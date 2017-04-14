Procter & Gamble's Tiny Dividend Raise Is The New Norm

Image credit

I haven't exactly been a big fan of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in the past. I've been highly critical of a complete lack of growth options as well as a valuation that seemingly never gets any better. Those things have kept me from buying the stock, but at the same time, through all my bearishness from a business perspective, PG has been raising its dividend for the faithful that hold it for income. In fact, it did it again just this week with a bump to almost 69 cents per share quarterly. That is sure to make long-term holders happy, but at the same time, if PG's business is having a hard time growing, how long can it afford to keep up the pace with respect to dividends?

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

Let's begin by taking a look at the company's payout history to get an idea of where it has come from and where it is going.

We can see that PG's dividend is right at double what it was 10 years ago, respectable growth to be sure. This certainly isn't top tier growth among mega-caps, but given PG's multi-decade history of raising the payout, it certainly isn't in a position to do 20% bumps each year. And with this week's announcement of the new, higher payout (1H2017 above), PG is making good on its string of steady increases once again.

Unfortunately, while the above looks well enough, if we take a look at the magnitude of PG's increases each year, I'm afraid it is a bit less rosy.

It doesn't take a statistician to see what is going on here; PG is making progressively smaller bumps as the years go on, with both last year's and this week's increases coming in under 5%. That must be disappointing to shareholders who became accustomed to much larger raises, and indeed, this impairs the value of the stock over time. After all, if most shareholders who own PG do so because of the dividend, at least primarily, those shareholders would need to reassess if 3% or 4% is the new norm in terms of dividend increases.

So why has PG begun doing this and is it strictly necessary? As we'll see now, it seems more like management has lost its commitment (at least somewhat) to the dividend rather than the ability to make it a priority.

This chart shows PG's FCF against the cost of its dividend over the same time period as above, with the first half of 2017 shown. Obviously, the second half will look slightly different now that we've received the increase, but this will do for our purpose here.

The reason I like to put these two numbers together is because a dividend - for any company - is a cash expenditure. When a company pays a dividend, it has to fund it from somewhere, and while those funds can come from a variety of places for a short while, eventually, FCF has to pay for it. No other source of cash is recurring the way that FCF is, thus it is by far the most important thing to examine when determining how safe a payout is and/or how much room for growth there is.

Overall, PG's FCF dwarfs its dividend cost, meaning that it is very well positioned to continue to raise the dividend each year. This is exactly what happened several years ago, but, as we saw earlier, those sizable increases have given way to much smaller ones.

One potential reason is because PG's FCF is basically flat over time. If you look at the whole of the data set above, FCF is lumpy and moves around a lot, but, on average, it pretty much stays around $11B or so. That's totally fine and certainly PG is quite happy to produce that level of FCF, but over time, as the dividend increases, it eventually converges on the level of FCF the company is producing. To illustrate this, the below chart shows what proportion of FCF is consumed by the dividend each year:

This chart looks very similar to the dividend cost bars above, because, as I said, FCF has been relatively flat over time. Thus, as the dividend increases in size, so does its proportion of FCF. PG was around 40% of its FCF in 2007, but the last three years have averaged 66%. The first half of 2017 is nearly 80%, although we should take that with a grain of salt because six months of FCF is hardly a reliable long-term indicator. At any rate, the point here is that PG is slowing its increases likely at least in part because its FCF simply cannot keep up with the former pace of its dividend growth.

The other problem is that PG spends over $5B per year, on average, buying back stock. Again, this is a cash expenditure that has to be funded, and while the company can borrow or divest assets or any number of other things, when you do this year after year, you eventually have to fund it with cash from the business. That inhibits the amount of dividend growth that is possible because management is focusing a lot of money on the buyback.

So what's the bottom line on PG's dividend? For starters, it is very safe. That comes as no surprise of course, but it is worth noting. At roughly two-thirds of FCF, PG's dividend is extremely safe and well out of range of the danger zone of 80% or higher FCF usage. The problem is with growth; management seems enamored with spending very heavily on the buyback given the sheer amount of money that is committed to it each year. That money is keeping growth in the dividend down because it can't pay for both with flat FCF over time.

The thing is that the valuation hasn't changed a lot from the days of high-single-digit increases in the dividend. But if you own PG for the dividend, the fact that the increases are half the size they used to be (or less) certainly diminishes the value of the stock. You can make your own judgment about whether PG is still worth owning here, but with a high valuation persisting, average-at-best fundamentals and a dividend that has apparently been relegated to very small increases, I'm not really sure I see the appeal here. As long as management focuses on buying back billions of dollars in stock, PG is going to struggle to grow the dividend at any sort of meaningful rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.