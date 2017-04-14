Broadcom: Buy The Dip

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is looking strong, as the company produces key technology in the Wired, Wireless, and Enterprise Storage segments of the Broad Line Semiconductor industry. Broadcom is trading below its peers, giving the company a lower-than-average valuation on a forward-looking basis. The stock is likely to be a strong investment over at least the next two years. The recent sell-off in the stock presents a good opportunity to start a position.

Broadcom is projecting to average 5% revenue growth annually over the next five to ten years. The company is expected to achieve 35% free cash flow margins as a result of that revenue growth. Free cash flow will drive dividend growth and expansion for the company. Therefore, I think AVGO is poised to be a solid dividend growth investment for the long term.

The company’s semiconductor devices are used in a broad range of products including: smartphones, data center servers, data center networking, set-top boxes, power generation & alternative energy systems, factory automation, electronic displays, and more.

Broadcom is experiencing strong demand in the Wired segment from cloud operators. The company expects the strong demand for these data center products to continue for the foreseeable future. This will be driven by products such as high bandwidth Tomahawks and Trident and from aggregation switches and DMX routers.

The growth for the Wired segment will be supported by the expected 18% growth in overall demand for cloud computing in 2017. This will have the largest impact on Broadcom’s revenue since the Wired segment comprises half of the company’s total revenue.

Broadcom is also likely to experience continued growth in the Wireless segment from the strength of smartphone sales. Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8 will be released on April 21, 2017, representing a near-term catalyst for Broadcom’s chips. Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 will be launched in September 2017, presenting another significant upgrade cycle and a catalyst for Broadcom later this year. Of course, AVGO has been benefiting from sales of the iPhone 7 and the Galaxy S7, which were released on the market last year.

Growth is also coming from the Enterprise Storage segment, which increased 26% in Q1 2017 over Q4 2016. Broadcom is seeing strong shipments for RAID, SAS, fiber channel, hard disk drives and solid state drive controllers. However, the company believes that the growth will level off in Q2. Leveling off after being up 26% on a sequential basis is still positive. The Enterprise segment comprises 17% of total revenue, less than the Wired and Wireless segments which comprise 50% and 28% of total revenue respectively.

Although I mentioned that Broadcom is expected to grow revenue at 5% annually for the long term, the company is expected to grow revenue at a strong 30% rate to $17 billion in 2017 over last year (consensus). The company will get a revenue boost this year from the Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) acquisition, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2017.

Broadcom is committed to paying dividends to shareholders. The company is targeting a payout ratio of 50%, which is up from the current payout ratio of 30%. The company stated in the last quarterly conference call that it will increase the dividend meaningfully over the next couple of years. The current dividend yields nearly 2%.

Undervalued as Compared to Peers

Broadcom is trading about 7% off of its recent high of $226. With a forward PE of 13.3, it is trading about 6% below the Broad Line Semiconductor industry, which is trading at 14.11X next year’s expected earnings. Here’s how Broadcom stacks up against its peers:

Broadcom Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) Analog Devices (NYSE:ADI) Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Broad Line Semiconductor Industry Average Forward PE 13.3 19.7 16.5 18.85 14.11 PEG 0.98 2.24 1.95 1.95 2.4

Frankly, I think all of these companies will perform well in the current environment as the demand for broad line semiconductors is strong. All of them are expected to grow earnings at double-digit rates this year. However, Broadcom’s stock looks the most compelling due to the lower valuation. At this valuation, the stock has plenty of room to run higher. The stock is currently bouncing off of an oversold level. I think it will continue rising as revenue and earnings continue to increase.

The Risks

Broadcom’s business and the semiconductor industry are highly cyclical. These stocks tend to sell off significantly during recessions. With that said, I don’t think a recession is on the horizon for this year or next year. Although interest rates are rising, they are still historically low and are likely to remain attractive enough to keep the economy humming along at least through 2018. Therefore, I think Broadcom will perform well through 2018.

Conclusion

Broadcom is attractively undervalued and positioned well to outperform the S&P 500 at least through 2018. The company is expected to grow earnings at about 30% in 2017 (consensus). That growth is likely to drive the stock higher from the current low valuation.

Looking about one year ahead, I think the stock can grow at a double-digit rate of about 13%. This would take the forward PE of 13.3 up to about 15 based on expected 2017 EPS of $15.87 for a price target of $238. The stock will be driven higher by the strong revenue and earnings growth primarily from the Wired and Wireless segments.

