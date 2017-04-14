Is Barrick Gold A Good Long-Term Investment?

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) is becoming an attractive investment to hold for the long-term. Mining stocks had been under pressure during the last three years and the elevated debt levels were magnified in these troubled times. Most of these stocks had to go through some structural changes in order to improve efficiency and strengthen balance sheets. Barrick has also been doing this and the company has been quite successful in its efforts. I believe the mining industry is still undervalued and these stocks still have a long way to go.

The sale of half of its Veladero mine in Argentina is one of the strategic agreements the company has recently signed. This is an interesting strategic direction for the company as it limits its risk, and allows it to benefit from these resources. The company will get $960 million from the sale which can be used to bring down its debt (debt and leverage explained later in the article). One of the key benefits of this partnership is that the capital spending on future developments will decline. Joint development means both partners will bear the expenses and the risk of execution. The cash cost at this mine is around $580 per ounce. Gold has been on a bullish trend due to the political unrest in the Middle East and rising tensions between the US and Russia.

If the management decides to use some of this cash to reduce its long-term debt, then the leverage will come down. Current leverage ratio (Long-term Debt/EBITDA) is at around 2x. The company had long-term debt of$7.78 billion at the end of the year while the EBITDA figure was $3.9 billion. Possible debt reduction (the management wants to bring down debt by $2.9 billion by the end of 2018) and higher EBITDA will bring its leverage ratio below 2x. Increased production and rising gold prices will result in higher EBITDA figure for 2017. As the company is working with partners on new developments, there is also a possibility of better and quicker execution of development plans. If we assume that the management is successful in its efforts to bring the debt down by $2.9 billion, then there is a possibility that the leverage ratio will come down to near 1x and it will certainly get a credit rating upgrade from the rating agencies.

A key component of the impressive stock price performance has been the cost control measures. Barrick had a gross margin of 33% in 2014 which fell down to 23% in the next year. However, by the close of 2016, the management was able to bring this metric to over 36%, despite having lower revenue figure than the last year. Along with the efficient production, the management was also able to reduce interest expense, SG&A expenses and other operating expenses. SG&A expenses fell by more than 35% from 2014 to 2015. It again went up in 2016 but the magnitude was extremely small, rising only by 3%. The company was able to report a positive operating income for the first time in the last five years. These figures show that the internal restructuring and cost control measures are paying off.

I like the way Barrick Gold is managing its assets and how they are reshaping its strategy. The internal cost controls will make it an efficient business while the bullish trend in global commodities market will bring in higher revenues and cash flows. Partnerships with other miners will allow it to share resources, risk and expertise. This will result in efficient execution of development plans. As a result, production will have the potential to rise quickly if the market becomes attractive. Barrick has a good cash-cost basis for its operations which should ensure more cash flow generation as more production comes online. Although the stock has had a good run in the last few months, I believe there is still a lot of room for this one to grow. The real benefit of these partnerships and new developments will be clear in the future. The expected success of these ventures has not been priced in yet, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.