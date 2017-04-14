Yext IPO: Great Ambitions And Concerns

After a slow 2016 IPO market, we have seen company after company debut in 2017, especially in the tech sector where the hype around Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has rekindled interest. Additional successes like the MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) IPOs have shown that now is a great time for other tech companies to go public as well.

Now Yext (Pending:YEXT) has followed these examples, as its stock jumped 21 percent on its Thursday launch after already pricing its IPO higher than expected at $11 per share. Yext is currently sitting at $13.41 as of Friday morning and has raised over $115 million. It would seem that Yext has taken advantage of a great opportunity to boost its marketing presence, raise funds, and show off its future potential.

But with attention comes scrutiny, and there are some major questions about Yext's business model and how it will become profitable. Can Yext truly manage to appeal to all businesses and become the digital knowledge manager it wants to be, or will its grand ambitions be limited by its difficulty in appealing to smaller businesses?

Branching Out

There is a lot of information out on the Internet, yet everyone knows that much of said information is incorrect at best. But businesses need to make sure that correct information such as its hours or locations get onto Yelp (NYSE:YELP), Google Search (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

That is Yext's job, which describes itself in its SEC filing as a "knowledge engine" which "lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services" through a subscription service. Yext correctly notes that these days, customers do not just type in something on Google and click on the first ten links. Instead, Google will search the websites themselves to provide the answer directly to the asker, increasing the need to post accurate information which can be identified by a machine.

Yext currently largely focuses on location data such as the location of businesses and opening hours. But CEO Howard Lerman told TechCrunch that he wants to take things a step further and "make it easier to help customers find the best doctor, their ideal automobile or an event to attend."

Such goals are certainly ambitious, but Yext does have a track record of success. Some of Yext's consumers include large businesses like McDonald's, Marriott, Rite Aid, and Ben & Jerry's, and its revenue has increased from $60 million in the fiscal year ending January 2015 to $124 million two years later. While Yext is currently unprofitable and saw losses increase from $17 million to $43 million in that same time period, this is not unusual for a tech company and should be fine if Yext continues to grow.

Dealing with Small Businesses

But Yext's ability to keep growing has some concerns. Yext currently appeals to large businesses like McDonald's that have numerous locations, each in different spots and circumstances. But small businesses are a different challenge. Small businesses need synchronized information between websites more as consumers do not know them as well as large corporations, but it is easier for them to handle such affairs themselves instead of paying hundreds of dollars per year to Yext. Yext clearly hopes that increased marketing efforts, of which this IPO is part of, will help improve its appeal.

Another problem which Yext will have to address over the long term is how to combat growing Internet consolidation as more people use a smaller number of websites. Yext advertises itself as a company which can help businesses get on every important review website and synchronize their information. But if customers only go on Google or Yelp to check information, then Yext becomes obsolete. Lerman's aforementioned statement of not solely focusing on location data is proof that Yext is aware of this problem, but Yext's ability to address this problem is arguably its biggest obstacle toward long-term viability.

Some Long-Term Worries

Yext is not a bad company and its strong start is perfectly reasonable. But while the booming IPO market has caused its current success, there is not much which causes Yext to stand out from other tech IPOs. And while it offers a useful product, can it appeal to small business now and everyone in a future with fewer websites?

These are serious questions and investors may consider waiting until Yext can address them. More aggressive investors may want to take advantage of Yext when there is a dip after the IPO hype fades away and dump it in the near future. But there are risks with holding on to Yext aiming for the long term.