Lights Out For Pengrowth Energy Bears

It has been a fun ride down. Management has done its best to aid the party and encourage the bears. But, earlier in the year, the stock hit a low below $1.00 per share. The stock is really unlikely to go significantly under that new low because management is finally dealing with the problems. Plus, there is now a major shareholder that should keep it focused. So finally the bulls get a break on Pengrowth Energy's (NYSE:PGH) common stock.

Source: Pengrowth Energy April 2017 Corporate Presentation

When it comes to driving the stock price down, this management has few equals. The ability of this management to drive the price lower in the future should not be underestimated. However, there are a few indications that management is putting together a sensible recovery plan. So the long bear party is finally coming to an end. It is time to turn the lights out after singing Auld Lang Syne. The party lasted for years and will not be forgotten for a long time.

The first indication that the party was over was the major discovery that selling assets to reduce debt strengthens the balance sheet. This important discovery has led to increasing asset sales. Balance sheet leverage is dropping. Key ratios are pulling away from potential covenant violations. Plus management has now indicated that more asset sales are on the way.

The debt due in 2017 has now been paid off, and there are enough proceeds to substantially reduce the debt due in 2018. Management will probably continue to pay down debt until the total debt outstanding is less than three times the value of the guided cash flow shown in the second slide. That would imply a maximum long-term debt of about C$500 million. Lenders get really queasy when long-term debt exceeds three times projected cash flow from operations before hedging operations.

On the other hand, achievement of the projected cash flow before hedging is another major accomplishment. It has been some time since operations have reported any significant cash flow before hedging. This could also be an indicator that the thermal oil production is edging towards the predicted cash flow and profitability projections originally envisioned for the project.

How low the long-term debt must go depends upon how damaged the banking relations are with the company management. Sitting out a commodity price downturn with a leveraged company turned out to be one of the worst possible strategies to try. Prices did not recover as quickly as hoped. In fact, they may never recover. The lenders could be having a heart attack over the situation.

Seymour Schulich has increased his investment in Pengrowth Energy common stock to just under the magic 20% mark. He has paid substantially more for his stake in the company than the current price. His considerable expertise in these types of investments should help Pengrowth management stay focused on a viable recovery plan. Already, since his announced purchases, the property sales sped up considerably. Material balance sheet repair progress has been made. Plus, for the first time, management has publicly admitted to more asset sales to further reduce long-term debt. Actually solving the debt problem appears to be on the public to-do list.

Source: Pengrowth Energy April 2017 Corporate Presentation

The company touts a dual approach to growth. On the one hand, there is the conventional assets. Those conventional assets have some unconventional possibilities as well (especially if management is watching the neighbors). These assets require a whole lot less capital to begin production than the thermal assets. Therefore growth through this route is far more viable at the current time. For a company such as Pengrowth, investment in these assets could lead to material cash flow growth which would allay a lot of banker fears.

But Pengrowth Energy's management appears to want to emphasize the thermal asset growth. Management recently signed an agreement with Koch Oil Sands Operating ULC. Even here, the Koch company noted that it would wait for Pengrowth Energy to get its financial house in order first. So this joint venture is likely to go nowhere for a while.

Source: PressReader - Connecting People Through News - Stockwatch Daily

Pengrowth purchased Lindbergh from Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) back in 1995 and really did nothing significant with the asset until 2010. Pengrowth has a lot of assets with similar stories. But when assets sit, the leverage does not work in favor of the investor. So even though the company's management is painting this great thermal oil expansion in the future, that vision contrasts sharply with the current financial situation. So it will be very interesting to see how the company brings this future to reality. Banking relations are going to need more than repairs, they could end up needing a full upgrade after the repairs.

Source: Pengrowth Energy April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Clearly the capital budget emphasizes the thermal assets. Quite possibly the proposed production increase offers a decent rate of return. Despite the great operating netback shown in the second slide, the thermal assets have yet to report a decent profit. Therefore, an expansion of the thermal assets at the current time may not be practical until a steady and sufficient profitability record is established. I have written about several major companies selling their thermal assets. This lack of profitability could be the cause. So, if Pengrowth Energy management wants to expand production, then demonstrating adequate profitability, not just excellent operating netbacks, must become a high priority. Upfront capital intensive projects such as thermal oil projects often have decent cash flows even when they are losing money. So cash flow is not everything.

Source: Pengrowth Energy April 2017 Corporate Presentation

The conventional oil economics shown above give some indication of the possibilities. The numbers still appear a little outdated, or at least not as good as nearby operators. Given that management is ignoring the conventional and unconventional possibilities in favor of the thermal assets, those outdated numbers could be expected. However, until the finances are adequately repaired, these assets provide the fastest and least cost way to increase cash flow.

Lindbergh has now been company operated for several years. The cash flow reported last year was greatly aided by hedging. So if management were to expand the thermal operation along the lines planned, the cash flow benefits may not arrive for years after that. Maybe, based upon the Lindbergh experience, the whole process can accelerate. But that remains to be seen. It is really not a practical scenario for a distressed company. At the current time, the main promotion of a Lindbergh expansion may be a shareholder mirage.

Summary

Management first needs to get the debt situation handled and any warnings about covenant violations removed from press releases and financial statements. So far, the cash exists to pay off about half of the existing debt. But another C$500 million probably needs to be paid before management can look at future expansions of anything. If banking relationships are very frayed, then the long-term debt amount may have to go lower still.

So the conventional assets and the unconventional assets in the Montney and related areas appear to be the most viable way to expand production to reassure the bankers. Activity can be ratcheted up or down relatively easily. Plus, the upfront costs for a producing well are relatively low. These wells could also offer a decent return. Management may have to high-grade the drilling opportunities. But that should be easy enough to do.

Some thermal optimization appears to have great returns, but the expansion plans envisioned require too much investment upfront to be viable at the current time. Wholesale expansion and joint ventures simply do not appear practical. Management needs to help the stock price recover first.

This stock does have an attractive speculative future. But management needs to stay focused and actually present Mr. Market with a viable plan that withstands scrutiny. The presence of Mr. Schulich will probably ensure that many of the future plans will happen. So there is reason to hope for some very above-average capital gains. New shareholders would be investing at a discount to Mr. Schulich. That cannot be all bad once this company turns around and begins growing again. Bear parties will be a thing of the past. If the company gets rolling, this stock could be a multi-bagger over several years.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.