Ford China Numbers: Time To Worry, Or Is There A Reasonable Explanation?

By Parke Shall

Ford (NYSE:F) sales numbers for China for the first quarter have been released, and they were not as optimistic sounding as a many would have hoped. And China, of course, is a closely watched market in the automotive industry due to its vast populous and potential to be a significant profit center. Since the 2008 financial crisis, Ford has invested billions in China, not only investing in the vehicles that it makes for China but also investing heavily in China-based marketing and advertising.

Ford has also invested billions just recently in China to continue working on the next evolution of smart cars that will be featured overseas. In China, the emphasis on vehicles is different than in the United States. While it enjoys US luxury vehicles and this helps out the Lincoln brand, it also has a focus on smaller, more productive and more efficient vehicles, hence the focus on developing smart vehicles.

Ford has done very well in China since the financial crisis, but this year's first quarter numbers really seem to be the most disappointing over the last seven or eight years. We wanted to take a look at the numbers and then we wanted to make a couple of quick postulations as to why the numbers look so poor. From there, we want to update our investment thesis on Ford.

Seeking Alpha reported Ford's numbers on China at the end of the week last week,

Ford announces it sold more than 250K vehicles in China during Q1. The sales level was down 19% from a year ago.

Sales in March were down 21% to just over 90K vehicles. Monthly sales for Changan Ford Automobile were down 30% Y/Y.

While the nearly 20% decline year over year is a striking figure, there are some common sense reasons as to why this number should have been expected and may not truly be as ugly as it looks.

First and foremost is that many Chinese automobile buyers made purchases at the end of last year in order to take advantage of tax credits that would no longer be issued in 2017. The pushing of all of the sales volume to the end of last year means that it is obviously going to take a toll on those who may have bought in the first quarter of this year. We believe we will see some relief from this as we move forward into 2017 and that some of these numbers will begin to normalize.

Another reason that this year is obviously going to be difficult for Ford, not only in China but also across the board, is the fact that 2016 comps are going to be incredibly difficult to top. The automobile industry is cyclical, and there is almost no doubt that the industry is at a zenith for its most current cycle. Incentivized selling is at an all-time high, inventories are overflowing, and the industry roared in 2016. However, the outlook for 2017 from automakers has been somewhat squishy. It's pretty much widely known and expected that 2017 is going to be one of the first downswing years that the industry has seen since 2007 and 2008. If this is widely expected, why would we expect comps to be great?

We're not making excuses for the numbers that Ford put up in China. All we're saying is that it stands to reason that comps across the board, not just in China, will likely be soft this year.

Then, there is the obvious follow-up question of why even invest in Ford if we already know that comps are going to be soft for the year. Very simple. The market has already priced in a significant downturn in the automobile sales cycle, and both Ford and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both being priced as though they will be significantly distressed in the coming years.

F Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Ergo, an investment in Ford right now basically is a vote that you believe the company can withstand this downturn in the automotive cycle and eventually make it to the next cycle and gradually move higher on a long-term cycle from there. We happen to believe the Ford is capable of doing this. We watch the company survive the 2000 in a crisis without taking any bailouts, unlike General Motors. We like the plan the Ford has put in the place over the last few years of diversifying itself geographically and creating a global footprint. We think this will work to the company's advantage as one certain markets stutter, others will hopefully be able to pick up the slack.

Put very simply, we think Ford's challenges in China are likely not as bad as they appear. We would be more interested to get data on the second quarter before we make any rash decisions. We have been long-term ford shareholders and will continue to be for many years to come, barring any type of organic business shift that we don't agree with. Aside from that, we expect to be shareholders for a while. The dividend is not in jeopardy and will continue to buoy the stock price.

F Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

China may be experiencing a downturn in the United States and Europe maybe next. However, with Ford priced it just around 6X next year's earnings and with the company generating its most cash ever in its history last year, we believe Ford can ride out this short-term cycle pop and flourish for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.