9 Dividend Increases: April 10-13, 2017

This week, nine companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including three of the stocks I own.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks, because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. This past week, nine companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including three of the stocks I own. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN)

LKFN is a bank holding company for its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, which provides a variety of financial services in Indiana. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services. It serves a range of industries, including commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and healthcare. LKFN was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

LKFN will pay a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share, an increase of 15.79% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on May 5 to shareholders of record on April 25. The stock will trade ex-dividend on April 21.

• Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Founded in July 1985 and headquartered in San Diego, California, QCOM designs and manufactures innovative digital wireless communications products and services based on the company's CDMA digital technology. The company also licenses many of its 5,700+ patents and intellectual property to wireless equipment manufacturers.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 7.55% to 57¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 21 to shareholders of record on May 31. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 26.

• Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP)

WGP is a limited partnership engaged in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. The company owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains, including Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming; North-central Pennsylvania; and Texas. WGP serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

On Thursday, April 13, WGP increased its quarterly distribution to 49.125¢ per unit, an increase of 6.22%. The new distribution is payable on May 22 to unitholders of record on May 1, with an ex-dividend date of April 27.

• Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905, having been built from a business founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble. PG currently competes in 37 product categories and has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.00%, from 66.95¢ per share to 68.96¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 15, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on April 19.

• Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT)

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company invests in real estate markets across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, primarily in hotel and travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, HPT owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. The company was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

HPT will pay a quarterly dividend of 52¢ per share, an increase of 1.96% over the previous quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 19 to shareholders of record on May 22. The ex-dividend date is May 18.

• Western Gas Partners LP

WES is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. The company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil. WES was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recently, WES increased its quarterly distribution from 86¢ per unit to 87.5¢ per unit, an increase of 1.74%. All unitholders of record on May 1 will receive the new distribution on May 12.

• Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

OHI is a self-administered REIT (real estate investment trust) that invests in income-producing healthcare facilities located throughout the United States. The company provides lease or mortgage financing to healthcare operating companies, funding investments through loans under revolving credit facilities, from private or public offerings of debt or equity securities, or through secured indebtedness. OHI was founded in 1992 and is based in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 63¢ per share, an increase of 1.61% over the prior quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on May 1 will receive the new dividend on May 15.

• Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL)

GEL is a limited partnership operating in the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. GEL was founded in 1996 and is based in Houston, Texas.

GEL will pay a quarterly distribution of 72¢ per unit, an increase of 1.41% over the previous quarterly distribution. All unitholders of record on April 28 will receive the new distribution on May 15.

• Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Founded in 1976 and based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments in nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States.

On April 11, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 18.625¢ per share to 18.75¢ per share, an increase of 0.67%. The first payment will be on June 23 to shareholders of record on May 19. The ex-dividend date is May 17.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, QCOM, HCSG, and OHI.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

QCOM's price line is well below the primary valuation line (in orange) and the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue). Consequently, the stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in QCOM in January 2007 would have returned 5.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

QCOM's adjusted earnings growth rate over the coverage period is 9.0%, whereas HCSG's growth rate over the same period is 11.5%:

HCSG's price line is above its normal P/E ratio and well above the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HCSG in January 2007 would have returned 14.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

For OHI, which is a REIT, I use adjusted funds from operations rather than adjusted earnings:

OHI's price line is near its normal P/AFFO ratio and below the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in OHI in January 2007 would have returned 10.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG, QCOM, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.