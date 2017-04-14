InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/13/17: CVGW, OHRP, JFC

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Ohr Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP);

JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC), and;

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Pacholder Hi Yld Fd (NYSEMKT:PHF);

IDT (NYSE:IDT), and;

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO);

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS);

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY);

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);

Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);

Square (NYSE:SQ);

Omega Health Inv (NYSE:OHI), and;

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL);

Mistras (NYSE:MG);

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;

Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $52,499,372 2 Abs Ventures IX BO Everbridge EVBG JS* $21,686,124 3 Mullin Thomas J VP,GC Constellation Br STZ S $6,757,377 4 Insoft Steven J O Omega Health Inv OHI AS $2,975,000 5 Rudelle Jean Baptiste CB,DIR Criteo S A CRTO AS $2,303,604 6 Vahaviolos Sotirios J CB,CEO,BO Mistras MG JS* $1,999,992 7 McKelvey James Morgan Jr DIR Square SQ AS $1,510,200 8 FMR BO Viewray VRAY S $1,328,901 9 Leinweber Larry D DIR Tyler Tech TYL AS $1,290,733 10 Zuppas Eleni Nitsa SO Veeva Systems VEEV S $1,014,052

