasingly favorable RSI, CCI and full stochastic readings, imply that this rally has significant momentum behind it. Furthermore, this is now the third higher high from the lows seen in 2016, which adds to the bullish thesis concerning the continuation of this trend higher.

It is important to mention that GLD, SLV, GDX and other gold-related trading vehicles have seen significant advances in the last two weeks. Therefore, a short-term pullback is not out of the question and would be a welcome development, as it would allow these names to consolidate before moving higher, and thus, could create extremely attractive entry points or opportunities to add to existing positions.

A closer look sheds additional light on this newly formed upward channel, illustrating a continuous series of higher highs and higher lows, with a clear breakout above the V-shaped cup and handle pattern.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Having said that, we feel the overall long-term picture concerning these names is extremely constructive, and we expect to see double-digit returns from current levels by year's end. Last year, the gold mining sector was the best-performing segment overall, and we expect similar results this year too.

According to our thesis, GLD is likely to attain the $150 level within a 12-month period, SLV is likely to trade up to $25, and our 12-month price target for GDX is $40-50 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD SLV GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.