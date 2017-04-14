Ominous Signs For The Economy, Time To Buy Treasuries

While the media and even Wall Street will have you thinking growth is robust and the Trump Policies will lead to a new paradigm of growth, there are several indicators that point to the contrary. There are several key drivers of the economy including job growth, wage growth, credit/money growth and velocity of money. With valuations high by absolute and by historical standards, it would be prudent to acknowledge some serious headwinds in the economy and what they could mean going forward. I have shifted some of my portfolio from financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) to treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) over the past month and I will tell you why.

Employment growth is slowing

While there is some debate about where the pace of hiring will go, I don't try to make guesswork around what individual companies will do month to month in terms of hiring. The simple observation is that YoY growth in employment is slowing. The rebound in oil undoubtedly brought jobs back to the oil patch, which has run its course to a large degree. Employment tends to be a lagging indicator, so by itself might not be the best metric to forecast the future.

Real Income is falling

It's no mystery that U.S. citizens are becoming more reliant on the government to supplement income. In fact, government transfers as a percentage of personal income hit an all-time high at 26.4% of total income in the latest quarter. If you exclude the transfers from personal income, it takes out 200bps of growth in income. Sadly, if you then adjust the nominal income growth for inflation, income growth is actually negative. Real average hourly earnings confirm this notion that real income gains are non-existent.

Showing up in Consumer Stress

If real incomes are falling then purchasing power is hurt and more income is needed to meet basic needs. Confirmation the consumer is stressed is showing up in delinquencies on credit cards, auto loans and student debt. Government student loan servicers report on average only 70% of student loans are current on payments. Sub-prime auto is seeing delinquency rates approaching the last recession, which is alarming to say the least.

Additionally, bankruptcies are seeing increases of about 4% economy wide and much higher in the commercial space. If the economy is 'strong' now, then what happens to loan delinquencies when things get a lot worse during a recession.

PCE Topping?

If consumers are stressed and can't pay their bills, then naturally, they would spend less. Although it is too soon to call a top in personal consumption expenditures, the trends are deteriorating. The last two months have seen PCE declines and the 3-month change is almost negative.

Bank Loan Growth Is Falling Fast

A by-product of higher delinquencies is bank's restrict risky lending. Additionally, higher rates hurt demand for loans. M2 growth has been consistent through their entire expansion and any tapering in money growth will undoubtedly have an effect on economic growth. A simple example of how higher rates impact the economy and growth is illustrated in the following table. The U.S. economy grew roughly $647B in 2016, and the cost of servicing debt effects if money is used for debt interest payments or productive activity.

If you assume roughly $15T of the $67T in total non-financial debt in the U.S. is based on LIBOR or other variable rates, then each interest rate increase will have a drag on the economy. This is a rough example, but LIBOR has increased roughly 100bps and nominal GDP growth was 3.5% last year.

If money growth and lending are falling, then one can infer that GDP will most likely suffer. Using the equation of exchange as a proxy for GDP, one can estimate where GDP will go. The equation of exchange is M*V=P*Y, where M is money, V is velocity, P is price levels and Y is output. You can re-arrange to solve for any variable. Most recently, velocity of money has averaged around -3.6% over the past four quarters. If you use M2 growth, estimate velocity of money is around -3.4%, and adjust for inflation, then GDP would be below 1%.

This is a rough estimate, but GDPNow from the Atlanta Fed is confirming a weak GDP number.

Spreads are Confirming Lower Growth

As you can see, treasury spreads are declining and have moved back to the post-election level. This is partly due to inflation expectations moving lower as the base effect of higher oil dissipates, but also due to growth concerns in the market. A flattening yield curve and lower spreads is not supportive for the banks.

Retail Investors are all In

According of BofAML Research, the only parties buying equities, i.e. net inflows to equities YTD, are retail investors and corporations buying back stock. Additionally, over 90% of retail purchases are through ETFs YTD. Research from Yardeni on ETF flows shows the largest on record. Anyone telling you there is no euphoria is not looking at ETF flows. Corporations and retail are generally poor market timers as well.

So back to the topic of selling financials and buying treasuries. I sold a large portion of my financials and moved the funds to treasuries due to the data above. As of yesterday, the technical picture of the major stock indices have deteriorated significantly and given the run in the market, I wouldn't be surprised to see a 5% to 10% pullback. Although I trade equities the majority of the time, I tend to take major queues from the bond markets. Right now, they are telling you to lighten up on risk and financials.

Unless otherwise noted, all data is from FactSet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.