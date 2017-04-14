Valeant's Growth Drivers Fail

Source

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) turnaround story simply isn't adding up. The company's EBITDA is set to decline through 2017, and it simply doesn't have the growth drivers to negate these losses. Siliq, once hailed as a potential savior of Valeant, is already showing signs of disappointing performance.

According to a survey of 27 dermatologists, Valeant's Siliq has weak adoption, and David Amsalem from Piper Jeffery has reiterated his bearish stance on the stock.

Siliq's is hampered by restrictive labeling: a REMS program and a suicide ideation warning. In addition, Valeant's weak sales force is unlikely to be able to gain ground against better-established competitors that do not share its liquidity challenges. According to Fierce Pharma,

When it launches, Siliq will take on fellow IL-17 meds Cosentyx from Novartis and Taltz from Eli Lilly, but it will also have to contend with the anti-TNF giants-AbbVie's Humira included. As Wells Fargo analyst David Maris pointed out last month in a note to clients, the Illinois pharma spent $357 million on Humira advertising in 2015 alone.

Liquidity Challenges and a Future Impairment?

At some point, Siliq was considered to potentially be a billion-dollar drug. Concerns over suicidal ideation caused its original developer Astra-Zeneca to sell it to Valeant for $100 million upfront, $170 million in prelaunch milestones and another $175 million in sales bonuses for a total of $445 million. The sum of this deal raised two potential problems that may show up in Valeant's next earnings report.

1. If Siliq doesn't live up to its expectations, the asset may require an impairment charge that will hurt Valeant's bottom line results. So far, with the drugs restrictive labeling, weakness in Valeant's sales force, and poor adoption survey results, Siliq looks likely to become an impaired asset.

2. Valeant already used $170 of its strained liquidity to pay a prelaunch milestone to AstraZenca. So far this doesn't look like an expenditure that will pay off anytime soon. Valeant may have been better off using that money to pay down debt and leaving Siliq unapproved.

3. Valeant may be expected to pay another $175 million to AstraZeneca when Siliq is launched and commercialized. This would be a disaster, and the money would probably be better spent elsewhere.

Conclusion

Valeant needs its growth drivers to cancel out the LOE declines in its portfolio. But so far things are not working out for the embattled drugmaker. Siliq, Valeant's new dermatology therapy, is showing disappointing results if industry surveys and may not generate enough revenue to make its development a value accretive program for Valeant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.