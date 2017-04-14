Bad News For Stocks: Trump's Agenda Is Dead And Geopolitical Risk Is On The Rise

The first major legislative initiative of the Trump administration was a complete failure. A hallmark of the Trump Presidential campaign was repealing and replacing Obamacare. Republicans in Washington prioritized healthcare reform as the first major piece of legislation under President Trump. Unfortunately for them, the legislation was not well conceived and both Republicans and Democrats disliked it. The fiscal hawks in the House, the Republicans known as the Freedom Caucus, were really only in favor of repealing Obamacare and not replacing it at the federal level. They stand for less government and a balanced budget. Unfortunately this is not a viable political stance, as Obamacare has proved very popular, particularly amongst many Trump voters in states he won like Michigan and Pennsylvania. The fact that Trumpcare did very little to reduce government spending and the deficit meant that Republicans in the House could not agree on a replacement plan. This is why it failed.

The repeal and replacement of Obamacare was a crucial part of Trump's agenda. He needed this to happen because the fiscal savings from it was to pay for other parts of his agenda - his tax plan in particular. Part of Trump's tax plan is to cut the corporate tax rate in order to entice U.S. multinationals to invest more dollars domestically. The current federal tax rate of 35% is one of the highest in the developed world. It makes the US uncompetitive on the global stage and has led behemoths like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to devise elaborate schemes of offshore subsidiaries in order to generate as little US taxable income as possible. However cutting the corporate tax rate means less revenue to the Treasury. Depending on the size of the cut, it could actually be budget neutral or close to it as corporations will be more likely to keep their taxable income onshore if they are taxed at a lower rate. It's an inexact science for sure, but a lower corporate tax rate is generally good for the US investment and jobs.

Trump's campaign promise was for a large cut in the corporate tax rate, down to possibly 15-20%. However this, taken in isolation, would most certainly add to the deficit. This is why the repeal of Obamacare and the replacement with something cheaper was so important to the Trump agenda - the savings would be allocated to paying for the tax plan. Unfortunately that did not happen. This is not good news for those expecting a large reduction in the corporate tax rate. Why? Because, again, the Freedom Caucus is against anything that will increase the annual budget deficit. A large drop in the tax rate would certainly add to the deficit. Without the savings from the Obamacare repeal, the Freedom Caucus will once again thwart Trump's agenda if it includes a proposal to cut the corporate tax rate to 15-20%. Instead, the best Trump can now hope for is an agreement to lower the rate to around 28-30%, which unfortunately will not spur that much domestic investment.

At this point Trump needs a win. He cannot afford another big legislative failure. He needs to work with the Freedom Caucus to reach a deal. The Democrats are not in favor of Trump's tax plan, so they cannot help him clear the House. What is worse for Trump is that his own party cannot agree either. I believe that Washington remains as toxic and divisive as ever. In the (distant) past, if Republicans controlled both the executive and legislative branches, one could expect a great deal of legislation would get passed. However, the failure of TrumpCare highlights just how difficult it will be for Trump to get any of his major initiatives passed. The fiscal hawks in the House will see to it that any tax reform or infrastructure package be budget neutral. I have a hard time seeing how that can be the case if the programs are to be meaningful.

Cracks in the confidence of Republicans on Capitol Hill are already starting to emerge. Speaker Ryan talks a good game, but he and others in Washington are beginning to plant the seeds of doubt about a vote on tax reform before the August recess. The financial news networks are beginning to talk about delays more seriously as well.

What Does This Mean for Markets?

The S&P 500 is up nearly 9% since election day. The rally was fueled by optimism that the Republicans would be able to significantly lower the corporate tax rate and pass a massive infrastructure bill. I do not believe either of these will come to fruition. Soon the market will realize just how dysfunctional Washington is and investors will hit the eject button. I think the market can give back all of its gains since November and them some as investor panic sets in. The current trailing P/E of the S&P 500 is a whopping 24.5x. The forward multiple is 18.3x, but that is based on optimistic earnings growth scenarios - scenarios that are based on optimism about the Trump agenda. Once the air in that balloon is let out so will the optimism in the earnings growth. If this scenario plays out as I expect, a major correction in equities will take place. More famous investors are now starting to sing the same tune. Bill Gross came out this morning with a similar warning.

Geopolitical Risks Rising

In the past couple of weeks we have seen geopolitical risks increase - in Syria and North Korea in particular. The Syrian situation is creating new tension with Russia. There is tough rhetoric coming from Trump as it related to North Korea. If either of this situations escalates, equities will likely get hit hard.

Conclusions

The initial euphoria the markets experienced post Election Day last November have clearly faded. No longer is anyone expecting Trump's economic agenda to sail right through Congress. His first major legislative action was a failure. Without healthcare reform, his tax plan is likely to woefully disappoint as well. Then comes the dialing back expectations for economic growth and inflation. We have already seen a pullback in rates, as the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen from 2.60% in November to 2.23% today. Equities are likely next to roll over. I would be concerned about having beta equity exposure as well as exposure to industrials and financials. These sectors could see significant pullbacks given the runup experienced if it turns out to all be hype. Be careful navigating this market.

