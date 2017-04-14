Corporate Bonds: Pick Up Yield From These 3 Retailers

The stock chart for many retailers other than Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending lower. Market sentiment has become quite negative as the future of "brick and mortar" retail remains in question due to online shopping. This has also carried over to the bond market as higher credit risk comes at the cost of wider spreads and higher yields for retailers.

Making a bet against the market by buying an out of favor retail stock will compensate you more than the bonds IF the selected company manages to turn things around and survive. But do you really want to try to time the bottom given the trend in the charts?

If you don't want to take that bet, then short corporate bonds (FIVE years and in) could be a better way to play a few retailers such as Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), GameStop (NYSE:GME), and Macy's (NYSE:M).

The bond yield might not be as high as the dividend yield but also limits risk to just 2-4 years when the bonds are scheduled to mature. If you bought any of these three stocks the past year then you are likely looking at capital losses. Prices on bonds this short will be fairly stable unless a credit event such as a downgrade takes place but the bond price will continue moving toward par as the maturity date approaches.

The past year has been especially brutal for owners of GameStop and Macy's.

KSS data by YCharts

Spread, or risk premium, is the amount of yield that is paid above the risk-free rate or in this case the U.S. Treasury yield.

Bank of America tracks the US Corporate BBB spread in an index which indicates the average yield pick-up for BBB credit risk is 1.37%. The three bonds I discuss below offer more yield pick-up than that and mature in less than five years.

US Corporate BBB Bond Risk Premium data by YCharts

Kohl's 4% 11/1/21 Bond

Cusip: 500255AR5

Kohl's bonds are trading like they've already been downgraded to high yield.

The bonds are currently rated BBB- by S&P, BBB by Fitch and Baa2 by Moody's. Fitch and S&P have them on negative outlook so it's possible they are downgraded to high yield before these bonds mature.

There would likely be some investment grade portfolios forced to sell if that happens which would present a buying opportunity but it will be short lived because the demand for short corporate bonds remains high.

I like this bond because it is their only debt maturing over the next four years so this gives them some flexibility with their cash flow to re-invest in the business as needed or conserve capital.

This bond last traded on 4/12/17 at a 3.40% yield. At that yield, the spread provided by buying this bond over a treasury is about 176 basis points. It is one of the higher yielding short (five years and in) BBB bonds I see offered.

The stock is yielding 5.47% so there is an additional 2.07% yield pick-up from buying the stock but comes at the increased risk of capital losses.

Kohl's capacity to service debt

There is still plenty of cash flow to cover interest payments and fixed charges for their leases.

Their annual interest expense was $308 million while their EBITDA totaled $2.2 billion. Their operating leases for the year are $235 million. By adding the $235 million to EBITDA of $2.2 billion and then dividing that total by their interest expense and lease payments we have a fixed charge coverage of 4.5x. This is in line with the BBB- rating in my view.

Total debt outstanding was $4.6 billion for a debt to EBITDA multiple of just over 2x.

Capital returned to shareholders could be reduced

If the company's earnings continue to weaken then shareholder dividends or buybacks could be reduced to conserve capital. The company paid $358 million in dividends and bought back about $534 million in net buybacks over the past 12 months.

Kohl's has good liquidity

Kohl's has historically carried a cash balance between $500 million to $1 billion over the past few years. In addition, they have a $1 billion unused revolving credit facility. This is very good liquidity for their rating and helps reinforce their ability to cover debt payments.

Gamestop 5.5% 10/1/19 Bonds

Cusip: 36467WAA7

Note: This bond is 144a so is only available to "Qualified Institutional Buyers"

There have been some great arguments made on both sides of the GameStop trade. I'm not shorting the stock but I don't see a world where GameStop can survive all digital video game downloads.

With that said, GameStop is not going to disappear in the next two years which is why I like their next bond coming due in 2019.

GameStop has a junk rating of Ba1 from Moody's and BB from S&P. Based on their credit metrics alone, this could be a BBB company but their concentration in a niche market hurts their rating.

A dealer last sold these bonds on 4/5 at a 3.91% yield and with the two-year treasury at about 1.2% today that's a yield pick-up of about 2.7% for taking on the GameStop credit risk.

Similar to Kohl's the bonds don't yield as much as the stock's dividend of 6.83%.

GameStop's capacity to service debt

GameStop generated about $820 million EBITDA the past two years despite an 8% decline in sales for FY 2017. GameStop has only $815 million total debt outstanding and $669 million cash. This is much better than a typical Ba1/BB rated company.

Debt/EBITDA is right at 1x which alone would be in-line for at least an A- rating.

Their interest expense of $53 million was covered by EBITDA over 15x which is quite strong as well. But GameStop also relies on operating leases for their stores so we should take those leases into account to determine the fixed charge coverage ratio.

Operating lease expense is $388 million. Based on last year's EBITDA and interest expense, this would be a fixed charge coverage of 2.74x. Underperforming stores should be closed as the leases expire to reduce these expenses.

GameStop has also been friendly to shareholders

The company bought back $258 million of stock in FY14, $331 million in FY15, and $194 million in FY16. Yet in the past year the stock fell 29% and the buybacks declined to only $71.5 million for FY17. It seems like they would have ramped up the buybacks to help support the stock as it fell.

Too much shareholder friendly activity can be an additional credit risk for bondholders. The company also pays $155.5 million in dividend payments.

Fortunately, the company has low leverage allowing them options with their free cash flow.

Macy's 3.45% 1/15/21 Bond

CUSIP: 55616XAN7

This is the shortest bond I see offered from Macy's. There is a $300 million bond maturity in July of this year but after that one matures this one is their next sizable debt maturity. They have about $35 million and $33 million left outstanding on some older high coupon bonds that mature in 19 and 21.

Macy's is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB- by S&P, and BBB by Fitch. Fitch has them on negative outlook indicating they might downgrade them.

This bond is offered at a 3.06% yield which is less than the Kohl's bond but it is also 10 months shorter. Macy's stock is yielding 5.2%.

Macy's capacity to service debt

Macy's looks similar to Kohl's credit wise but is a bit larger. Total debt stands at $6.9 billion and their TTM EBITDA was $2.9 billion for a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.37x.

Macy's also has a good amount of cash at $1.3 billion and a $1.5 billion credit facility.

Interest coverage levels have fallen from nearly 10x to 6.5x last year. Fixed charge coverage including operating leases was 4.76x which is slightly better than Kohl's.

Macy's also has been paying dividends of $459 million and buybacks of about $300 million last year. These outflows of capital could be reduced to cover debt payments if earnings continue to decline.

Conclusion

These bonds won't make you rich but can be an alternative income source to buying one of these retailers' stocks for the dividend yield.

Worried about overall stock valuations and prefer to just leave cash on the sidelines? Most money market funds still round to a yield of 0% so if you are open to 2-4 years of corporate credit risk then you can pick up several percentage points in yield from these bonds.