Are We Moving Away From A Recession Rather Than Toward One?

I discuss a better leading indicator of recession and how altering the long-run economic growth rate by a certain percentage projects to affect the valuation of the equities market.

Comparing credit growth alongside a measure of income nonetheless fails to indicate when a recession might come and only offers the idea that risk is building.

Credit cannot expand faster than nominal economic growth indefinitely, and so long as this is the case, it raises the odds of recession in the near term.

Nominal GDP also grew faster than corporate debt on a year-over-year basis last quarter, though I expect this to reverse starting with Q1 2017 data.

Argument: So long as debt growth exceeds the rate of nominal GDP growth, we are technically getting closer to a recession, given risk starts building in the system. This favors higher-duration safer-yielding securities (such as long-term US Treasuries) at the expense of shorter-duration riskier securities.

I also find that each 10 bp expansion in the long-run growth expectations of the US economy projects to increase the value of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7-2.0%.

Overview

Recessions are generally caused by debt expanding faster than the rate of nominal GDP growth. Having debt rise faster than earnings is not sustainable in the long-run, and eventually, some type of shock on the system manifests into a spike in defaults, which leads to higher capital costs and subsequently more defaults in domino-like fashion. This generally causes banks to tighten their lending practices and worsens the effect of an economic contraction as the flow of credit compresses.

If credit did not exist in an economy, economic growth would be a function of the growth in productivity plus the growth in labor hours. Credit allows us to exceed whatever rate of growth can be accomplished organically. In general, the rate of credit growth exceeds nominal growth as we venture up toward the peak of the cycle.

However, in the credit cycle over the past four measured quarters (Q1-Q4 2016), we actually see the credit market taking a breather.

If we compare non-financial corporate debt to after-tax corporate profits, we see a steady downtrend in this ratio from Q4 2015's ratio of 5.63 to Q4 2016's mark of 5.01, a drop of 11%.

If we compare non-financial corporate debt to nominal GDP generally, we see a peak at Q3 2016, where corporate debt stood at 31.3% of GDP and dipped to 30.9% by Q4.

Will this continue? My guess is that we'll get a further downtick in credit growth based on the debt/corporate profits ratio displayed in the first graph and an uptick based on the debt/nominal GDP ratio in the second graph.

According to data collected by Moody's and Dealogic, USD-denominated corporate credit growth (which also includes financial debt) expanded by a bit over $600 billion in Q1. Through the first three months of 2016, credit growth was just over $400 billion, marking about a 50% year-over-year increase.

I'm estimating about a 6.6% year-over-year increase in non-financial corporate debt for Q1 2017. Blue Chip consensus estimates Q1 real GDP growth to come in at around 1.7%.

If we add on CPI inflation of 2.7%, this would estimate nominal GDP somewhere around 4.4%, below the estimate of credit growth.

Corporate profits are expected to expand by about 9% in Q1 from a quarter earlier, aided by the recovery in oil prices, which bottomed out in Q1 2016 and have since doubled off those lows.

This would suggest that corporate profits are continuing to increase at a rate beyond the rate at which they're taking on debt, which is positive.

Which is better to place emphasis on?

Corporate profits are a more micro-level phenomenon. Therefore, in terms of assessing where we are in the business cycle, the debt/nominal GDP ratio is the better of the two to keep an eye on. Corporate earnings are only around 9.2% of GDP (see image below), so it's feasible for the economy to continue to do well even if earnings go through a slow period.

For seven consecutive quarters, Q1 2015 to Q3 2016, we had a corporate earnings recession when measured in year-over-year terms. Yet the economy held up perfectly fine even if real growth also fell for five consecutive quarters over this time frame as well. Corporate profits and the stock market generally follow the general trend of the economy, but they are still a subset of the entire economic system and can behave differently at times in magnitude or even direction.

A better recession measure?

While it's useful to keep tabs on the pace of credit growth relative to GDP growth, it's not very useful in terms of getting a feel for the timing of a potential recession. Leverage is fundamentally used to aid growth, so even if one recognizes the unsustainability of debt growth exceeding that of nominal growth, the trend can continue for an elongated period before some type of shock occurs to force a deleverage.

The yield curve is a better predictive measure. Before each recession, the yield curve normally inverts, denoting that the current business cycle is likely to expire soon. A positively sloped yield curve indicates better growth and/or inflation prospects in the future, while an inverted curve is demonstrative of negative beliefs about the future.

The spread between the 10-year and 2-year US Treasury (often referred to as the "10/2 spread") is generally a fairly accurate measure of when a recession may be approaching. As we can see, the spread has turned negative before the onset of each previous recession for which data is available.

Over 98% of the time, we remain within a range of -1% to 2.5%. We are currently at a spread of +1.04%.

What needs to happen to push GDP growth higher?

As aforementioned, GDP growth is a function of the growth in productivity and the growth in labor hours.

Productivity growth, measured as real output per person, has been in a perpetual downtrend. This is secular, as innovation slows over time.

Over the past 10 years, labor productivity has grown by just 1.1% in annualized terms.

While productivity tends to be fairly volatile quarter to quarter, its extended slump hasn't been a matter of bad luck. Productivity has been low as a consequence of low investment spending, which has trended around no (or negative) growth over the past four quarters.

Improving productivity is largely a function of improving human capital and technology. The former takes time and the results of such are not immediate. The latter involves less of an inherent lag and can be remedied more easily, such as through corporate tax incentives.

Growing labor hours is also not easy. Some of the lack of growth in this facet may be government policies that don't sufficiently incentivize work, but by and large, it's a product of demographics.

Between 1950 and 2010, the population aged 20-64 precisely doubled, or 1.2% in annualized terms.

In the upcoming 60-year period running from 2020-2080, this demographic is expected to grow by a paltry 7.6%, or 0.12% annually, or 13x slower than the 1950-2010 rate. Dependency ratios, defined as the 65+ population divided by the 20-64 population, are expected to double from 2010 to 2080.

What's the effect of higher GDP growth on the market?

The US Federal Reserve estimates the long-run growth rate of the economy at 1.8% in its latest projection materials. It was revised down to this level from 2.0% starting in September 2016.

Each month, I run a valuation exercise designed to value the S&P 500 - or at least back out the market's possible expectations with respect to various financial variables - and this long-run growth rate is part of the model, given it's done through discounted cash flow.

For each 10 bp shift in this rate, the value of the S&P 500 would expect to increase by about 1.7-2.0%. (The effect isn't linear, with each successive 10 bp move having a more positive influential effect.)

Conclusion

Corporate profits are currently running at a growth rate higher than of corporate debt growth, and I predict this to continue for Q1 2017. Nominal GDP growth exceeded the rate of corporate debt growth on year-over-year basis in Q4 2016, which is positive, but I predict this to reverse again starting with this quarter.

The spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury is currently 1.04%. A negative difference between the two - i.e., a yield curve inversion - generally indicates that the business cycle is about to end.

If the Fed continues to hike interest rates and finds that it is simply flattening the curve rather than getting back-end yields to increase in conjunction, then the pace of tightening will inherently be slower. It may instead need to use its balance sheet to tighten monetary policy by allowing for run-off (or outright sale) of higher duration securities instead to maintain a positive shape to the curve.

The economy appears in relatively decent shape for now. Naturally, any improvements to the economy at large rather than just corporations themselves would expect to benefit the market as a whole. Each 10 bp improvement in the projected long-run growth rate of the economy is expected to boost the market by 1.7-2.0%.

