ConocoPhillips: Mr. Market Is Not Impressed

About two weeks ago, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), the largest independent oil producer in terms of output, announced a massive asset sale and Wall Street cheered. Yesterday, the company announced another major asset sale, but this time, Mr. Market was disappointed.

Last month, ConocoPhillips announced the sale of most of its Canadian assets to Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) for a total consideration of $13.3 billion. The announcement pushed ConocoPhillips stock almost 10% higher during March 29-30. But yesterday, the company's shares fell by around 2% after it said that it will sell its assets in San Juan Basin, which are spread over 1.3 million acres in southwestern Colorado and northwestern New Mexico, for $3 billion, including $2.7 billion in cash and a contingent payment of up to $300 million.

Unlike the Canadian assets which were liquid-rich, the San Juan basin properties primarily produced natural gas. Last year, ConocoPhillips said that it produced around 124,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from San Juan Basin, of which nearly 80% was natural gas and 20% liquids (mainly NGL). At the end of last year, ConocoPhillips said that it held 600 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves in the region. The sale is expected to close in 3Q-2017.

Wall Street was likely disappointed by ConocoPhillips's inability to sell the San Juan Basin properties at a decent price. The company is getting just around $5 per barrel for its oil equivalent reserves in the region, which is substantially lower than a price level of $10 per barrel implied by the net book value of this property (YE-2016 NBV $5.9Bn). This effectively means that the company will be selling this asset at a loss. Not surprisingly, ConocoPhillips has warned that it will book a non-cash impairment charge related to San Juan Basin assets in the second quarter. The sale, therefore, is going to negatively impact the company's earnings per share, on an unadjusted basis.

By comparison, the Canadian assets were sold at a great price. The company valued the reserves of Canadian assets at around $8.40 per barrel but ended up selling those for $10.20 barrel, setting itself up for a nice gain which is going to be recorded in the second quarter. But now, that gain will be largely offset by the impairment charges related to the latest sale.

The market's negative reaction, therefore, was justified. But there is also some silver lining here. The sale of a gas-rich asset will allow ConocoPhillips to improve its production profile which will lean away from low-value natural gas to high-value oil. Moving forward, the company's production mix will become 45% oil, 15% other liquids and 40% natural gas. Prior to the latest sale, the production mix was 40% oil, 15% other liquids and 45% natural gas.

Also note that ConocoPhillips is not a play on production growth. The company, unlike some of its peers such as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), is not eyeing meaningful growth in volumes. In fact, ConocoPhillips initially targeted just 2% production growth, at best, though following the recent sale of Canadian and San Juan Basin assets, the actual growth will come in lower. Rather, an investment thesis on ConocoPhillips is built around the company's ability to improve its financial health and reward shareholders by growing payouts. The asset sales will help the company in achieving these objectives.

The sale of Canadian and San Juan assets represents total cash proceeds of $13.3 billion. That's going to significantly boost ConocoPhillips's cash reserves, which will make it easier for the company to achieve its target of reducing net debt (total debt minus cash) from $23.7 billion at the end of 2016 to just $15 billion by the end of this year. This would bring the company's net debt ratio down to around 30% from 40.3% at the end of last year and better than the current peer average of 32%. This can have a positive impact on ConocoPhillips's valuation, which has been weighed by a high debt load.

Moreover, the reduction in debt levels could lay the foundation for dividend growth. Remember, the company already generates strong levels of cash flows. In the last two quarters of 2016, in a $45 to $50 a barrel oil price environment, ConocoPhillips was able to self fund its capital expenditure and dividends from cash flows. At the current price level of more than $50 a barrel, the company should be clocking even higher levels of excess cash flows. It announced a 6% dividend hike in January and doubled share repurchase program from $3 billion to $6 billion. But if the company manages to significantly improve its financial health as well, then it could use the excess cash flows to increase dividends again, perhaps by as soon as the second half of this year.

