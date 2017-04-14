Windstream To Acquire Broadview Networks

Quick Take

Telecom service provider Windstream Holdings (WIN) has announced an agreement to acquire unified communications company Broadview Networks (OTC:BVWN) for $227.5 million in an all-cash deal.

Broadview has a fully developed unified communications and online videoconferencing suite that Windstream wants to combine and build on.

Windstream will need to work quickly to make the deal pay as Broadview’s legacy revenue has been declining faster than its cloud revenues have been growing.

Target Company

Rye Brook, New York,-based Broadview was founded in 1996 and provides integrated communications to small and medium sized businesses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S.

The company has developed three OfficeSuite systems:

OfficeSuite UC – 100% cloud-based business telephone system

– 100% cloud-based business telephone system OfficeSuite HD – online video and audio conferencing

– online video and audio conferencing OfficeSuite Cloud Computing – private and public clouds, data backup

Below is a brief demo video about integrating the company’s UC system into popular business apps:

(Source: Broadview Networks)

Broadview is headed by president and CEO Michael Robinson who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously CFO at US LEC Corp, which was acquired by Windstream.

In 2006, Broadview acquired ATX Communications and in 2007 acquired InfoHighway Communications in order to build out its integrated communications and hosted and managed solutions offerings respectively.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2012 and exited in October of that year.

Broadview now has 20,000 business customers with an average of $1,000 monthly recurring revenue per customer.

But Broadview’s revenues are dropping, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Windstream Deal Sheet)

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Windstream is paying all cash for Broadview and the deal is expected to close in 3Q 2017.

As of December 31, 2016, Windstream had $59 million in cash and total liabilities of $11.6 billion, of which long-term debt and lease obligations are $9.7 billion. (Source: Windstream 10-K)

Management says they will pay for the deal with a combination of cash and available revolving credit capacity.

Windstream expects “to realize approximately $30 million in annual operating synergies within two years. The transaction will improve Windstream’s balance sheet by reducing leverage through realization of synergies and will be accretive to free cash flow in the first year.”

Broadview also brings $183 NOLs (Net Operating Losses) in future tax benefits.

Management is justifying the deal based on its belief in the UCaaS market (Unified Communications as a Service).

The worldwide UCaaS market is expected to grow from $17.35 billion in 2016 to $28.69 billion in 2021, according to a 2016 market research report by Markets and Markets.

This represents a CAGR of 10.6%, which is substantial given the baseline market size.

Major drivers of market growth are cited in the report as:

Lower cost of ownership

Pay-per-use model of charging end users

Growing trend toward mobility and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)

Integration of services into a single platform

Increasing demand by SMBs

Continuous service support

These drivers are impressive, but I wonder about relatively low barriers to entry into the UCaaS market.

Windstream’s management cites the "low capital intensity" of the UCaaS market, which means that many players can enter and compete, driving down pricing power.

Additionally, management has focused on cost savings as the main driver of the transaction. I’m not surprised since Broadview’s revenues are dropping.

A saving grace is their gross margin has improved, from 54% in 1Q 2015 to 58% in 4Q 2016.

Perhaps Windstream can leverage the acquisition to grow its UCaaS business, but adding more debt to their already huge debt load doesn’t impress me.

Overall, I’m neutral on the benefits of this deal for Windstream until I see positive results in the financials.

