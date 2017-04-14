Real Estate Weekly: REITs Rally For Third Straight Week

Inflation data continues to be cooler than expected. Moderating rent growth and stable energy prices have put downward pressure on CPI, which actually declined in March.

Retail sales were weaker than expected in March, but brick and mortar sales were a bright-spot. Electronics, clothing retailers, and department stores were the among best performing segments.

Economic data over the past several months continues to come in short of expectations. The labor market and housing market remain the bright spots in an otherwise dull 2017.

The REIT sector is now up 4% YTD, nearly erasing the underperformance versus the S&P 500. Yield-sensitive and defensive REIT sectors have outperformed.

REITs rallied for a third consecutive week, aided by the relative free-fall in global interest rates. The 10-Year yield is now nearly 40bps below its recent post-election high in March.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 0.9%, following a 1.1% gain last week and a 0.9% gain the week before. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 1.4%. Construction ETFs were mixed on the week. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) climbed 0.5% while the commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) fell 1.4%. The Residential-focused REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) gained 0.4%.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 1.4% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 0.9%. Through more than one quarter of 2017, REITs are higher by 2.1%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 200bps. The gap of underperformance compared to the S&P 500 has closed rapidly in recent weeks from a high of 700bps. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) declined 14 basis points, continuing a relative free-fall from post-election highs above 2.62% just three weeks ago. Soft economic data and geopolitical concerns involving Syria, North Korea, Russia, Iran, and Afghanistan have tempered expectations for economic growth in 2017 and raised skepticism over the legislative feasibility of the pro-growth GOP plan.

Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Retail Sales: Brick and Mortar Retail a Bright Spot

March retail sales were weaker than expected and February's relatively strong report was revised down. Retail sales ex-auto were up 0.1% MoM, falling short of the 0.3% expected. Despite the slow start to 2017, retail sales ex-auto are up more than 5% YoY. As we projected late last year, as motor vehicles sales slow following banner years in 2015 and 2016, consumers have allocated more disposable income towards traditional retail goods.

Online sales growth has moderated slightly in recent months while "brick and mortar" retail has shown considerable strength. In-store retail grew at 4.7% YoY rate in January. While there is no question that online sales growth present considerable challenges for general merchandise and clothing retailers, the financial media narrative that we are in a "retail apocalypse" is simply unsupported by the data.

Diving deeper into the data, we note that the bright spot in the report was in the traditional brick and mortar space, and the weakness was primary concentrated motor vehicle and building supplies, which were two of the best performing categories in 2016. We noted in January the possible inflection point in motor vehicle and part sales. The negative trend accelerated this month with a 1.2% decline from February. Electronics and appliance stores surged 2.6% MoM and clothing retailers gained 1.0%. General merchandise stores gained 0.3% and even department stores gained 0.2%. Nonstore (online) retail grew at a relatively slow 0.6% MoM, below its recent average of 1%.

Inflation: Cooler Than Expected

After appearing to pick up considerably in the in the immediate aftermath of the election, inflation has moderated once again and remains only slightly higher than the post-recession average. Core CPI is just 2.0% higher than last February, which was 0.3% below expectations. Month over month, Core CPI actually declined 0.1%, which had the effect of raising the Real Earnings estimate to a healthy 0.5% MoM.

Shelter inflation accounts for nearly 30% of CPI, and the robust growth in rents since 2013 has explained much of the recent rise in inflation. We track the rent growth spread over inflation below, which shows that at its peak, rent inflation was over 3% higher than the overall level of inflation. In fact, in early 2015, rent inflation was the only thing keeping overall inflation in positive territory. The robust levels of multifamily completions that will sustain through 2017 should bring this rent spread down towards zero, which will have the effect of keeping overall inflation rather low.

Combined with lower oil prices and the potential for lower healthcare costs, we see more downside pressure on inflation than upside pressure from tight labor markets. These three components (rents, energy, healthcare) are primary drivers of inflation. Lower inflation would be positive for fixed income securities and keep interest rates lower for longer.

Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates are now just 50 basis points higher than the record lows in the summer of 2016 and have fallen considerably in recent weeks. The 30-year fixed mortgage rates for highly credit-worthy borrowers dipped to 3.75% this week and are nearly 40bps lower than the post-election peak.

As mortgage rates surged higher, we discussed that this would be expected to put downward pressure on home price appreciation, which has been robust over the last 5 years. As rates have moderated in recent months, though, we are more optimistic about home price appreciation in 2017.

Sector Performance

REIT sectors were higher on the week with the expectation of single family housing and manufactured housing. Shopping center REITs surged more than 2.6% and mall REITs climbed 1.9%. As markets are closed on Friday, we have to wait until Monday to see any reaction in the retail REITs to the retail sales data. We would expect investors to be mildly more optimistic about brick and mortar retail following the report.

The best 5 performing REITs on the week were Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR), Kimco (NYSE:KIM), and DDR (NYSE:DDR).

The worst 5 performing REITs on the week were Apartment Investment Management (NYSE:AIV), Mid America (NYSE:MAA), Education Realty (NYSE:EDR), PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB), and Coresite (NYSE:COR).

Bottom Line

This week, we updated our REIT Rankings: Self Storage. We discussed that after an uncharacteristic down-year in 2016, the perennial outperforming Self Storage sector has regained its "mojo" in 2017. The sector has gained 6% this year, outpacing the REIT index. Self-storage was the worst performing real estate sector in 2016, declining 13%. Our "Dogs of the REIT" study published earlier this year theorized that the sector would outperform in 2017. Q4 earnings were generally solid. Demand remains healthy, but rent growth has decelerated as supply growth has exceeded 2-3% of inventory. Across the sector, NOI growth has declined from roughly 8% in 2015 to 6% in 2016. Guidance projects roughly 4% growth in 2017. Occupancy remains near peak levels.

We also recently updated our REIT Rankings: Data Center. We discussed that data center REITs continue to outpace the broader real estate industry powered by our insatiable appetite for connectivity. After badly underperforming in the second half of 2016, data center REITs have come back in favor in 2017. Q4 earnings were better than expected, and guidance impressed. Data center REITs are higher by 12% over the past six months and 5% YTD. CoreSite and DuPont Fabros have been among the best performing REITs across all sectors. Leasing improved last quarter following concerns late last year that volumes were slowing. The supply/demand outlook remains moderately favorable despite the increased flow of capital into the space.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, COR, EDR, MAA, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.