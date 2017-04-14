InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/13/17: CVGW, OHRP, JFC

|
Includes: ASPN, CRTO, CVGW, EVBG, FB, IDT, JFC, MG, OHI, OHRP, PHF, PRSS, SQ, STZ, TYL, VEEV, VRAY
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/13/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Ohr Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP);
  • JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC), and;
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Pacholder Hi Yld Fd (NYSEMKT:PHF);
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT), and;
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO);
  • CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS);
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY);
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);
  • Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);
  • Square (NYSE:SQ);
  • Omega Health Inv (NYSE:OHI), and;
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL);
  • Mistras (NYSE:MG);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;
  • Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Jonas Howard S CB,DIR,BO IDT IDT JB* $9,999,998
2 Cole Lecil E CB,CEO Calavo Growers CVGW B $2,652,957
3 Bulldog Investors BO JPMorgan China Region Fund JFC B $368,600
4 Rieder Richard M O Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust BGIO B $100,200
5 Hirschman Orin DIR Ohr Pharmaceutical OHRP JB* $100,001
6 Slakter Jason Scott CEO,DIR Ohr Pharmaceutical OHRP JB* $100,001
7 Backenroth Samuel CFO Ohr Pharmaceutical OHRP JB* $50,000
8 Bulldog Investors BO Pacholder Hi Yld Fd PHF B $35,366
9 Miller Lloyd I Iii BO Cafepress PRSS B $29,842
10 Gervis Robert M DIR Aspen Aerogels ASPN AB $21,602

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $52,499,372
2 Abs Ventures IX BO Everbridge EVBG JS* $21,686,124
3 Mullin Thomas J VP,GC Constellation Br STZ S $6,757,377
4 Insoft Steven J O Omega Health Inv OHI AS $2,975,000
5 Rudelle Jean Baptiste CB,DIR Criteo S A CRTO AS $2,303,604
6 Vahaviolos Sotirios J CB,CEO,BO Mistras MG JS* $1,999,992
7 McKelvey James Morgan Jr DIR Square SQ AS $1,510,200
8 FMR BO Viewray VRAY S $1,328,901
9 Leinweber Larry D DIR Tyler Tech TYL AS $1,290,733
10 Zuppas Eleni Nitsa SO Veeva Systems VEEV S $1,014,052

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.