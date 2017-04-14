Yext: A Lot Of Risk For This Successful Public Offering

While topline sales growth is impressive, Yext is racking up sizable losses and is trading at premium sales mulitples.

Yext (YEXT) has gone public in an offering which was well received by the market. Investors were happy to attach a +$1 billion valuation to the firm on the back of strong topline sales growth, even if the investment proposition is highly risky.

Steep revenue multiples, increasing losses and real long term concerns about the business model, mean that a prudent investor should have no reason to get involved. For these reasons, Yext is an easy avoid for me.

Making Search More Intelligent

Yext describes its business as a knowledge engine. Its solutions allow companies to manage digital knowledge and sync it to much used services/apps such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Maps, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Siri. In essence, Yext helps make search more intelligent by combining context and intent. This means that if a consumer searches for a restaurant, a map will automatically display the nearest McDonald´s (NYSE:MCD) locations on the map, or other restaurants if they are willing to pay more.

Typical search engines use third party data from aggregators, agencies or consumers, while Yext works with the digital knowledge provided by the business itself. By integrating this data with that of many apps, while using the Match & Lock process which the company has developed, Yext allows companies to control their destiny on the internet by providing a good description of their business.

The company was originally founded in 2006 and initially focused on advertising services, but this part of the business was sold to IAC/InterActive back in 2012. Since then, Yext has started to fully focus on digital software with the introduction of the Yext Knowledge Engine platform, including products such as Listings, Pages and Reviews.

This platform now includes over 925,000 listings as of the start of the year. Prominent companies like AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Citi (NYSE:C), H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and McDonald´s all use the service. Based on the latest revenue numbers provided by the companies, it costs these companies roughly $150 per year to obtain a prominent spot on the map.

The Offering

Yext initially aimed to sell 10.5 million shares in a $8-$10 price range. Solid demand for the shares allowed the final price to be revised to $11, as shares ended their first trading day around $13.50 per share.

Following the offering there are some 85.5 million shares outstanding which values the company at $1.15 billion. Including the pre-IPO net cash holdings of $24 million, Yext will operate with roughly $125 million net in cash. This reveals that operating assets are valued at little over a billion.

Th company has delivered on spectacular growth, accompanied by sizable losses in the meantime. For the fiscal year of 2016, which ended in January of 2016, sales were up by nearly 50% to $89.7 million. Operating losses came in at $26.1 million, which is equivalent to 29% of sales, and these relative losses were stable compared to the year before.

Sales rose by another 38% last year to $124.3 million. What is disappointing is that there was no operating leverage at all. Instead, the reverse was true. Operating losses increased to $42.7 million, equivalent to 35% of reported sales. The increased losses, both on a relative and absolute scale, can be attributed to increased marketing spending, up 63% on the year before.

The good thing is that S1 filings show quarterly numbers, allowing you to get an even better insight into the operational momentum. Revenues were up by a solid 39% in the final quarter of last year when they came in at little over $35 million, for a +$140 million run rate.

This implies that at the current valuation, operating assets are valued at little over 7 times sales. Fourth quarter operating losses were up sharply to $14 million, equivalent to 40% of sales on the back of the increased marketing efforts. At this rate, the losses would result in Yext burning through its current net cash balances in a time window of roughly two years.

Risks Are On The Forefront

While the solution of Yext looks appealing, there are plenty of risks out there for investors at this valuation. This follows the observation that shares trade with gains of nearly 50% compared to the midpoint of the preliminary offering range.

The valuation is one key concern, with operating assets trading at +7 times sales. The other big risk is the continued losses and the adverse trend of increasing losses. Perhaps the biggest risk is that of competition as the solutions provided by Yext could potentially be disintermediated.

Yext essentially exists because information about business listings is still highly fragmented. If parties like Google or internet service providers consolidated business information, Yext´s business could essentially be wiped out.

Notably this business risk makes me very cautious about the prospects of the company, let alone the valuation and the continued as well as growing losses. At this valuation investors in Yext have potentially a lot to lose. I see no compelling reasons to buy into this latest growth story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.