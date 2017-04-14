28 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical Gains Piloted By Stores, Leisure, Resorts, Publishers, And Paper For April

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of 10 top "safe" Consumer Cyclical stocks projected 22.8% more gain than that from $5K invested in all 10.

34 of 92 Consumer Cyclical big yield dogs were disqualified in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Consumer Cyclical dogs reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth as of 4/10/17 to further reinforce their dividend infrastructure.

28 of 92 top yield Consumer Cyclical stocks showed positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/10/17. Those 28 were tagged "safer".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Consumer Cyclical April Dogs

Yield (dividend/price) results from here April 10 supplemented by one-year total returns (Annual) verified by Yahoo Finance for 28 of 92 stocks from the Consumer Cyclical sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

15 Industries Were Represented By 28 "Safer" Consumer Cyclical Stocks

The Consumer Cyclical sector embraces 28 industries. The 28 stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented 13.

The industry representation broke out, thus: Media Diversified (2); Department Stores (3); Resorts & Casinos (3); Home Furnishings (3); Apparel Stores (3); Leisure (3); Specialty Retail (4); Lodging (1); Advertising Agencies (1); Publishing (1); Auto Manufacturers (1); Packaging & Containers (2); Broadcasting (1).

Top 10 "safer" basic materials dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of April 10 represented the first seven industries on the list above.

Consumer Cyclical Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Cyclical stocks. Below is the list of 28 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Guessed A 5.97% One-year Average Upside and 9.63% Net Gain From Top 28 “Safer” Consumer Cyclical Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Consumer Cyclical stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 10, 2017, with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the 10 highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 10 highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 4.6% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top 10 April Consumer Cyclical "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 6.4% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied ((n/a)).

A beta ((risk)) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Analysts Assert Top 10 "Safer" Consumer Cyclical Dog Stocks Could Net 7.5% to 74.2% Gains By April 2018

Five of the 10 top "safer" Consumer Cyclical dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for April proved 50% accurate.

The 10 probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) netted $742.09 per estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) netted $232.76 based on estimates from 21 analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (NYSE:M) netted $213.40 based on dividends plus target price estimates from 24 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) netted $171.44 based on mean target price estimates from 11 analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Time (NYSE:TIME) netted $119.95 based on target estimates from six brokers plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TIME.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) netted $112.47, based on dividends plus guesses from 22 analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 83% more than the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) netted $107.75 based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus projected dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) netted $94.74 based on one-year price targets from 23 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) netted $76.77 based on targets pricing from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole

International Paper (NYSE:IP) netted $75.14 based on dividends and a median price estimate from 17 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 “Safer” Consumer Cyclical dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Better Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Consumer Cyclical Dogs

10 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical firms with the biggest yields April 10 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expected Five Lowest Priced, of 10 "Safer" High Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs, To Deliver 18.61% VS. (6) 15.16% Net Gains from All 10 by April 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" 10 Consumer Cyclical pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 22.79% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The fifth lowest priced "safer" Consumer Cyclicals dog, Tailored Brands showed the best net gain of 74.21% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of April 10 were: Skycity Entertainment Group (OTCPK:SKYZF); GWA Group (OTCPK:GWAXY); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS); Tailored Brands, with prices ranging from $2.85 to $12.61.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of April 10 were: Harvey Norman Holdings (OTCPK:HNORY); Macy's; Kohl's; Las Vegas Sands; Cedar Fair with prices ranging from $16.31 to $68.65.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

