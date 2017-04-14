Market Volatility Bulletin: What A Week!

An analysis of the impact that vega has on our ES trade.

The May-June-July VX contracts currently sit below spot VIX. The shape of term structure is certainly very different to what we've seen over the last several months.

US markets are closed today for Good Friday, ahead of the Easter holiday this weekend. Per the CME Group, most products reopen Sunday evening as usual.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed Thursday at its lows for the month of April so far after news came across the wires that President Trump authorized the drop of the largest non-nuclear payload in the US arsenal on ISIS fighters in Afghanistan. Though JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup each dropped strong earnings reports for the market to digest, stocks continued their move downward.

Only three S&P sectors finished the week positively, among them the real estate sector (NYSEARCA:XLRE), which gained 0.91%. Stocks were led lower by a financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) that continues to struggle after its massive post-election rally. While still up over 18% in the last six months, financials are down just under 8% in the last 30 days.

Spot VIX closed the week just under the 16-handle, around 1% off its April highs. Futures term structure continues to show backwardation at the front, with near-month VX prices higher than all monthly expiries out through August. With spot VIX also above F2-F4 (May-July), we are waiting to see if the deep end of the term structure follows the front-end higher. In our opinion, this move would begin to signal sustainability to a high volatility environment.

Organic vol for at-the-money options on the ES edged higher across all expiries, in particular at the monthly maturity. Thus far, the market has held up well against the geopolitical backdrop (the large bomb dropped over Afghanistan gave the market a scare, but not anything too dramatic). We are about 2.75% off all-time highs for the S&P, in a pattern of trade that realistically has moved within a 2% intraday range for the last three weeks. And yet things feel so tense in the options market.

Of course, we're still talking low absolute vol levels here: 12.9 for a monthly is nothing crazy. The quarterly is perking up, but not yet willing to abandon the old meme that we inhabit a low-vol climate where optionality is valuable.

We stated that we would not "believe" VIX unless and until we saw a pick-up in the quarterly contract. The quarterly tends to be the least responsive of the expiries that we report on, and the fact that it is pushing higher is significant. Still, we're not really going to say this rally in volatility has legs until that quarterly makes it north of 15. We're headed in the right direction (for those long vol anyway!), but we ain't there yet.

Tracking the Trade* (please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

We discussed the wrap-up on our last trade (modified call spread sale - lost $.75 on the spread when all was said and done) over the weekend.

On Monday, we began a new sim trade. Specs are as follows:

Trade End Date: April 22

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: Muted short call

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on April 10 for initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

There appears to be resistance at around 2,370 on the S&P. If the market is going to melt up, we do not see it doing so soon. Still, strong earnings reports over the next couple weeks could provide the fodder for a rally even if it does not hold.

Furthermore, the fact that bulls were able to hold on so well last week in the wake of the air strikes on Syria, the write-down to Q1 GDP, and the weak jobs number tells us that at least here as we initiate, bulls are not ready to throw in the towel quite yet. The visual from last Friday morning's market action demonstrates this reality.

Finally, we want to pick up vol where it's fairly cheap (to the upside) and sell it where it's a bit more expensive (to the downside). This practice is known as selling "skew".

With all this being the case, we will sell an in-the-money call, and hedge with an out-of-the-money call diagonal.

As we analyze this trade, ES sits at 2,334, after having tried out a pretty decent range on multiple occasions over the past 72 hours. All told, S&P is down about 20 handles from where we sold the call on Monday, and vol is about flat from yesterday, up since inception. The ES closed on Thursday at 2,327.50, so the closing figures on the trade are different from the snapshot below.

Tactics

The particular legs we will open with on Monday were:

Sell the May 5 2,340 call

Buy two of the April 28 2,380, May 5 2,410 call diagonal

Let's take a look at the payoff diagram at the point of trade initiation:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the April 28 expiration when the 2,380 calls expire.

We'll discuss the Greeks in greater depth below. But, for now, we will point out that this is a pretty ambitious spread to trade. There is no max loss, whereas the max gain is $1,175 (we limited in at credit of $23.50). This was especially dicey given that when we initiated it appeared we were closer to the bottom of the recent trading range than the top.

One thing we will say is that when you are learning to trade, getting in a little over your head (in a sim account) can be a good thing. It's not a bad thing to learn early on how to manage a losing position. So far that is not the issue on this particular trade, seeing as it has earned us a profit.

"Can you give us an update on your options sensitivities (your "Greeks")?"

We'd be happy to.

The Greeks on this position are fairly near to what they were at trade initiation. The major exception to this is that the spread's exposure to a movement in the underlying, ES, has fallen to about -.17.

Looking down the current details, this is a reasonably balanced spread. Theta is basically zero. Delta is negative, and vega (exposure to changes in option implied volatility) is also negative. Generally falling S&P corresponds to higher implied vol. As such, this spread is unlikely to make large net changes up or down over the next several days.

"What's your best-case scenario?"

Assuming we're not day-trading around this spread (which we do not do for Tracking-the-Trade segments), having the VIX calm down at the front end would be good. Our longest expiry on the spread is May 5: seeing the front end come down without any corresponding increase in the ES would be excellent. Theta is neutral, and so we're really not concerned on that front.

"But what if the ES just plunged; wouldn't that be better for the trade than just hanging out?"

In pure P&L terms, yes. But it also means that the strategy would have been suboptimal. For dips, selling an ITM call works best. For plunges, buying a put works best. Each strategy features negative delta. But selling the call is a positive theta, negative gamma, negative vega trade. Buying a put is a negative theta, positive gamma, positive vega trade. For huge moves (up or down), buying the put is the better tactic.

Therefore, hanging out where we are right now and letting vol come down would be pretty perfect.

"What's the worst-case scenario?"

Take another look at that payoff diagram above - a huge launch higher!

We would modify the trade on such an occasion rather than simply getting destroyed and crossing our fingers.

"Talk to us more about your vega"

A spread's vega is its exposure to changes in the implied volatilities on the particular options that comprise the spread.

Because options implied vols tend to move up or down together (though certainly not at the same rates), there is a strong relationship between vega and changes in the VIX.

The solid line is where vega stands today (at different levels of ES); the dotted line is where it will be with one day left to the April 28 expiration on our two 2,365 calls.

Now bear in mind that our trade window closes on April 22 (Tracking the Trade always goes for two weeks from beginning to end). So we'll never exactly reach the dotted line.

Importantly, and confusingly, these diagrams show vega under the assumption that the underlying volatilities themselves are constant. This is generally not a great reflection of reality, especially given the recent history of vol. We suspect that if the market really did move substantively higher, vols would come down dramatically, especially at the high end like the May 5 2,410s that we're short.

Still, the payoff exposure above at least gives you a view as to the vega landscape you inhabit under constant vols. Take in the following:

Under all circumstances, vega is negative: this spread always has negative exposure to vol.

Over the range 2,300-2,370, vega stays relatively flat: this is because we are long the two April 28 2,370 calls vs. the short calls. They balance out the vega so long as their signal emission is in range. Because those long options expire one week earlier than all the short options, their signal is weaker and carries less far.

Vega is most negative exactly where we expect volatility to be punished the most. It is the most negative because we would then be short two at-the-money May 5 calls. If we find ourselves at ES 2,410 in short order, our guess is that VIX would be trading down around 11 - these short options' vols would get a kick in the pants, and our losses on delta would likely be largely offset by gains on vega.

When constructing or monitoring an option spread, it is a good idea to look at the same trade from several vantage points. It's also good to understand the limitations to any one picture of the trade. This comes with experience.

Mechanics

We did not trade anything yesterday. We took this snapshot of the position when ES was trading at 2,334:

Liquidity was decent (80x69 bid ask) with an hour left before the close. Midpoint pricing was about $13.75; this represents a profit of about $9.75 on the spread.

We do not day-trade for these Tracking the Trade segments. But, given the recent price action, we must admit it would be tempting on a spread like this to trade around it; perhaps selling (and then repurchasing) an April 28 2,250 put.

Closing Thoughts

Our Tracking-the-Trade segment looks good for the week; VIX more and more is taking on a contorted shape as it tries to break through the last few months' resistance. Between earnings season, European elections, and geopolitics, there are plenty of potential market movers as we close out April and move into May...

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.