Fitbit: A Perfect Storm

I am writing today to update readers about the most recent developments on Fitbit. (NYSE:FIT) I have been following and invested in FIT for the past couple of months. I continue to be very bullish on FIT and have taken advantage of the most recent selloff to average down my position.

To give readers greater transparency: In one of my portfolios, I now have over 4,000 shares with an average price of $5.95 per share. I continue to be somewhat agnostic as to the price changes since every selloff presents me another opportunity to add more shares at this undervalued level. However, at this current level, $5.37 per share, I believe that its valuation is bottoming out and the stock could pop as early as next week.

Short Interest

The short interest in FIT has continually risen since its IPO, although it is currently off its peak, which it hit in early 2016, when nearly 48% of its float was shorted. Since the start of 2017, the short interest has declined a bit, but over the past month it has begun to tick up again, and there are currently 43.85 million shares shorted, or about 35% of FIT's float.

However, the short interest reports are lagging a bit and the data from Ycharts and other sites, such as Gurufocus (table posted below), are reported on a bi-monthly basis. As such, the current short interest data reported does not reflect what has occurred over the past couple of weeks.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Nonetheless, data from NakedShortReports.com provides some indication about how heavily FIT was shorted since the last bi-monthly short interest data was collected. As you can see from the chart below, the percentage of volume of shares traded that were sold short has been steadily increasing over the past couple of weeks and in the last two trading sessions this week over 30% of FIT's volume was sold short.

Source: NakedShortReport.com

I expect that FIT's short interest will show a big jump next week when the bi-monthly short interest data comes out. I believe that this is laying out the foundation for a short squeeze scenario to take place, especially when considering how close FIT is trading to its asset levels.

At the current valuation, $5.37 per share, FIT's market capitalization is less than $1.2 billion. In contrast, FIT has total assets of $1.82 billion, with current assets alone of $1.48 billion and no debt. Moreover, its total liabilities stand at just $821 million.

With this valuation in mind, this data in itself can lead to FIT ratcheting up. Since FIT is trading at such a low valuation relative to its asset levels, short sellers may get worried that such a high percentage of FIT's shares are sold short and may begin to try to cover their positions and buy back the shares. If many of these short sellers attempt to do so when this data is reported, the shares may spike just off of this new information coming out.

Moreover, FIT has $706 million in cash alone, and $477 million in accounts receivable, which can quickly be turned into cash through factoring. As such, FIT presents a compelling takeover target and any rumors of FIT being an acquisition target can also cause FIT to experience a short squeeze and cause the stock price to gap upwards.

Institutional Investor Shift

On top of increasing short interest, the percentage of shares held by institutional investors has decreased quite steadily over the past couple of months and currently stands at 44%. Retail investors normally take a more short-term approach to investing, so with less institutional investors, FIT is even more subject to a short squeeze occurring.

Final Remarks

The scenario playing out with FIT has set up a perfect storm where I believe that a bottoming out valuation, coupled with new short interest data coming out, could lead to FIT popping in trading. FIT is one of my highest conviction investment ideas and I highly suggest adding shares at this undervalued level. For more information about FIT, please refer to my last article where I provide a more in-depth overview to my thesis.

I'm considering launching an SA Marketplace Service focused on uncovering opportunities where the market has myopically priced the security, such as in FIT's case. I would love to hear your feedback about launching such a service.