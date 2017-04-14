My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Added A Food Processing Holding

While the markets are close to all-times-high, there are still some opportunities out there.

During the recent few months, the equity markets demonstrated tremendous strength and therefore were very challenging for me as a dividend investor, looking to add new holdings to my portfolio in order to increase the internal diversification.

The portfolio includes 23 holdings, with high exposure to REITs and utilities.

The holdings are:

Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA), BHP Billiton (NYSE: BBL), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL), Care Capital Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CCP), Cummins Inc.( CMI), CyrusOne ( CONE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Eaton (NYSE: ETN), Enbridge Inc. ( ENB), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ), HCP (NYSE: HCP), Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN), National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ( SCHD), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), AT&T (NYSE: T), Unilever (NYSE: UL), Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) and WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC).

In these times when the markets are close to all-time-highs, it is much harder to find stocks at decent valuation, yet I believe that there are always opportunities out there that needs to be spotted. I started by examining the CCC list that is maintained and published by David Fish, the SA contributor.

As I am concerned that we are in the verge of a correction in the markets, I decided to start with the list of Champions. These are the companies that have paid a growing dividend for the last twenty five years or more. Being in this list indicates that a company has strong roots in its sector, strong financials and high commitment to its shareholders.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) caught my eye when I examined the stock's long-term performance as it was trending downwards towards long-term support area.

Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 in Austin, Minnesota. The Company has strong brand and it markets its products across the U.S. alongside various locations throughout the world. Some of its larger markets include Australia, Canada, China, England, Japan, Mexico, and Micronesia.

In recent years, the company achieved a moderate 2-3% growth in its top line while pre-tax income and net income grew at an impressive 18% yearly average growth rate from 2013 to 2016.

As EPS grew along the years, so did the dividend per share. The dividend went from $0.34 per year in 2013 to $0.58 in 2016 with a direction to pay $0.68 in 2017.

While the dividend has been growing nicely throughout the years, the payout ratio has been maintained at the levels of 40% of EPS, which is relatively low. This means that there is a lot of room to grow the dividend in the coming years.

The company generated almost $1 billion in 2016 of operating cash flow and maintained the dividend to be less that 30% of the operating cash flow. By the end of 2016 the company left with more that $400M of cash and cash equivalent.

In the recent earnings release the company gave relatively disappointing EPS guidance for 2017, lowering its projected range to $1.65 to $1.71. This is essentially flat to the 2016 EPS.

At $34 per share the midpoint of the EPS range represents a P/E ratio of ~20.2x. Based on ychart.com, this is relatively low compared to the P/E ratio that the stock used to trade at.

The dividend yield is relatively low at 2%, but based on its long track record of 51 consecutive years of paying growing dividends alongside its low payout ratio, I found the recent pullback as an opportunity to add it to my portfolio.

I bought it at $34 and would add more should it redraw to lower levels.

By adding a holding from the Food Processing sector, I increased the diversification within my portfolio.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, HCP, AVA, BBL, CBRL, T, O, OHI, NHI, CVX, CMI, ETN, VTR, WEC, PM, JNJ, SCHD, VNQ, CCP, ENB, SKT, CONE, MAIN, UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision. If you would like to get updates regarding my portfolio and other analyses please push the "Follow" button.