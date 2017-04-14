Southwest - A Utopian Airline Flying In A Blue Sky Scenario

The stock has handsomely outperformed the ultimate benchmark in Berkshire Hathaway over the last 5 or 10-year period, but let’s see how.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is a phenomenally well managed company. The airline industry is highly competitive and extremely difficult to operate in, yet the company has been profitable for 44 consecutive years. Airline industry is notoriously famous for making millionaires out of billionaires, yet this airline has been paying dividends for decades now. The most fascinating part of the story is that it has (almost) always been a net cash company, i.e., it has more cash and short-term investments than debt on books. I doubt if there are any such airlines that can claim this sort of financial prudence, not many for sure. It has truly been a utopian airline or sorts.

Its investors have been rewarded with the stock outperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and more importantly, outperforming the ultimate benchmark for equities that is the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) over the last 5 or 10 years as shown below.

But if one simply goes a little bit in the history, one would have been way better off with the wisdom of Mr. Munger and the acumen of Mr. Buffett or even the dumb index for that matter.

The stock has been flying in a blue sky scenario - lower fuel costs, lower unemployment rates, the economy appears upbeat and future prospects appears strong. These are all valid and good justification for the high valuations. But let's look at the numbers below.

Source: Annual Reports

The primary hypothesis for exuberance in the airlines stocks is lower crude prices. The last couple of years saw the crude price averaged around $50 a barrel, but lower crude price doesn't directly translate into more passengers. Passenger growth has been 5-6% in the last couple of years but there are times in the past when the passenger growth has been higher even when crude was around $100. (Case in point - 2011 and 2012.) Also, growth in passenger has been consistently strong between 2004 and 2007, when the crude was also rising simultaneously as can been seen above.

Secondly, fuel costs have historically been a huge contributor to the overall cost structure of the airline, when airlines were leaner and meaner. But as airlines grow in size and scale, guess what, it no longer does. In 2016, the largest cost component for Southwest was salaries, wages and benefits that constituted 41% of the operating expenses, while fuel was only 22%. You can observe in the table above that even when the crude prices were high, fuel as a % of fare was below 40%.

There are simply so many risks that needs to be accounted when one analyzes airlines. Let's look at only some of the risk factors highlighted by Southwest Airlines management in their annual report of 2016. There are many more in the annual report.

The airline industry is particularly sensitive to changes in economic conditions. The airline industry, which is subject to relatively high fixed costs and highly variable and unpredictable demand, is particularly sensitive to changes in economic conditions.

The Company's business can be significantly impacted by high and/or volatile fuel prices, and the Company's operations are subject to disruption in the event of any delayed supply of fuel.

The Company's low-cost structure has historically been one of its primary competitive advantages but the Company has limited control over many of these costs.

The airline industry has faced on-going security concerns and related cost burdens; further threatened or actual terrorist attacks, or other hostilities, could significantly harm the airline industry and the Company's operations.

I don't believe that current market valuation prices any of these risks. With geopolitical tensions rising in Syria, North Korea and now Afghanistan, crude can climb higher. Terrorist attacks are happening almost everyday across the globe, may be not in the U.S. and not of the magnitude of 9/11, but no one can predict these events. With rising inflation in the U.S., fixed costs as in the wages and salaries and other fixed operating costs are likely to go up as well. Currently, the stock trades above P/B of 4 and P/S of almost 2, which is at its decadal high.

Lastly, I would like to share a slice of the stock's own history.

It took over 13 years for the stock to scale its life-time high levels it reached in 2001, despite the economic boom that followed, consistent profits and dividends. If you believe history repeats itself (or even resonates itself) and have recently joined the bandwagon, my only suggestion would be to brace yourself for an eventful ride. And if you believe 'This Time - It's Different' - I wish you the very best.

In conclusion

I am not suggesting for a moment that the stock is crashing tomorrow. Stock prices are essentially decided by traders, who like to chase momentum both up or down. So, if you are a trader and likes momentum, the stock could still give you returns in the short-run. However, I want to sound the bugle for long-term investors, who likes to invest with a 3- to 5-year horizon. I wanted to highlight a few risk factors that airline as an industry faces and there isn't any fundamental change in those risk factors that deserves this kind of re-rating of the stock.

The rally in the stock from 2013 is so much powerful that it had made investors forget about the wealth destruction of the prior 13 years. In my limited experience of investing, I have observed that higher realized returns in the past essentially implies lower future returns. Hence, if you have already made handsome returns from this stock in the last few years and are a contrarian kind of investor, you might want to take some chips off the table and have a look at this idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.