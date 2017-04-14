Retail Sales Are Likely To Be Disappointing, And That Basically Sums Up The Current Economy

Retail sales for the United States will be released at 8:30 on Friday in New York. Often, retail sales can move markets. Mostly, this happens when there is an unexpected increase or decline. Tomorrow's number is going to be scrutinized for a lot of reasons. Mostly, the number is expected to be flat for the month, or well below that into the negatives. Given the reports I have seen and the charts I have looked at, I believe this number has the potential to go negative. It is very likely that this particular indicator will set the tone going forward economically. This particular release may be indicative of many more releases to come that show the economy in the United States is slowing down.

By the numbers, the month-over-month change for March was only 0.2%. The annual, year-over-year rate of change was significantly higher at about 5.5%. The annual change looks good on paper. But most are already discounting that release as being the top of retail sales numbers for this cycle. Here are the month-over-month and year-over-year charts:

Personal spending has been declining. The monthly changes for personal spending have had some robust months the past several months, but there has also been a decline that has concerned a few economists. The next two charts show how personal spending and consumer confidence correlate. As it is, consumer confidence is hitting highs not seen since the dot-com era. The University of Michigan's sentiment index for consumers for this month is at a 17-year high.

All of that sounds like an economy that is moving robustly along. However, there is a disconnect between what is called soft data, the warm and fuzzy feeling of having confidence and actually going out and shopping at malls. In fact, according to the latest data on jobs, the retail sector is a hemorrhage. Some 60,000 retail jobs were lost last month alone, numbers not seen since the heat of the decline in the Great Recession in 2009. This chart from BLS/Haver via MarketWatch gives a very clear visual of what this looks like:

To be sure, a lot of retail jobs being lost are coming from increased Internet competition. Companies, like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), are taking greater and greater market share away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores such as Target (NYSE:TGT). Store closures are high, and more are expected to come.

Still, the retail sector may very well have lost those stores, and by consequence, the 60k jobs last month. But I did not hear anything about Amazon hiring 60k new employees? These jobs are gone, displaced, like typewriter repairmen. Eventually, I am sure those no longer employed will find work elsewhere. In the meantime, the loss to the economy is right now from those jobs.

Even more, job growth was slow last month. A part of me wants to shrug off one month's data point, the drop in non-farm payrolls from roughly 250k down to 98,000 for the month of March. However, when you start looking at more and more data points, personal income growth, personal spending, retail sales, and the overall GDP levels, the data is starting to show a trend.

It may be that the disconnect with the soft data and the hard data is due to outlying events. The stock market has moved from 17,500 in November all the way up to its recent all-time high of 21,000 because of Trump winning the presidency. The thinking is that relaxed regulation, infrastructure spending, and tax reform were going to be pushed through congress. The expectation was that this would translate into much richer profits for American companies. So far, however, nothing has materialized.

Those programs, should they arrive, may increase economic growth. But their arrival, should any of it actually happen, is far off into the future. Retail sales is being released tomorrow morning.

The ramifications of a sharp decline in retail sales tomorrow, should that occur, will initially push the equity markets down sharply. Bond yields will follow suit, dropping even more than they did Thursday. But that is just the immediate market reaction. This release is going to be a tell-tale indicator of the pace and direction of the overall economy in the United States.

With personal incomes and personal consumption declining, retail sales will follow suit. Interest rates will decline and further result in the Federal Reserve holding on future rate increases.

I do want to point out that while this is likely a telling indicator that the United States economy is slowing, I do not necessarily believe that there is a recession in the works. Far more data is going to be needed to determine that. But the slowdown is being solidified with more and more data points. Given that, it would make purchasing equities that are trading at ultra-high P/E ratios a bold move, one I have no gumption to make.

Instead, I expect that the retail sales figures for the month of April will point lower. And the equity market will take its cue from that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.