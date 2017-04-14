GoPro Trade-Up Offer Solidifies That 2017 Will Be A Turnaround Year

Given that Q1 guidance was recently affirmed at the high-end of the revenue range, 2017 might be a turnaround year for the company.

In a surprise move, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) announced its first ever Trade-Up Program as an incentive to users in the United States to upgrade to a new GoPro camera.

Starting April 11, existing GoPro camera owners can receive $100 off a new HERO5 Black, or $50 off a HERO5 Session when they trade-in any previous generation GoPro HERO camera.

Consumers only have to go to GPRO's site and follow the instructions on how to return and receive their new GoPro camera.

This is indeed a very smart move. I, for one, never imagined it. In fact, I am not sure any other competing company has ever done something similar.

Will this increase GoPro's revenue in 2017?

The answer is yes. GPRO has sold 20.4 million cameras from 2013.

Source: GoPro

However, after an inquiry to GPRO's investor relations department, it said, in total, GPRO has sold about 25 million cameras from 2009.

So, even if only a small number of older GPRO users trade-up, this might make a big difference to GPRO's revenue in 2017.

While this offer is an incentive for all those who have an older GPRO camera, at the same time, it's also an incentive for consumers thinking of buying a camera from a competing company. So this trade-up will help GPRO retain market share.

Margins will increase, not decrease. If you think this might squeeze margins or lower ASP, it won't. This is a direct sales offer from GPRO, without any third parties involved. Despite the discount, GPRO will receive 100% of the sales price.

The HERO5 Black will probably sell more than the HERO5 Session. The HERO5 Black was the number one selling sports camera last year in the U.S. and Europe and the best-selling launch product GPRO ever had. However, for illustrative purposes, let's assume that sales will be split 50-50 between the two cameras.

The HERO5 Black retails for $470 and HERO5 Session for $360 on GPRO's site. So, 100$ off the HERO Black and $50 off the HERO Session; these cameras will be sold by GPRO for $370 and $310, respectively. So ASP, for purposes of the offer, will be $340.

Assuming the company sells 1 million additional cameras with this offer (less than 5% of total cameras sold), then the company might book about $340 million in additional revenue for 2017. That's a very big number if you take into account that Q1 revenue is expected to be about $210 million (the upper range of its recently affirmed guidance).

This might also be a big boost to GPRO's turnaround efforts, and the company might do much better in 2017 than most analysts think. Please remember that even before this offer:

GoPro affirmed Q1 2017 revenue at the high-end of the guidance range

Is targeting full-year non-GAAP profitability for 2017

Will cut 2017 operating expenses by more than $200 Million Y/Y

And is on track for new hardware, software, and international growth for 2017

Given that the recent guidance proceeded this trade-up offer, it's probably safe to assume that this offer will only add to guidance for full-year 2017. So we could probably expect a revenue bump increase for Q2'17 and beyond and a better full 2017 year for GPRO.

Bottom line

Like I said on my last article on GPRO (GoPro: Why It's A Screaming Buy), GPRO is doing all the right things to get back on track.

The Karma Drone, Grip, and cloud services will all add additional revenue in 2017. And the fact that the company affirmed guidance even before this offer probably means that 2017 will be a surprise year for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.