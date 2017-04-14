Is It Time To Buy Chevron?

In uncertain times, when investors are flying towards safe assets, I've come to the conclusion that oil is probably the best of the bunch. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is really nothing more than a shiny metal that has relatively few industrial uses. Gold doesn't produce earnings, it doesn't grow them, and it doesn't pay me dividends as a shareholder for owning it. Sure, it's been a store of wealth for thousands of years, though due to its lack of business fundamentals, I find it incredibly difficult to place a fair value on it; in the end, I find buying and selling gold to be high speculative and based more upon fear and greed than rational investing principles.

Bonds are a bit better - at least they give you a return for owning them. With that said, they currently carry extremely high valuations, and I still run into the problem regarding a lack of earnings growth. As an investor I like to own assets that grow their earnings power over time and therefore, increase my wealth (theoretically, at least). I'd be happy to own bonds if their yields were above a certain threshold. I have a baseline annual return target for my portfolio that would allow for me to reach my long-term, financial freedom-related goals. However, the current yields that U.S. government bonds offer investors are far below those thresholds, so I feel much better about sticking with equities for the time being.

So this leads me to oil. I think the price of oil is also speculative, but at least when you invest in oil companies you get to own shares of an actual businesses. I recently wrote a piece about potentially buying Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) but have yet to make a move in that regard. Up until recently I didn't feel very compelled to have exposure to oil. I thought that many of the companies in this space appeared to be beaten down and I was interested in buying towards the bottom of a cycle, but I also know from past experience that I don't do well with cyclical stocks and their unpredictable earnings patterns. So, thus far, I've decided to keep my distance. I have concerns regarding the supply and demand issues that cause the price of oil to crash over the last year or so and I do not believe that they have been resolved. Also, over the long term, I think oil faces strong secular headwinds from renewable energy and innovative technologies that could make it obsolete. However, the 50+ Tomahawk Missiles that landed in Syria last week changed my calculus a bit.

The situation in Syria seems to be a very complicated one, and this article isn't meant to focus on that but to instead look at a company that I'm considering as a "flight to safety" type of investment for my portfolio in the face of further geopolitical issues and the impact they could have on the stock market. With potential issues arising in the Middle East and on the Korean Peninsula, I'm becoming more interested in lower-risk investments with high dividend yields, and in this case, 2 million of some of the most sought-after acreage in the American oil patch in the Permian Basin. The company that I'll be focusing on in this piece is Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

OK, first things first. When I talk about a defensive, flight to safety type of investment, I'm focused on a reliable dividend yield. Sure, I'm looking for an investment that should perform well from a total return perspective in a potentially volatile market environment; however, due to my broader focus on income, I need to see a safe dividend with solid prospects to grow. So let's take a look at CVX's dividend and dividend related fundamental metrics.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 EPS $13.32 $11.09 $10.14 $2.45 -$0.27 FCF/Share $4.01 $0.24 -$1.01 -$5.50 -$4.28 Dividend $3.51 $3.90 $4.21 $4.28 $4.29

There are plenty of people out there who fear that Chevron's dividend is in danger, and looking at the graph above, one can sympathize with their concerns. The company is not covering its dividend with either its earnings or its free cash flow. Typically, I like to buy companies whose payout ratios are less than 50%; CVX is no where near that figure. This was my big hang up with XOM too when looking at a potential investment in that company. The oil majors' earnings have fallen precipitously over recent years and this makes their dividends appear to be unsustainable. Also, above I touched on the fact that I like to own companies that grow their earnings; heck, I'd be better off buying gold that doesn't produce any earnings than a company that is producing negative profits.

However, I will say that throughout the ups and downs of the previous three decades, CVX has managed to increase its dividend year in and year out. The company has given investors some scares, not always increasing on schedule, but CVX remains a Dividend Champion on David Fish's CCC list, with an annual increase streak of 29 years.

The company's most recent increase was just a penny per share. Some may consider this token type of increase to be a meaningless measure taken to maintain the streak, though I respect management prioritizing shareholder returns, even when operations aren't firing on all cylinders. The company has liquidated assets in recent years that are no longer appealing in today's energy environment. Just today it was announced that CVX was looking into a potential sale of its Athabasca Oil Sands stake. The company cited pricing issues, though many believe the couple billion dollars that this sale would raise is necessary to fund shareholder returns. Oil majors have already slashed capex to maintain shareholder returns. Like I said already, I respect their commitment towards the dividend, though when companies begin to cannibalize their operations and stifle future growth to make dividend payments in the present, I begin to feel bearish, knowing that there are plenty of other places in the market where this isn't the reality.

Also, the most recent increase did not keep up with inflation, and I imagine that if this type of growth were to continue many DGI investors would sell their shares. CVX isn't going to pass many Chowder rule screens in this sort of dividend growth related performance continues, though in the mean time I'm willing to look past 2016's paltry growth to potential brighter pastures once capex is further reduced as major projects like Gorgon and Wheatstone come online in the coming years, which should drastically reduce investment requirements on the company's part.

Looking Back

OK, OK, now that we're past the terrible earnings trajectory/lack of dividend coverage, let's focus in on some positives. First of all, one of the surprising things I came across when doing my initial due diligence on Chevron was the fact that it has significantly outperformed rival Exxon on both a short- and long-term basis. When I think of big oil, my mind goes directly to XOM. XOM has a much larger market cap than CVX; however, the performance speaks for itself and I'm starting to wonder if investors aren't giving XOM too much credit while showing CVX a bit of disrespect having it always play second fiddle.

Since the year 2000, CVX has provided investors with an annualized rate of return of 8.4%. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has returned 4.7% during this same period. When you look at the past returns with dividends reinvested, CVX's annualized ROR since 2000 is 9.8% while the SPY's is 5.6%. XOM's annualized ROR since 2000 is 5.8% (6.5% with dividends reinvested). Both of XOM's ROR results are above the S&P 500's over the 17 year period that I'm looking at. I imagine this is why so many investors are such big fans of the big oil companies. However, they're well below CVX's, and I'm not sure how many investors acknowledge this long-term performance gap.

A couple of percent on an annualized basis may not seem like that big of a deal to some, but when you look at it in actual dollar figures you begin to see the discrepancy. With dividends reinvested since the new millennium started a $10,000.00 investment in CVX will have grown into $46,193.61. A $10,000.00 investment in XOM made on the same day would be worth 28,063.36 today. The difference is $18,130.25, or nearly double one's initial capital investment, in favor of Chevron.

That's the long-term results; let's take a look at the short-term figures. Looking back over a 5 year period of time we see that an investment in CVX will have returned 4.5% with dividends reinvested. XOM's ROR over this same 5 year period is 1.6% when dividends are reinvested. The SPY's annualized ROR since 2012 is 14.5%, so over this period of time we see that CVX outperformed XOM; however, both companies were beaten badly by the SPY.

I know that looking backwards is not a sound investment strategy for making decision in the present that are based upon future growth assumptions, but I also believe that when it comes to comparing very similar companies like CVX and XOM, comparing the results that management teams have been able to produce in the past is a worthwhile endeavor.

Looking Forward

Although I have my concerns regarding the sustainability of CVX's dividend, I still think it could potentially serve as a safe investment due to its massive position in the domestic energy space.

CVX is a powerhouse in the highly sought after Permian Basin in Texas/Arizona. The company owns approximately 2 million acres here, giving it massive capabilities (as much as 700 mboed within the coming decade) at relatively low production costs. What's more, it's believed that CVX's Permian portfolio carries advantaged royalty rates relative to peers. CVX has been in the Permian for nearly a century due to deals made long ago; this region was thought to be old and haggard not all that long ago before fracking gave shale plays new life, the company's patience with its Permian assets (XOM sold many of theirs before fracking become prominent, a decision I'm sure that company regrets) may prove to be what differentiates it from other competition forced to pay top dollar for acreage in the area today.

The general consensus is that the breakeven oil price within much of the Permian is in the $40/barrel range, $10-$20 lower than many other shale fields in the world. What's more is why, while fracking legislation is being passed in many areas throughout the U.S. due to fears regarding water quality issues and the increased prevalence of earth quakes, I have a hard time believing that the state of Texas will put massive restrictions on the oil industry. Texas seems to take pride in its oil patch, and I think investments in this state are likely going to be economically viable for the long-term due to lower perceived regulatory risks.

The continued development of the Gorgon and Wheatstone fields will likely make CVX the world's leader in the LNG space. Investors should note that these Australian investments have proven to be expensive, with regular cost over-runs which have surely hurt the company's bottom line and may continue to do so for several years to come. However, over the long-term, it appears that these resources will prove to be valuable, especially due to their close vicinity to Asian markets that will likely have growing demand for this relatively low carbon fuel source in the coming decades.

Many believe that natural gas can and should serve as a bridge fuel between the coal/oil energy-centric world that we've lived in for the century and a half and the hopeful sustainable future driven by innovative, clean technology. LNG burns much cleaner than gas in both power plants and automobiles. LNG does pose environmental risks, especially with regard to methane leaks, which need to be minimized throughout the energy cycle of LNG, from procurement to the actual use of the fuel at the power plant. LNG can also attribute to air pollution via nitrogen oxides which can lead to smog, though LNG burns cleaner in this regard than alternative gasoline and diesel fuels in automobiles. In general, LNG isn't a perfect fuel, though it appears to be better than alternatives, and I think CVX's big moves into the LNG space could prove to be fruitful as the move forward in a more environmentally conscious world.

Speaking of cost overruns and capital intensive projects, CVX has recently pivoted away from mega-projects, focusing on smaller, more agile, and likely more profitable deals. With oil prices depressed, this sort of approach makes the most sense to me. It lowers the company's capital risk while also allowing them to be more selective with their portfolio development in the short-term. I acknowledge that a successful mega-deal in this sort of beaten-down energy climate could result in massive returns down the road; however, these deals remain speculative and I don't think that a companies in this space that are committed towards creating reliable value for shareholders and maintaining their dividends can pursue these types of projects in good conscience.

Continued pricing risks remain for the company. Should oil prices languish far into the future CVX will have likely over invested in several of its mega-projects, putting a lot of pressure on the balance sheet. However, CVX management doesn't believe that this will be the case, citing expected increased demand for energy and oil/gas related products worldwide over the coming decades. CVX CEO John Watson doesn't believe that we've seen peak oil yet.

In a climate risk perspective report released by the company recently, he cited rising demand for reliable fuels by the growing middle class, increase air travel, and petrochemical production as bullish trends for his company that will more than outweigh any demand decreases related to oil in the automobile space. He acknowledged that new technologies are disruptive to his industry, though current technology does not yet pose a threat to long-term oil demand. Here are several interesting quotes from the report:

"Chevron shares the concerns of governments and the public about climate change risks and recognizes that the use of fossil fuels to meet the world's energy needs contributes to the rising concentration of greenhouse gases in Earth's atmosphere. GHGs contribute to increases in global temperatures. The Company also shares the view of many industry analysts that oil and natural gas will remain a major portion of energy supply for the foreseeable future."

"Most forecasts call for global energy demand to rise by approximately one-third or more by 2040 as populations grow, incomes rise and people all over the world strive for higher living standards."

"The IEA's New Policies Scenario, which incorporates existing energy policies around the world as well as an assessment of the likely results of announced, but not-yet-enacted policies, anticipates that oil and natural gas will meet roughly half of global energy demand by 2040. Even in its 450 Scenario, which models a much higher level of emissions reductions,2 oil and natural gas will meet 44 percent of global demand in this same time frame, with coal providing an additional 16 percent. By comparison, wind and solar generation are expected to increase, meeting about 3 percent of such demand by 2040, up from less than 1 percent today."

"Although the increasing market share of electric vehicles will be a factor in reducing the demand for oil, the overall demand for oil is still expected to increase because only 10 percent of global oil demand comes from cars."

"Demand for air transport will rise through 2040, leading to a 40 percent increase in jet fuel consumption by 2040, despite efficiency improvements."

Conclusion

In the end, I'm still torn when it comes to CVX. Although I may not be a huge fan of the dependence that our world has on fossil fuels and their impact on the environment, it seems as if the world will continue to burn them at a high rate for decades to come. I'm rooting for the companies working hard in the renewables space, though in the mean time, it's starting to make sense for me to have a bit of exposure to oil in my portfolio during these volatile times in terms of geopolitical issues. With that said, I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around investing capital into a business with such terrible earnings growth figures. Sure, comps in the near future may be better, but it's important to remember that they're coming off of such a low base. Maybe the cycle is turning and the next 5 years will be bullish for the oil majors and EPS will rise above levels we saw 3-4 years ago. If this is the case, CVX would be very cheap at today's share price. Or, maybe oil will hover down here around $50/barrel for the foreseeable future and these companies will continue to struggle. If this where to be the case, I think CVX would do well compared to its peers just as it has during the previous 5 years because of is Permian acreage and LNG exposure; however, I think it would continue to drastically underperform the market.

What do you think? Is now the time to buy CVX? The company's yield is over 4% at its current share price in the $106 range, but can I trust it? Do you trust it? I'm looking forward to the discussion below.

Best wishes all!

