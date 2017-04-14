Toshiba's Pain Is Micron And Samsung's Gain

For the last several weeks, investors in memory manufacturers have been reading numerous rumors about bidders of Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) memory business. The numbers reported vary by source, but there are two indisputable truths about the bids for Toshiba Memory:

There are a lot of entities interested in acquiring this business. There were rumors of at least 10 bidders that initially included Micron (NASDAQ:MU) , SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) (with Silver Lake), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Hon Hai and others. The winning bidder is likely to pay an enormous sum. Depending on your source, Toshiba was hoping the memory division would bet bids valuing the business at $13 billion or $18 billion. The biggest reported bid so far comes from Hon Hai Precision Industry at around $30 billion. The numbers vary so widely from the various sources that one should be very skeptical about all of the numbers being reported. There is certainly a good amount of "fake news" out there about Toshiba Memory.

I suspect a majority of people who regularly read articles on Seeking Alpha generally support laissez-faire economics. These people believe it is fair that the highest bidder in an auction should be the winner of the prize they are bidding for. Two weeks ago, it was reported that Silver Lake and Broadcom made a joint offer of $18 billion for Toshiba's chip business. In more recent reports, that bid supposedly has been increased by $5 billion. Western Digital and SK Hynix have bid for the business, but those bids are likely to pale in comparison to the offers from Hon Hai and Broadcom. As a result, it would appear that Hon Hai and the team of Broadcom and Silver Lake are in a bidding war that should end with one of them acquiring Toshiba Memory at a hefty price tag.

Unfortunately for Toshiba, the truth of this story is significantly more complicated. Toshiba shareholders approved a spin-off of its memory division on March 30 in order to raise capital to salvage its other businesses that have been decimated by Toshiba nuclear energy subsidiary Westinghouse Electric. Toshiba's current memory business situation is messy even by the standards of a company that has delayed earnings announcements twice already and had to report its earnings in the most recent quarter without the approval of auditors.

In the summer of 2015, rumors surfaced of China's Tsinghua Unigroup attempt to acquire Micron for $23 billion. While very few details were ever confirmed by either Tsinghua Unigroup or Micron, it appears that CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) put a damper on the hopes of any potential deal between the two. I wrote an article about the anti-China policy in the world of semiconductors. This general policy in the United States scuttled Micron and Tsinghua Unigroup discussions as well as the Western Digital and Unisplendour deal. In Taiwan, regulators stopped Tsinghua Unigroup's attempt to buy a 25% stake in OSATs PowerTech, Siliconware Precision and ChipMOS. With Unigroup's desire to become a chip giant by acquiring established companies in the industry, it seems strange that Tsinghua Unigroup reportedly never even put in a bid for Toshiba Memory. My guess is that the company was probably made aware by Japanese regulators that the government would not let Toshiba's NAND business fall into the hands of Chinese government-backed Tsinghua Unigroup under any condition.

Hon Hai and Broadcom are not currently players in the booming NAND market. SK Hynix is a current competitor of Toshiba and Western Digital. Of all the companies reportedly in the mix for Toshiba Memory, there is likely no company that should want this acquisition as much as SK Hynix. While Hynix has gained a little bit of positive publicity with the announcement of its 72 layer 3D NAND, the Korean memory giant's position in the future of NAND is by far the weakest of the current 6 company industry that also includes Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Micron, Samsung, Toshiba and Western Digital. This is illustrated by the chart below from EETimes.

At 64 layers, Western Digital's 512Gb die has a bit density of 3.88 Gb/mm^2, Samsung's 512Gb die has a bit density of 3.98Gb/mm^2 and Micron's 256Gb die has a bit density of 4.3Gb/mm^2. While I don't have numbers on the bit density of Micron's larger dies at 64 layers, that number will come in even higher than that of the 256Gb die. I don't have bit density numbers on SK Hynix's new 72 layer product, but one can safely assume it significantly trails that of the competition. If the gap in bit density between SK Hynix's 36 layer and Micron's 32 layer 3D NAND products is maintained at SK Hynix's 72 layer and Micron's 64 layer 3D NAND, Micron's 3D NAND will be 57% more dense. When it comes to cost per bit, I expect that disparity to perhaps even be larger than this. Over the long run, if not corrected, this structural disadvantage will make SK Hynix struggle just to survive.

The easiest fix to SK Hynix's problems in 3D NAND is to acquire the Toshiba/SanDisk BiCS IP by winning the Toshiba Memory auction. SK Hynix could abandon its own R&D endeavors in 3D NAND and adopt a technology that is roughly on par with the industry at the moment. It would also reduce the number of major 3D NAND architectures from four to just three. Unfortunately for SK Hynix, it does not appear to be among the highest bidders for Toshiba Memory and it would also likely face a much higher level of regulatory scrutiny than Western Digital or a Japanese company will see.

Western Digital, Toshiba's JV partner in the manufacturing of NAND, claims that Toshiba has made a "very serious breach" of contract by trying to separate the memory business from the rest of Toshiba. There were reports Toshiba has temporarily suspended its plans to spin-off its memory unit to address the concerns of Western Digital. Western Digital will try to gain control of Toshiba Memory at a much lower price than reported bids by Broadcom and Hon Hai by utilizing the court system if necessary. Toshiba later denied that it is stopping the proceedings of the spin-off of Toshiba Memory.

The Japanese government would like to keep Toshiba Memory in the hands of a Japanese company or perhaps have a Japanese company control a meaningful stake in a semiconductor business that has importance to the nation's defense and long-term economic growth. Toshiba equity holders would love nothing more than to sell Toshiba Memory to the highest bidder. Toshiba creditors just want a resolution as quickly as possible that nets Toshiba Memory enough cash to pay off its debt obligations to avoid the possibility of a Toshiba bankruptcy where Western Digital ties Toshiba's hands in court leaving Toshiba creditors with no easy way of liquidating Toshiba Memory at fair market value. SK Hynix wants Toshiba's IP. Broadcom and Hon Hai would just like a foot in the door of the NAND business. Western Digital wants to keep its IP out of the hands of competitors (and also add Toshiba's fab capacity) via legal threats.

The Toshiba situation is a wonderful, beautiful mess that may benefit Micron (and Samsung). Toshiba's need for cash is obvious and its ability to make capital contributions to its memory joint venture with Western Digital will become significantly impaired quickly without a resolution to this situation that results in Toshiba getting tens of billions of dollars in cash (and Toshiba Memory finding a new parent). Toshiba and Western Digital share the cost of building Fab 6, operating their current fabs and research and development. Without Toshiba's capital contributions, we could see a temporary halt in the build out of the joint venture's new capacity as well as a slowdown in critical research and development efforts in 3D NAND. That leaves Western Digital's already vulnerable position in 3D NAND susceptible to falling further behind Samsung and Micron as Western Digital slows down its planar to 3D NAND conversion and bleeds market share. Western Digital could lose its ability to keep up with the pressure from Samsung and Micron to keep pushing the cost per bit of 3D NAND down at a 25%+ rate annually without Toshiba's capital contributions. The incremental cost of debt for Western Digital is at risk of increasing significantly as I would expect a downgrade in its debt ratings by the major credit ratings agencies if the Toshiba situation lingers for an extended period of time (over a year).

In William Tidwell's article here, he estimates Toshiba's gross margins in NAND to go from 37% in FY2017 to 45% in FY2019. He has Micron's FY2017 NAND gross margins at 34% and has that number growing to 52% in FY2019, which is a healthy 700 basis points higher than that of Toshiba and a 440 basis point advantage in operating margin for Micron over Toshiba. By my estimation, I expect Micron's gross margin differential with Toshiba to be nearly twice as wide in FY2019. Whatever the case may be, we both agree on the direction of this gross margin differential. It swings from a roughly 300 basis point deficit for Micron to a large advantage within 2 years.

I think earnings in a single year is an extremely poor indicator of value for companies in cyclical industries, but it is useful as one of the easiest ways to point out what I believe is one of the best relative value trades available in the market today: Long Micron, Short Western Digital.

I've posted a summary of Micron's projected revenues and earnings according to Thomson Reuters above. Micron currently trades at roughly 5.2 times FY2018 earnings while Western Digital trades at about 9 times FY2018 earnings. There's a slight difference in the timing of the fiscal year ends, but that isn't too important in this discussion. Western Digital's NAND gross margins should move in lockstep with that of Toshiba, which means that Micron will move from a few hundred basis point disadvantage to a very large advantage in 2 years. The bulk of Micron's revenue and profits currently come from DRAM and Western Digital's HDD business is still a major contributor of value to the overall company. However, the future of both Micron and Western Digital relies heavily on 3D NAND and other non-volatile memories yet to hit the market. Because of this, I would expect Micron to trade at a significant premium to Western Digital instead of a discount.

The NAND industry is at about to hit a phase where the growth rate will accelerate for a prolonged period. If I were not a shareholder of Micron, I would probably not be short Western Digital. I am not confident that Western Digital is overvalued at current prices, but I believe it is vastly overvalued on a relative basis compared to Micron. While it is plausible that Western Digital may eventually acquire Toshiba Memory at a bargain price, the current Toshiba situation should provide an opportunity for the gap between the fair value of Micron and Western Digital's stocks to close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short WDC.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.