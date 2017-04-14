Monsanto: Slightly Overvalued, But No Time To Be Concerned

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) has a strong position in the agricultural market and there are enough reasons for it to be on investors' shopping lists. Although we find the stock to be overvalued at current market prices, we outline fundamental catalysts, which are not reflected in the valuation model, that may drive the company's valuation higher. In the analysis presented below, we would like to elaborate on our findings in more detail.

With sales over $5B in the second quarter of FY17, Monsanto is a leading global producer of agricultural products. The company is surrounded by competitors like E.I. Du Pont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU), and Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) (net sales of $25.3B, $13.7B, and $12.8B in last 12 months, respectively).

Monsanto's shares gained over 11.4% year-to-date. Over the year, the stock has grown in value by 37.4% compared to 32.4% and 17.8% earned by the agricultural industry and the S&P 500 index, respectively (see Diagram 1). The stock has been in an uptrend since March 2016 (see Diagram 2). The current stock price is around $116.

Diagram 1

Diagram 2

The company has successfully finished Q2 2017. According to the latest figures, Monsanto remains a strong and attractive company for prospective investors. The latest 10-Q report shows a few significant milestones: the top line has increased by 12% year-over-year and reached $5B, which satisfied analysts' expectations. Six-months sales have grown by 14.4% to a level of $7.7B. Three-months operating income has risen by 12%, while the net income of $1.3B has grown by around 29% compared to Q2 2016. Despite these positive numbers, the three-year average sales growth rate is below zero, at -3.2%, which is a little higher than the benchmark. The three-year average net income growth also is negative and stands at -18.7%.

The company reported EPS of $3.09 for second quarter 2017, which is 28% higher than a year ago. The key reasons for that are mentioned in the press release: "More than $300 million of gross profit growth from corn and soybean businesses, the absence of the approximate $180 million Argentine peso devaluation, and the $83 million gain from the sale of the Latitude business recorded in other income for the quarter."

Monsanto expects the gross profit rate of growth in the Genomics and Seeds segment to be around 30% at the end of the fiscal year. Taking into account these data points and historical performance, we expect the sales growth rate to be around 12% in the next two years and then to decline below the level of 10%.

As you can see in Diagram 3, all operating ratios for the period for the last twelve months have recovered since the end of FY2016. The operating profit margin has grown from 17.6% in FY2016 to 21.4% in the last 12 months. This change has been caused by improvements in the cost structure: the cost of goods sold and operating expenses have been reduced by approximately 2 percentage points. The net income margin has soared by 4 percentage points to 13.3% of sales. Diagram 4 shows that Monsanto's margins are the best in the industry. Profitability ratios like ROE and ROA are much higher than the industry's average. The interest coverage ratio has slightly improved but it still stands at a relatively low level of 7.7x.

Diagram 3

Diagram 4

Now let us examine Monsanto's major business segments.

The company's business is divided by two segments:

- Seeds and Genomics. This segment represents global seeds and related traits business, biotechnology platforms and digital agriculture systems. Products from this section brought over 80% of total revenue.

- Agricultural Productivity segment, which consists of the crop protection products and lawn-and-garden herbicide products. This segment's contribution to the total revenues equals to 18%.

As you can see in Diagram 5, the company's sales are mostly dependent on seeds products. Since 2Q16, the Agricultural Productivity segment has grown modestly, while sales of corn seeds and traits have declined. Diagram 6 demonstrates that the two product categories that have been the main drivers of revenue growth in second quarter 2017.

Diagram 5

Diagram 6

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 7.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $38.9B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $89 per share, which is 24% lower than the current share price.

Diagram 7

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the fair price range is between $84 and $94 per share.

Diagram 8

Recommendation

Despite the below-market fair prices per share shown in the DCF model, we admit that the company''s current position in the agricultural market is solid, and there are two main factors contributing to the company's premium valuation.

First, investors are positive on the outcome of the ongoing merger with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), which offered to buy Monsanto out for $128 per share. The risk of the deal going sour (mostly due to regulatory constraints) is reflected in the 10% spread, which is quite high for transactions of this size. Should the deal break, Monsanto will receive a fee of $2B, or about $4.50 per share, but the stock will likely fall in price by a larger magnitude: the average pre-merger P/E ratio was around 21.0x, which is 12% below the current value of 23.7x (Source: Thomson Reuters). However, if the deal goes through, it is expected to close by the end of this year, and current investors will pocket a 10% upside in nine months.

Second, Monsanto's core product pipeline is best positioned to serve long-term demand for corn and soybeans, which is projected to grow by 2.5% and 3.7% per annum through 2024, respectively (Source: Q1 presentation). On the service side, Monsanto has gone digital with its Fieldview platform and a pipeline of apps aimed to help farmers around the world be more precise and efficient in their work.

Taking into consideration these two factors, we recommend investors to abstain from buying this stock at current market prices given the significant downside risk resulting from the binary outcome of the merger. A better idea for risk-seeking investors is to buy call options with a strike of $125 per share expiring in January 2018: they are worth less than 2% of the current stock's price and offer an upside opportunity of around 60% over the next 10 months. To better fund the trade, investors can sell call options with higher strikes: for example, the options with a strike of $130 per share can fund up to 15% of the initially recommended trade without the limitation of the upside in the stock in the event the merger goes through.

