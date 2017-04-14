How Would An Apple-Disney Merger Make Any Sense?

Earlier Thursday, speculation around a potential acquisition of Disney (NYSE:DIS) by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) circulated through the news channels. As far as I can trace it, the idea came from one single group of analysts, Mr. Amit Daryanani and his team from RBC Capital Markets.

(Pictured below: what must have been CEO Tim Cook's reaction when/if he read the news on the Apple-Disney merger speculation.)

Credit: The Independent

Let me start this discussion by cautiously stating that today's buzz could have been nothing more than the result of a banking professional exercising his imagination muscles, looking for some media coverage and maybe a few trading dollars from his institutional clients. But because rumors on Wall Street are often born of conversations between analysts and "people familiar with the matter," it's never advisable to immediately dismiss the speculations without further looking into the merits.

The best reasoning that I have found to support the acquisition was that "an Apple-Disney combo would create a $1 trillion company with almost limitless opportunities in content and technology", well-equipped to compete with the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and to provide the Cupertino company with an opportunity to "diversify away from hardware without diluting the strong Apple brand."

While the rationale above sounds magical like a Disney movie, I can't understand how such a deal would make any sense for either company, much less for the acquirer.

First, let's consider Disney's size: $179 billion in market cap places it in the 53rd spot in the Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the world. Not a small pill to swallow. And considering that an acquisition would likely require at least a 25% premium to Disney's current stock value, in line with AT&T's (NYSE:T) recent offer to acquire Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), it would be virtually impossible for Apple to cover the $224 billion price tag with cash alone, even if tax reforms (timing TBD) allowed the company to repatriate its $230 billion in foreign reserves at a reduced 10% rate.

Gobbling up Disney would likely require a combination of cash payments and a good bit of stock issuance, which would erode the potential EPS accretion benefit that the deal could generate to the Californian tech giant. To be clear, I find it unlikely that Apple's shareholders would be very supportive of a deal that could either add unnecessary risk to their equity investments or significantly deplete Apple's cash reserves, which could be otherwise deployed in many other value-creating ways.

It is true that CEO Tim Cook has made his interest in developing content very clear to the public not very long ago and that he would be "open to acquisitions of any size." But let's also not forget that Apple does not have a recent history of engaging in mega deals. The company's largest acquisition ever, Beats Music, cost Apple less than 1% of its market value at the time. Tim Cook just doesn't seem to be the kind of risk-taking manager that a deal the size of Disney would require.

Below is the list of Apple's 16 most recent deals.

Source: Wiki

From a revenue synergy point of view, I believe that pulling together Disney's content and Apple's platforms has more theoretical than practical appeal. I don't see how Apple would interweave Disney's cable and broadcasting content within its own mobile ecosystem in a way that creates more value than it could without a merger between the two companies taking place. This marriage sounds to me like a typical case of "one plus one equal no more than two." The combined company would probably look a lot like the individual pieces do today: modest top-line growth, same TAM (total addressable market) exposure.

See graph below for each company's revenue trends over the past 10 years.

Source: YCharts

From an operational perspective, it is also not very easy to identify significant redundancies that could be eliminated with the mega merger. More than likely, some of Disney's pieces that I believe to be non-congruent with Apple's business model, including parks and resorts, would need to be spun off rather than integrated. The transition process into the trillion-dollar company would probably be very noisy and distracting, to say the least, and the end result would likely be underwhelming.

Conclusion

As an Apple shareholder, I would be disapproving of a mega acquisition of Disney. I believe the Cupertino company should pursue new ventures in content creation and distribution, possibly even through acquisitions. But I believe that those should be more "surgical" and strategic. Paying a premium for a mega-cap company whose stock trades at nearly 20x forward earnings, grows revenues at a timid 6%, and has little to offer in terms of synergies does not sound to me like the best way to approach Apple's inorganic growth strategy.

