Cypress Vs. Synaptics: What Company Wins From Apple's Upcoming iPhones?

But these risks don't seem to be evenly distributed over these companies.

We look at the chances for both companies, and it turns out that there are also some risks involved.

Getting a slot in an upcoming blockbuster like the new iPhones can be a big boost to small suppliers like Cypress and Synaptics.

We read that the upcoming Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone might become a huge hit, at least according to some. The analysts from Mizuho expect that Apple could build around 120 million new iPhones this year as compared to 89 million units of the iPhone 7/7S in 2016. That indeed is quite a bonanza, if that materializes.

Indeed, other analysts have joined in, like those of Needham & Co.:

While visibility remains limited, our checks indicate iPhone volume shipments could increase 25%-30% Y/Y in CY17 vs. the iPhone 7. Consensus is modeling for ~6% Y/Y growth. Over the course of a calendar year, we could see 41-52MM units upside; we will clearly monitor sell-through. Cowell's ASPs will trend 10% higher Y/Y due to a more robust sensor. Cowell mentioned that its internal production schedule is on track (shipment in July); however, the company did cite concerns surrounding OLED production delays, but will not have improved visibility until end of April.

However, there are also rumors that the new iPhone will be delayed but still in time for the holidays. The delays could be related to either the rumored OLED screens, or the 3D sensing applications (face recognition, gesture control, augmented reality, etc.). In the latter case, this is likely to affect only the high-end model.

Drexel's analyst (from Barron's) noted that all the buzz in China is about Apple's upcoming iPhones, not about the just launched new Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy phones. This points to a distinct fear, as some of the suppliers are concerned that Apple will "sap the selling power of China's own vendors."

After having discussed Apple hopefuls Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a previous article, we now discuss two other companies that could benefit from inclusion in the upcoming iPhones.

Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress (NASDAQ:CY) is already on a bit of a roll due to very good Q4 figures and could land a spot in the upcoming Apple iPhone, thanks to its expertise in USB Type-C controllers (it's the market leader with 35% market share, according to a recent investment presentation).

More importantly, its Type-C controllers are already in Apple's computers. Could that be extended to the upcoming iPhones? Here is Craig-Hallum (per SA):

According to Craig-Hallum, Cypress Semiconductor (CY) will be supplying the iPhone 8 type C USB. The team there sees EPS as closer to $1 (vs. consensus $0.70) thanks to this.

Other sources (like The Fly and StreetInsider) quote Needham specifically for USB Type-C connectivity as well. However, not everybody agrees that the new iPhone 8 will come with USB Type-C, at least not the connection.

For instance, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who The Cult of Mac introduces as "one of the most reliable Apple analysts in the game", argues that the new iPhones will still retain the Lightning port (rather than Type-C). But he also noted something else per Cult of Mac (our emphasis):

"We believe all three new iPhones launching in [2017] will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port)," writes Kuo, according to MacRumors. Kuo reveals that one of the key challenges is ensuring product safety and stable data transmission during a fast charge. To achieve its goal, Apple may use Texas Instruments' power-management system and a power-delivery chip from Cypress Semiconductor.

It turns out that what's meant is the USB Type-C controller chip (see here for the Cypress chip specifications) assuming that these chips work even with a Lightning port. And here is Needham, with the proverbial KaChing (per Motley Fool):

Needham believes that Cupertino's fast-charging ambitions might add anywhere between $87.5 million and $157.5 million to Cypress's top line and boost earnings by $0.11 to $0.19 per share. This is impressive considering Cypress generated $0.15 per share in earnings last quarter

That's indeed quite a bounty, and the stock price, despite a pretty rough October, is on an impressive march upwards.

But also note that Needham, despite already discounting the controller chip bounty (which, given the large numbers, will also significantly increase the utilization rate of its Minnesota and Austin fabs) from both Apple and Samsung (another $0.04-0.11 in EPS) has a $14 price target on the stock, which is roughly where we are at the time of writing.

Now, perhaps they're just a bit conservative (there are analysts with an $18 price target), but it's quite remarkable as we simply don't know whether Cypress will gain any Apple (or Samsung) business, for that matter.

Synaptics

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), the producer of computer interface solutions, has had a difficult start to the year with the stock down significantly. The stock is languishing close to a 52-week low, and the reason isn't terribly surprising. Revenues have been stagnant the last two years, and gross margins are declining.

The margin compression isn't all that surprising for a fairly small supplier faced with large buyers. It is what happened to other Apple suppliers like InvenSense (NYSE:INVN).

You'd be buying the shares based on a turnaround story, and one of the possible drivers of this is touch and display driver integration, or TDDI. The company was first in bringing this to market.

Synaptics is already the sole supplier of LCD driver chips to Apple through its acquisition of the Japanese company Renesas SP Drivers.

What's more, Apple could very well go for an OLED screen, at least in the most expensive version of the upcoming iPhone 8. But perhaps just in time, Synaptics has developed an OLED display driver as well, introduced at the end of last year (it even has HDR support).

But there is room for more. Should Apple go for an 'infinity' display and remove the home button, it will have to include the fingerprint reader into the screen, which is something that Synaptics specializes in.

This is a new solution, as explained on the Q2CC:

Many of you had the opportunity to see the demonstration of our optical under glass in the bezel solution at CES and also at our Analysts Day where we conducted fingerprint authentication through the four cover glass, a technology capable of reading through one millimeter of glass. This industry first optical solution is technology leapfrog and the evolution towards removing the front button on smartphones which will drastically improve the user interface experience.

However, Apple acquired its own digital fingerprint technology via the takeover of AuthenTec in 2012. One should perhaps take note of the following (per AppleInsider):

Apple on Tuesday was awarded a patent that, if recent rumors are to be believed, might make its way into next year's iPhone model. Specifically, the company now owns IP covering a fingerprint sensor capable of gathering accurate readings through structures like a device screen.

Indeed, Cowen's analyst Timothy Arcuri argues the following (from Barron's, our emphasis):

For the 5.8" OLED version, the biggest bottleneck remains integrating an under-glass fingerprint sensor into the display - the current yield of Apple's in-house AuthenTec solution remains low and AAPL seems unwilling to use other vendors' products. While a competitor speculated this week there are also issues with 3D sensor, we do NOT believe this to be the case. Relative to the fingerprint, if AAPL cannot resolve yield issues, we see three possible implementations: 1) take out Touch ID completely and rely on facial/iris recognition - unlikely, not secure enough and risky, not to mention potentially creating issues w/ Apple Pay, 2) put the Touch ID to the backside of the phone, but at a different place than Samsung S8 - not a user-friendly or optimal solution to say the least, or 3) delay production, but still announce the phone on-time together w/the other models in early Sept. At this point, it is simply still too early to make the call one way or the other.

Earlier, the same analyst had speculated that Apple would go with Synaptics solution as the company offers "currently the only workable solution". These things change on a dime, apparently.

Synaptics could also benefit from facial recognition with its multi-factor biometric solution, also a new development, per the Q2CC:

Optical wasn't the only innovation arising from our biometrics team as we also introduced our multifactor fusion engine. Multifactor biometric simultaneously enhances user convenience and increases security. It allows our customers to have a more secured seamless user experience and our ecosystem partners such as banks to differentiate by enabling multiple biometric mode settings for specific use cases. Our initial build is focused on facial recognition tied to fingerprint as the hardware for face biometric is already present on mobile devices. Next generation software release is planned to include other modes of biometrics.

Facial recognition is indeed rumored to be included in the next iPhones (more likely just the high-end version) as we discussed in an earlier article discussing two hopefuls here, Finisar and Lumentum. We assume this solution (based on laser diodes) is a substitute to that of Synaptics.

One should also realize that Apple has acquired several companies specializing in facial recognition, like RealFace, PrimeSense, and LinX, all from Israel.

So, to sum up

Apple is already using Synaptics's LDC driver chip, but this could be in danger if Apple moves to OLED screens.

Apple could integrate Synaptics's fingerprint reader if it moves to a bezel-less screen and ditches the home button, but it's more likely it goes for its own solution.

Apple could integrate Synaptics's multi-factor biometric solution with face recognition, but there are alternatives.

From the above, one comes away with an understanding that besides opportunities, there are also risks. Indeed, the risk is the trend of Apple's insourcing; Apple is increasingly developing and producing parts itself. This happened even to Intel and to other suppliers like Imagination Technologies and Dialog.

Synaptics seems to be one of the suppliers running the biggest risk of this, according to analysts from Credit Suisse. They don't have hard reasons, it's simply a risk assessment. Here is Business Insider with the reasons from the Credit Suisse report:

Why? They identify a few reasons. It would let Apple "optimize power and performance with its internal graphics engine," for one. And it would also "lessen [Apple's] reliance on Samsung for OLED displays."

One should perhaps realize that Apple itself tried to acquire Renesas SP Drivers, the Japanese producer of display driver chips for the iPhone, per AppleInsider:

Renesas SP Drivers is Apple's only source of LCD chips for the iPhone, components which are important in determining the display's overall clarity and quality. The Cupertino, Calif. company's bid was thought to be part of a broader strategy to assert more control over its supply chain.

Can it make these drivers in-house so soon after failing to acquire their sole supplier? We're not so sure of that.

Conclusion

It can be an entertaining and profitable game to try to assess the likelihood of Apple design wins for relative small suppliers. We should start with two provisos, though. First, a design win could very well be a mixed blessing, as the experience of InvenSense shows.

After years of speculation, it finally landed the Apple account, but this squeezed its margins to such an extent that shareholders had little to rejoice.

Secondly, there is a trend of Apple increasingly insourcing. It is developing and acquiring crucial parts of its technology base, and this is clearly a longer-term threat to many Apple suppliers.

With respect to the two companies discussed above, we think the risk/reward for Cypress is better compared to Synaptics with relation to Apple business. There seems little immediate risk for Cypress to lose its existing Apple business, and the pay-off from landing its Type-C controller on the iPhone is large.

Compared to Cypress, Synaptics is on less solid grounds. While it has chances of winning a slot in the upcoming iPhones, this is by no means a sure bet, and it could also lose out some of its existing business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.