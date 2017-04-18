Focus On Europe: Will Marine Le Pen Become France's Next President?

Welcome to the fifth edition of:

What's up in Europe this week?

The French elections are coming close, and quite a few people seem to be getting anxious to see the result. Although we had surprising voting results in the UK (Brexit) and the US (Trump being elected president), I think the risk of a very negative surprise in France isn't high at all.

Right now, Marine Le Pen is polling in just the fourth position after a recent TV debate, but we already know this doesn't necessarily mean much. But what's really interesting in France is the fact the presidential elections are organized in such way that no surprises (which don't have a broad support from the society) are likely to occur. The next Bloomberg image shows which candidates are being the most sought after on search engines and social media:

Source: Bloomberg

After all, unless a candidate obtains the majority of the votes in the first round (which is extremely unlikely), there will be a second round two weeks after the first one. Should an extremist candidate manage to go through to the second round, it's pretty unlikely that candidate will win as usually all other candidates rally their troops to vote for the opponent. That's exactly what happened in 2002 when father Le Pen ended up in a direct duel with Jacques Chirac. The result? Chirac won by the widest margin in 200 years.

Of course, we cannot be blind for the broader support for right wing populist movements in Europe. But in France's case, the electoral system is specifically designed to avoid sudden surprises. As such, I'm not really expecting any huge surprises in the French political landscape. Le Pen and the Socialists definitely won't win, and all other candidates have no "special" points on their agenda which might disrupt the normal markets. Looking at the iShares MSCI France (NYSEARCA:EWQ), there's no specific volatility either.

EWQ 1 Month Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts.

That being said, the financial sector did experience some pressure on share prices. BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY), Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY) and Crédit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY) ended the week quite a bit lower. The next chart shows BNP's performance. As CA and SG didn't trade much, the chart of their US listings doesn't really show anything.

BNPQF data by YCharts.

Never say never, but I think we won't see Le Pen as France's next president.

- Damon Verial has a closer look at AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), while Jonathan Faison discusses Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), the other British pharma company. Jonathan likes Shire's strong cash flow performance and pipeline as Shire is completing 40 clinical trials of which 17 are Phase III.

- Sure Dividend's Bob Ciura has analyzed Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), the Belgian brewer which is currently paying a 3.4% dividend yield, although more defensive investors (like myself) wouldn't mind a pause in the dividend hikes to make sure BUD's debt load remains manageable. In the comment section of the article, Ian Bezek makes a good comment about liking Diageo (NYSE:DEO) more, as the latter doesn't have as much debt on its balance sheet.

A relatively quiet week in the run-up toward Easter

In this section of the newsletter, I will provide brief blurbs on updates from the European markets that caught my attention. Of course, not every single news fact will be covered, and I obviously might miss something. Feel free to leave a comment under this article to point out other interesting Euro-news!

Stada Arzneimittel (OTCPK:STDAF) (OTC:STDAY) has agreed to a 66 EUR buyout offer by Bain Capital and Cinven. The offer will consist of 65.28 EUR in cash, as well as a 0.72 EUR dividend and is a 49% premium compared to Stada's share price before it announced a strategic review.

In the mining sector, Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) said it produced almost 110,000 ounces of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter of this year, a decrease of approximately 20% compared to Q4 2016. Elsewhere, Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) (OTCPK:AAUKF) is selling its South African coal operations to Seriti Resources, a company owned by "the Historically Disadvantaged South Africans." It's quite ironic to see the HDSA cough up 2.3 billion South African Rand to buy the mines, so the organisation doesn't sound too "disadvantaged" anymore right now.

Bankia (OTCPK:BNKXF) (OTC:BNKXY) says S&P has revised the outlook for Spain's government debt, which resulted in a confirmation of Bankia's credit rating for its covered bonds. The rating is still A+, but the outlook for the Bankia bonds credit rating has now increased to "positive." Great news for the Spanish banking sector, as Bankia was traditionally seen as the weaker smaller brother of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and BBVA (NYSE:BBVA).

Sanoma (OTC:SWYBF) (OTC:SWYBY) has sold its 67% stake in SBS Netherlands to Talpa Broadcasting for 237M EUR, which is a 12.6 EV/EBITDA multiple. This transaction will reduce the net debt to 539M EUR and reduce the net debt/EBITDA ratio from 3.2 to 2.5. A 12.6 EV/EBITDA multiple is quite high in the media sector, so Sanoma got a pretty good deal, despite the non-cash loss associated with this sale.

In the North Sea, BP (NYSE:BP) is still considering to sell assets, and Serica Energy (OTC:SQZZF) (OTC:SQZZY) is very interested to have a look at these North Sea oil fields. Both parties know each other as Serica previously purchased the Erskine oil project from BP. Elsewhere in the North Sea, Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) is selling its Dutch production assets to Hague & London Oil, which is still in trading halt.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) CEO is under pressure after UK regulators have started the process to figure out if he tried to figure out who a whistleblower is. The bank has reprimanded the CEO, and his bonus will be cut.

Eni (NYSE:E) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) are still denying any wrongdoing in a Nigerian bribery scandal. This time there was no rich prince involved, but the minister of oil allegedly received payments from both oil majors in return for awarding a certain prospecting license. This could be an important case, as the exploration block (offshore Nigeria) is expected to contain approximately 9 billion barrels of oil. A high-profile case, indeed.

Booker Group (OTC:BOKGF) (OTCPK:BOKGY) and Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) moved lower after Tesco disappointed the market once again with increasing pressure on its international division. The pressure from Booker shareholders will increase, as they are subject to a buyout offer from Tesco. Booker's share price is now almost back at the same level before the deal was announced. Will Tesco have to sweeten its offer?

More M&A in Europe, where both Accell Group (OTCPK:ACGPF) and Refresco Gerber (OTCPK:RFFRY) received unsolicited proposals. Accell seems to be willing to entertain a good offer, but Refresco Gerber doesn't want to play ball. Meanwhile, Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) (OTCQX:AKZOF) shareholders are getting increasingly impatient with the management team, and large shareholder Elliott Management is now trying to remove the company's chairman. As a brief reminder, Akzo is the subject of a cash-and-share offer from PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG).

Total (NYSE:TOT) will invest $450M to expand its refining and petrochemicals plant in South Korea, which will increase the ethylene production capacity by 30%. The project should be completed by the summer of 2019.

Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), one of the largest sports brands in the world with Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), has released an update on its first quarter. Business was good, and the company is hiking its full-year guidance. Will Nike and Adidas also outperform? Or is Puma grabbing market share from the two leading companies?

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) continues to buy back stock, as it has repurchased and cancelled 3.5 million shares which were acquired at an average price of approximately 6.6 GBP. Meanwhile, Dutch/Belgian Ahold (AHODY) (OTCQX:ADRNY) is also continuing repurchasing its own stock as part of a 1B EUR repurchase program.

Swiss firm Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF) (OTCPK:ALIOY), which is the subject of a $30B takeover offer from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) says its shareholders have approved to spin off the drug discovery and early clinical pipeline to facilitate the sale to Johnson & Johnson. In excess of 77% of the Actelion shares have been tendered to J&J after the initial tender period.

Sandvik's (OTCPK:SDVKF) (OTCPK:SDVKY) has secured a contract to be the sole provider of "stainless steel umbilical tubes" for the Israeli Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea. The contract has a total value of approximately 400M SEK. Elsewhere in the oil services industry, the Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF) has been winning several contracts. Statoil (NYSE:STO) awarded the company a contract for the Snorre Expansion Project, while Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) (OTCPK:PMOIY) and Karoon Gas also awarded new contracts to the Wood Group, which increases its chances of Amec Foster Wheeler (NYSE:AMFW) shareholders accepting its buyout offer.

Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) has completed the appraisal well of the Edvard Grieg field, encountering a 15-meter gross oil column. The reservoir was deeper than expected, but the quality was much better than the prognosis. Elsewhere in the oil space, Tullow Oil is one of the best performers after the rights to subscribe to the capital increase (read here all about it) have been detached from the common stock. In what could turn out to be an interesting soap, CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has now notified Tullow and Total it wants to purchase a part of the Uganda oil field stake Total is buying from Tullow Oil.

Engie (OTCPK:ENGQF) (OTCPK:ENGIY) has been one of the best performing companies in the past two months after seeing its share price increase by approximately 25%. The company continues to secure its future, and has now won the contract for a 338 MWp solar project in India.

Kenmare Resources (OTC:KMRPF) has released a production update on its Moma mine in Mozambique and the company seems to be doing really well. The total amount of heavy mineral concentrate that has been produced increased by 29% on a YoY basis in the first quarter, and Kenmare confirmed the ilmenite demand remained very strong. This also bodes well for other mineral sands producers like Iluka Resources (OTC:ILKAF) (OTCPK:ILKAY).

That's it for this week, and I hope to see you all again next week!

