The Bullish Case For DryShips

DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) has announced another dividend, but investors should ignore it because the stock price is too volatile for the sub-4% annual yield to make any difference in the long-term returns of this stock. Shipping rates are the most important thing to look at. And there seem to be some bullish developments in the Baltic Dry Index.

Recently, Panamax rates saw some support from a strong Brazilian harvest season, but as the season comes to a close, investors must look towards other factors to support demand in 2017.

Coal is one of the primary drivers of dry bulk demand and the Chinese import market will be a major factor for shipping rates going forward. According to Nobel Group, China's coal imports are expected to be significantly higher than the prior year due to increased power generation, and such a development would certainly help DryShips secure good charters for its (I believe) Australia-based Newcastlemax vessels. That being said, I couldn't find any corroborating data for Noble Group's claims.

The main doubt I have is about China's power generation - the country is transitioning from coal power to solar and other cleaner sources. So even if energy demand increases, there is no guarantee that it will correlate with an increase in demand for coal transport. But there are other factors.

What is Moving the Baltic Dry Index?

If the Baltic Dry Index is not being moved by demand then it must be because of supply. There are many supply-side complications that may be influencing the Chinese coal market. Perhaps one of these factors in behind recent strength in the Baltic Dry Index.

China is rejecting coal shipments from North Korea over political issues relating to their government and international pressures. The Chinese are instead turning to U.S. and Australian producers. This is definitely a bullish tailwind for dry bulk rates. A cyclone in Australia has decimated Australian production and made the U.S. coal China's primary option. It is unclear what effect this will have on Capesize rates, but according to Hellenic Shipping News, it has led to a rally in the price of Newcastle coal. DryShips has recently obtained a charter for its recent Newcastlemax acquisition.

Conclusion.

Both the Panamax and Capesize components of the Baltic Dry Index are continuing to improve. Panamax rates saw seasonal strength from a good harvest season, but it is unclear was is supporting them going forward. DryShips currently has 13 spot rate dependent Panamax vessels in its fleet, so Panamax rates are the most important variable for the company.

Many industry experts believe Capesize rates will support the Baltic Dry Index through Chinese coal imports. There are a lot of things going on in the Chinese coal market, and we will have to wait and see how things play out. We don't expect to see fundamental factors play out in the stock price under dilutive pressures, but when this latest capital raise is complete, shipping rates may cause a short squeeze in the stock.

