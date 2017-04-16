Dividend Stock Yields 9%, Pays Monthly, Company Transformation Means Major Growth

Revenue has grown 92%, Free Cash Flow is up 55%, and adjusted Net Income is up by 46% over the past 4 quarters.

Mgt. has transformed the company into an industry leader in its market via a huge deal in 2016.

This stock yields 8.9%, and has steadily paid monthly dividends since 2007.

Looking for high dividend stocks with strong earnings growth and dependable dividends? You can have them both with Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCPK:CJREF), a Canadian diversified broadcasting company which has transformed itself into an industry leader in its market.

Oh, and by the way, they also pay monthly dividends - which certainly helps you even out your cash flow.

We first discovered Corus last summer, (2016), when we wrote a series of articles about monthly dividend paying stocks. This article will update those previous ones, which can give you further details on Corus's market domination in Canada. All currency amounts in this article are in Canadian $, unless otherwise noted.

Profile: Corus was founded in 1999 by JR Shaw of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR). On 4/1/16, Corus acquired Shaw's portfolio of TV brands in a $2.6B deal. The company divested its Pay-TV assets as part of the deal.

Corus owns 45 specialty television channels and 15 conventional television stations, with premium brands, including Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada.

Corus also owns 39 radio stations that represent the most-listened to stations in the Canada, located in 8 out of the 10 top markets. The company's portfolio includes a network of leading news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock and contemporary music formats.

Corus creates content that is sold in more than 160 countries across the world. (Source: Corus site)

Trading: There are 2 ways you can buy Corus - either on the Toronto exchange under the ticker CJR.B, or on the U.S. OTC market under the ticker CJREF. The "F" on the end of CJREF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the U.S. or on its foreign exchange. The Toronto shares' trade volume was over 371K shares on 4/13/17, and the U.S. OTC shares traded over 9,600 shares.

As with most foreign shares, you'll gain diversification vs. your U.S.-based holdings. The flip side of this is that you'll have currency risk exposure. Fortunately, the Canadian dollar has gained just under 1% vs. the USD so far in 2017.

As with many of the monthly dividend paying stocks, Corus's management pre-announces the upcoming quarter's dividend payouts and dates:

(SOURCE: Corus site)

Their payout ratio, based upon IFRS Comprehensive Income, was 84% in Fiscal Q2 '17, but overall, is over 100%, at 111.43%, due to the 1st 2 quarters of negative income in 2016, as they began to integrate the new assets from the Shaw deal.

Looking at Free Cash Flow shows a 52.35% dividend payout ratio over the past 4 fiscal quarters:

(Source: Corus site)

Earnings: As with many transforming companies, Corus's quarterly results have been lumpy...

...but step back a bit and look at the longer, 4-quarter trend - Revenue grew 92%, adjusted Net Income grew 46%, and Free Cash Flow grew 55%. EPS fell by over -39%, due to the big jump in share count that was part of the Shaw deal in 2016:

Free Cash Flow hit a company record in fiscal Q2 '17, at $96M:

Performance: Corus could use more support from the market - in spite of its growth, and attractive dividend yield, it has underperformed over the past year, quarter, month, and year to date.

Analysts: It's currently around 5% below the consensus price target of $13.47.

Analysts have given Corus multiple upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month:

The EPS consensus figures have risen for the next 2 fiscal quarters; and they've declined slightly for fiscal 2017 and 2018:

(Source: YahooFinance)

Valuations: Here's some interesting data - you can buy Corus currently at right around Book Value. It also looks cheap vs. broad industry averages on P/E and Price/Sales basis.

Financials: Their ROA and ROE ratios should improve as management continues to integrate the Shaw assets, and follow its cost control initiatives. With the cash flow they're generating, they also should be able to continue paying down more debt.

Debt: Corus's debt load decreased by around $69M over the past 2 fiscal quarters.

(Source: Corus Q2 '17 report)

