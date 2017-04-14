Soaring Shale Productivity Will Continue To Surprise To The Upside

source: Stock Photo

Productivity among U.S. shale producers continues to improve, boding well for the U.S. energy sector as it is now able to compete at far lower price points than in the recent past.

One of the reasons many analysts and journalists act surprised by inventory levels in the U.S. is they are drawing conclusions based upon past performances per rig, when in reality each rig that is added today, depending on where it's located, can do as much work as two rigs in the past.

Improvements in how wells are completed is another key factor in improved productivity, which is why we're going to hear similar stories as we recently did with EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) concerning a record well completion in its Permian acreage. It suggests to me the difference between resource and reserves are shrinking, which means with existing resource a lot more oil is likely to be extracted than believed.

Some companies have also said even with improvements in productivity, a lot more can be done to make it even better. For that reason and others, making predictions on supply coming out of U.S. shale acreage usually comes in much lower than expected.

Not only that, but I think investors need to think in terms of outperformance on the productivity side of the shale business, especially in the Permian Basin. As long as efficiencies hold, margins and earnings will be quick to follow, bringing the many quality companies operating in the region to consistent profitability.

Rig outperformance

All across shale basins and acreage, rigs are increasingly doing a lot more work than even two years ago. In the Permian Basin rigs now reportedly do twice the work of one rig in 2014. Of the working onshore rigs approximately 40 percent are located in the Permian.

As for all shale areas, 395 rigs today could do the same amount of work as 641 rigs in 2014, according to oil executive Mike Wichterich.

The point is when we hear about more rigs being added, and depending upon the location they're operating in, it represents about one and a half to two times the amount of productivity as in the past. Incredibly, it's likely to get a lot better before it reaches a ceiling on advancements.

Well completions and other improvements

Every stage of the process of developing wells has improved, from the first step of identifying the highest quality areas to drill, to the methodology used to get more out of the acreage being worked, including the use of more sand.

Some of the methods to extract oil, such as longer laterals, also help lower costs.

New things like DNA testing before deciding on the most potential in a possible well choice also improve productivity, along with efficiencies at the same time, as a company benefits from more oil at close to the same costs it would have gotten from a less productive well.

All of this brings about better results with well completions, which is another factor in the longevity of newly completed wells and the amount of oil that can be produced from them.

Not only is this improving production, but in the case of new data, it can vastly increase the amount of recoverable oil companies have.

For example, Randy Foutch, founder and CEO of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), has been using 1.3 million barrels as the amount of recoverable oil the company has. With more up-to-date data, the company now believes it may have to upwardly revise that to 3 million barrels.

Think of that when taking into considering the entire shale complex in the U.S., which in many cases, is probably going to upwardly revise reserves. This is one of the reasons I say there is a lot of room for improvement in U.S. shale before it pushes against an innovative ceiling.

More accurate data being gathered quicker

Another reason it's difficult to assess the near term and future potential of shale - beyond the obvious reality there will be a lot more oil able to be extracted than thought in the past - is the amount of data being gathered, and the pace it's being gathered at, is significant. Companies even have to be careful of not being paralyzed by analysis paralysis because of the knowledge things are going to improve in the future.

This, in my opinion, is one of the major reasons behind many companies being slow to complete some of their DUC inventory. The price of oil alone isn't what is dictating the pace of completions.

What I mean by that is the data is being accumulated so quickly, and the data in many cases is quality data. Companies understand there will continue to be many improvements in productivity in a fairly short period of time. They are weighing the need to generate short-term results against the improved results coming in the near future. They don't want to cede too much of better future profits in order to achieve weaker short-term gains.

That isn't to say the present gains won't be substantial in this price environment, because they will be. I'm only saying in the near future productivity and profitability will be even better.

Gary Willingham, executive vice president for Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), has been able to balance the improved quality of data by implementing and optimizing it quickly. It makes a big difference in the present and future performance outlook of the company.

Willingham says the company has over 7,000 wells to drill and complete, with the price of oil finding support at current levels.

Conclusion

More rigs and increased productivity and efficiencies means more profits now and in the future for energy companies with exposure to shale.

Improved quality of data, technology and methodology have combined to make shale production competitive with most of the world and under most price environments, and it's only going to get better.

For the quality shale producers, investors should consider most of their reserve projections on the low side of estimates. This will bring better results for longer for those producers.

Oil will eventually rebalance not too long from now, and when it does, U.S. shale producers will be even more profitable.

Unless the price of oil experiences a prolonged period of downward pressure, these companies should start to generate profits on a consistent basis, starting in this quarter or the next one. By the end of 2017, the U.S. shale industry should for the most part be consistently profitable for a couple of decades.

There will of course always be outliers because of poor management, but overall, the pieces are in place for a long run of earnings growth for companies with exposure to U.S. shale.