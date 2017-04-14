AOBC: Hold Off On Buying

Results need to be seen about the effectiveness of AOBC's product diversification.

AOBC is currently trading at fair value based off of revenue and margin projections.

Recently, many articles have been written on the positives of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC). We do believe that AOBC does indeed have potential merits; however, we believe that there are significant risks to consider when investing in AOBC, especially given current prices.

Investment Thesis

When covering AOBC, our initial thesis was as follows:

Market sentiment is overly negative following election results and AOBC's elimination from a $500M army contract. Fears over the election have driven the stock unjustifiably low: gun are not declining as quickly as the stock has. NICS numbers indicate continued growth in gun sales. The market still trades this stock like a gun stock, not like a gun/outdoor brands stock: the pivot in the business model could change this.

We believe that AOBC is very well positioned in the firearms division, producing many Tier 1 products through a variety of sales platforms.

AOBC's Product Diversification

We find the shift towards the rugged outdoor offering an extremely compelling value proposition for AOBC. AOBC has indicated that this market represents a $45-50bn market, with potential offerings in: hunting, camping, hiking, fishing, paddling, and archery. These markets diversify AOBC's revenue stream, making AOBC less resistant to typical cyclical gun cycles and enhancing the gross margin profile of AOBC's sales mix. As such, AOBC has engaged on an aggressive M&A strategy capitalizing on gains made from enhanced firearms sales. AOBC has purchased (derived from AOBC IR releases):

Crimson Trace: Bought just last year in 2016, Crimson Trace is a leader in laser sighting systems and tactical lighting. Compound annual revenue growth was 10% for the 10 years preceding the acquisition. Bought with cash on hand. (6x EBITDAS)

Ultimate Survival Technologies: Bought in 2016. Provider of fine outdoor camping and survival equipment. Bought with cash on hand and by utilizing a revolving line of credit. UST had a compound annual revenue growth of 49% 2012-2015. (11x EBITDAS)

Taylor Brands: 2016. Taylor Brands makes high end knives and specialty tools. Paid with cash on hand. The ttm revenue of Taylor Brands was $39 million marked from the date of acquisition. (11x EBITDAS)

Tri-Town Precision Plastics: Also bought in 2014, this company provides plastic molding and parts for firearms as well as for the medical, aerospace, communications and automotive fields. Made with cash on hand.

Financial Analysis

This is where our analysis becomes troubled, at least at AOBC's current valuation. Looking closely at the financials, it seems hard to justify continued appreciation in AOBC's share values.

To model AOBC, we created several projections based off of differing exit multiples and growth rates for the company. In addition, we utilized comparative analysis and a sum of the parts valuation given the differing profile of the outdoors business from the firearms business.

Here is the basic overview behind the assumptions we generated for AOBC's current trajectory, utilizing a WACC of 13%.

(Author's own model built in excel using data from Bloomberg)

Currently, AOBC trades in-line with the implied share price produced by our standard case analysis, which is in-line with analyst and management projections. Even our bull case, in which we presume significantly higher top-line growth from 2019-2022 and enhanced EBITDA margins projects little to no upside remaining at the current entry price.

(Author's own model built in excel)

It is also important to note that for the past several quarters, the outdoors business has struggled to generate profit, with EBIT being -.6M in F4Q16, -2.9M in F1Q17, and -.4M in F2Q17. Therefore, while we did use a sum of the parts analysis to evaluate the outdoors business, AOBC's business might actually deserve a lower value relative to peers due to the negative EBIT figures produced.

(Image created by author using data from S&P CapIQ)

To provide an overall idea of what AOBC's fair price should look like, we created a football field to depict the differing valuation methods.

(Author's own model built in excel)

As you can see from this graph, very limited upside remains when looking from a cash flows perspective. While one might be tempted to evaluate AOBC based off of comps analysis, it is very important to note the different operating profile of the competitors.

Conclusion

AOBC is by no means a bad business. We are extremely interested in covering the business, especially how the outdoor brands segment plays out. However, given the currently unfavorable entry point, we find it difficult to justify purchasing AOBC shares. Should the price dip below $19.00, AOBC is well worth another look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.