Harmony Gold: Stable Earning For A Undervalued Gold Producer

Gold will go up

The intrinsic value of gold in the long term is determined by the real interest rates. In the beginning of 2017, the real interest rate has continued to drop. In the midterm, global purchasing power (M2/GDP) has increased. Since the Japan and the EU refuse to increase the interest rate; meanwhile the Fed's normalized interest rate has fallen behind.

FY 2016 net debt reduced by 64% to 74 million and net loss turned into 66 million profit

Harmony Gold's (NYSE:HMY) revenue is realized in U.S. dollars, but most of the other operating costs are incurred in rand. As the chart above shows, when the dollar is strong the revenue will increase; meanwhile all-in sustaining cost will decrease. On Monday, S&P cut South Africa's credit level to junk status over growing concerns of the political and policy instability following Zuma's midnight cabinet reshuffle last Thursday. The unrest of the political institution will worry the investors. Since last year the rand exchange rate dropped from 15 to 12. Now it's the time to rebound.

For the FY 2017, the production forecast is 1.05 Moz. In addition, the group entered into short-term gold forward sale contracts for 13,440kg over a period of 24 months, representing approximately 20% of each year's total gold production. After calculation, the strike price is close to 1510 USD/ OZ. Let's assume with the average price of gold in FY 2017 is 1250 USD/ Oz, the operating revenue for FY2017 would be 1,368 million. Analysts estimate the total cost in FY 2017 to be around 17400 million rands which is 1242 million dollars. Then the earning per share should be 0.29 cents and the forward P/E ratio is 9.36 ( based on exchange rate 14 rand / USD).

Other comprehensive income including hedge profit

From the annual report, during February 2016, Harmony initiated a foreign exchange hedging program. The transactions are in the form of zero cost dollars, which establish a minimum (floor) and maximum (cap) rand/US dollar exchange rate at which to convert U.S. dollars to rands. Hedge accounting is not applied to these currency hedging contracts. The nominal value of the open contracts at the end of FY2016 was $500 million (USD) and is evenly spread over a 12-month period.

The realized gain of hedge contracts for FY 2016 is $50 million. Most of the profits are used to pay for the debt.

On June 30 2015, the debt is 3399 million rand. At the end of June 2016 the debt changed to 2339 million rand.

Market Cap is lower than Book value

The company has 2,033 million dollar of property plant and equipment assets, most of them are mining equipment and gold core reserve.

During the past 13 years, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd's highest P/B Ratio was 2.27. The lowest was 0.15 and the median was 1.09.

Conclusion

For the Fed, the target inflation and unemployment rate are close. However, it's president Trump's priority to keep interest rate low, because the government needs affordable borrowing to build infrastructure and lower tax rates. The low interest rate will help the price of gold break through. The Southern Africa economic outlook is pessimist, the gold producer enjoyed the declining rand. 90% of gold production of Harmony Gold comes from Southern Africa. In addition the book value is nearly twice as the market cap, most of asset are plant and property, which could be sold without lots of loss. The deleverage process will help the company expand and generate stronger net income. With proper hedge methods and continuing gold production, the Harmony could earn stable net income this year. Because HMY is a undervalued company with good healthy financial structure, positive cash flow and lower than average P/B ratio, my suggestion is to buy some shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.