BP: FCF Upside And A 6.7% Yield Are Up For Grabs

BP has not cut its dividend yet, and I think it is unlikely that it will do so now.

Oil prices have bottomed out a year ago and have been moving higher ever since. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has managed the downturn in the energy market by scaling back investment spending and selling assets. With the worst behind oil and natural gas companies and price realizations in a bullish setup, investing in BP may be a good idea to produce regular cash income for an income portfolio.

Companies With Downstream Businesses Have Safer Dividends

BP's downstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax - the company's proxy for earnings - hit $0.9 billion in the 4th quarter. BP's upstream profits in the same quarter, still depressed by much lower price realizations compared to two years ago, were only $0.4 billion, proving that integrated energy businesses are in a much better position to withstand an industry crisis (the contrast is even more striking for the 4th quarter 2015).

Source: BP

The energy price crisis of 2014-2016 has shown that companies with upstream AND downstream businesses, like BP, are at a lower risk of having to cut their dividend than companies that solely operate upstream businesses.

When price realizations decline, companies that rely solely on upstream businesses - think ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), for example - have a higher risk of having to slash their dividend. This is because downstream businesses function as a hedge for energy companies in an environment of falling crude oil prices. Lower crude oil prices translate into lower input costs for downstream businesses, having a positive impact on profit margins and free cash flow. If there is no downstream business to cushion the blow, the downside can be immense.

A case in point is ConocoPhillips, which, relying heavily on commodity prices to drive upstream profits, slashed its dividend payout 66% a year ago, from $0.74/share to $0.25/share. BP, on the other hand, did not slash its dividend payout, partially due to the existence of its downstream business.

Buy BP For Its High Dividend Yield

Since BP has both an upstream and a downstream business (which has partially offset profit declines in its upstream segment), the energy company may be a good bet on a continued recovery of price realizations AND be a good fit for an income portfolio that accentuates high dividend income.

BP has committed itself to maintaining and growing its dividend, which should reduce investor anxiety over dividend sustainability. BP has robust free cash flow, and, most importantly, FCF upside related to a continued recovery of crude oil prices.

Source: BP

BP has so far not cut its dividend payout (a good sign!), and it is unlikely, in my opinion, for the company to slash its payout now that crude oil prices have rebounded. As a result, I consider BP's 6.7 percent dividend yield to be moderately safe.

BP Dividend data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Energy companies that also run downstream businesses have a way of offsetting price declines in the upstream business. BP has managed the downturn by selling assets and cutting back investment spending, but the company has not been forced to slash its dividend payout. Since energy prices are recovering, it is unlikely that BP will slash its payout now, and management is committed to sustaining its $0.60/share quarterly dividend. BP is still in a risky/volatile business, sure, but the dividend should be sustainable, and the energy company has FCF upside related to an uptick in energy prices. Buy for income generation and capital appreciation.

