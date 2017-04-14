Equities Are Priced For Perfection And Poised To Disappoint Ebullient Investors

In the short term, stocks have rallied dramatically on the belief that an economic acceleration is imminent. We believe that complacent investors will be disappointed and stocks are vulnerable.

After eight years of financial repression (negative real interest rates and printing money to buy bonds), the era of stimulative monetary policy is ending.

First Quarter Review

Investors' enthusiasm for the "Trump reflation" trade continued to drive the equity market higher during the first quarter. Expectations that imminent pro-growth changes in fiscal policies were poised to accelerate earnings and economic growth propelled the S&P 500 to an all-time high on March 1st.

Many economic surveys also reflected this new enthusiasm for economic change. The Consumer Confidence Index, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, and the ISM Purchasing Managers Index rose to extremely optimistic levels during the quarter. While this economic "soft data" is encouraging, the actual economic data (retail and auto sales, credit growth, and employment) was surprisingly disappointing. In fact, the Atlanta Fed's GDP model currently estimates that the economy grew at less than 1.0% in the first quarter.

Also, during the quarter, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the second time in three months, announced that it expects to increase interest rates at least two more times this year and will begin to reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The Fed also indicated that the stock market may be overvalued.

In the short term, we believe that the equity market is priced for perfection and poised for a correction as the ebullient expectations for fiscal policy and the economy are not met. Since the election, the expectation of the immediate implementation of pro-growth policies drove stocks and economic surveys to extremely optimistic levels. We believe the legislative delays and the potential for a weak economic first quarter will lead to a market correction, which should last until there is better clarity on economic improvement. Additionally, since the Fed is in a tightening cycle, it may be less inclined to intervene during a market correction.

In the long term, we remain circumspect and believe that equities are extremely overvalued and offer a poor risk-reward. For more than eight years, the global central banks have printed and purchased over $12 trillion of financial assets, with the intent of inflating risk assets to stimulate the economy. While the economic growth was modest, asset valuations were driven to a historic level of overvaluation.

As value investors, we will remain focused on capital preservation until stocks offer a positive risk-reward and the rate of change in economic growth improves. Equities have rarely been more expensive than they are today, and we believe that investors' expectations about economic growth are unrealistic. This combination of expensive stocks and unrealistic expectations, coupled with the extremely low level of volatility, could lead to a sharp and severe market correction - especially since the Fed is now on the sidelines.

Investment Outlook Summary:

Equities continue to offer a poor long-term risk-reward. We remain circumspect and believe that equities are extremely overvalued and offer a poor long-term risk-reward. Since the "Great Recession," the global central banks have printed and purchased over $12 trillion of financial assets with the intent of inflating risk assets to stimulate the economy. While the economic growth was muted, the equity market reached a historic level of overvaluation. We estimate that the S&P 500 will return less than 2% per annum over the next 10 years as valuations and profit margins regress to a normal level.

We expect that the implementation of the proposed pro-growth fiscal policies will return the economy to an average growth rate (i.e., real GDP growth of 3.2% per annum). Despite legislative delays, we believe that pro-growth fiscal policies (lower taxes and reduced regulation) will be passed this year and lead to an acceleration in economic growth in the second half of 2017. Unfortunately, the timing and magnitude may disappoint some investors as legislators deal with an increasing budget deficit and problems implementing changes in the healthcare system. Also, in our view, the secular headwinds - aging demographics, excessive debt burden, and structural unemployment issues - will continue to limit economic growth.

The Federal Reserve indicated that the era of stimulative monetary policy is ending. After eight years of financial repression (negative real interest rates and printing money to buy bonds), Janet Yellen and the Fed indicated that their focus has changed from stimulating to maintaining economic growth. They expect to raise interest rates at least twice this year while reducing the size of their enormous $4.5 trillion balance sheet. We are optimistic that the end of financial repression will lead to a period of free markets, improved productivity, and increased market volatility.

In the short term, stocks have rallied dramatically on the belief that an economic acceleration is imminent. Since the election, stocks and economic surveys (Consumer Confidence, NFIB, and ISM) reached an extremely optimistic level. We believe that the financial markets are priced for perfection and poised to correct as the lofty expectations are not met. While the "soft" economic data has been strong, actual economic data (retail sales, lending, and employment) has been disappointing. We expect that the weak economic data, delays in implementing pro-growth fiscal policies, and/or geopolitical events will negatively surprise complacent investors and lead to a sharp market decline.

Asset Allocation: As long-term value investors, the market's risk-reward and the rate of change in economic growth drive our strategic asset allocation ("SAA"). Currently, our SAA remains underweight equities and overweight U.S. Treasury bonds and gold. Because of their attractive relative valuation, we added exposure to international large cap equities. We are positioned to perform well in a period of slow economic growth and rising market volatility.

Current Asset Allocation: Large Cap Equity 34.0% Long-term U.S. Gov. Bonds 16.0% Small Cap Equity 0.0% Int-term U.S. Gov. Bonds 10.5% International Equity 7.0% Municipal Bonds 0.0% Emerging Markets 0.0% Gold/Currency 15.0% Equity Hedge(small-cap) (11.0%) Commodity 0.0% NET RISK ASSETS 30.0% NET SAFE ASSETS 41.5%

Economic Outlook: The last recession ended eight years ago, and the subsequent economic recovery was the weakest in the post-WWII period. In our view, tight fiscal policy (higher taxes and increased regulations) and very loose monetary policy (financial repression) led to a lack of capital investment and anemic economic growth. We are optimistic that the proposed supply-side fiscal policies (lower tax burden and reduced regulations), when implemented, will properly incentivize corporations and entrepreneurs to invest, hire, and grow their businesses. We expect that real economic growth should return to a normal level of 3.2% even despite the secular headwinds - aging demographics, excessive debt burden, and structural unemployment.

While we are optimistic that an acceleration to normal economic growth will benefit Main Street (better jobs and higher wages), we believe that Wall Street (stock prices) may struggle as valuations and corporate profitability, driven by higher wages and interest expense, regresses to a normal level. Also, if the proposed pro-growth fiscal policies, coupled with the pent-up demand for capital investment, lead to an acceleration in economic growth, the Federal Reserve is "behind the curve," and the potential for policy errors are a concern. If it raises interest rates too fast, given the economy's excessive debt burden, it may cause a recession, and if it raises rates too slowly, inflation could accelerate and create substantial economic problems.

Additionally, we are concerned that there is a significant divergence between economic soft and hard data. In the first quarter, very optimistic economic surveys (soft data) drove stocks to all-time highs, while hard economic data (retail sales, credit growth, and employment) continued to slow. If the soft data surveys are wrong, driven by animal spirits, instead of rational expectations, and economic growth is continuing to slow, financial markets will be vulnerable.

Chart 1: Real GDP Peaked Two Years Ago

Real GDP peaked for this cycle at 3.3% in the first quarter of 2015. This cycle's economic growth rate averaged only 2.1%, which was significantly below the historic average of 3.2%. While the proposed supply-side fiscal policies are poised to turn the economic cycle, we are concerned that economic growth materially slowed in the first quarter.

Source: FRED

Chart 2: Gross Private Investment as a Percent of GDP

Gross private investment is critical to improving productivity and growing the economy. Investment peaked in the first quarter of 2015 significantly below previous peaks. The lack of investment this cycle led to disappointing economic growth. Pro-growth policies will incentivize corporations and entrepreneurs to invest capital, which will increase productivity and lead to strong economic growth and improved living standards.

Source: FRED

Chart 3: The US ISM Purchasing Managers Index Indicates Robust Economic Growth

Before the election, the ISM PMI survey was below 50, indicating a contracting economy. In the post-election euphoria, this economic survey nearly reached a six-year high, indicating the expectation of very strong economic growth.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Chart 4: The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow Economic Model is Forecasting Anemic Economic Growth

Despite very strong economic surveys, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow economic model indicates that economic growth dramatically slowed during the first quarter. Currently, the model is forecasting that the economy grew at only 0.6%, which is significantly below the consensus.

Source: Atlanta Fed

Chart 5: Investment Spending Remains in Recession

Investment spending turned negative in the first quarter of 2016. Typically, when investment spending is negative, the economy is in recession. Pro-growth fiscal policies will lead to an increase in capital investment, an improvement in productivity and a stronger economy. The lack of improvement in investment spending is inconsistent with the surge in the economic soft data.

Source: FRED

Chart 6: Credit Growth is Slowing

Commercial and Industrial credit growth peaked at 12.9% in January of 2015. Currently, C&I credit growth has slowed to 5.4%, down from 10.3% a year ago. Slowing credit growth does not coincide with the strong economic soft data.

Source: FRED

Chart 7: Employment Growth Continues to Slow

Growth in non-farm payrolls peaked for this cycle at 2.27% in February 2015. In March, non-farm payrolls grew at only 1.52%, down from a growth rate of 1.95% a year ago. Slowing employment growth is not consistent with the recent optimistic economic surveys.

Source: FRED

Equity Market Outlook: We continue to believe that equities are historically overvalued and offer a poor long-term risk-reward. The Fed's financial repression strategy drove financial assets to a historic level of overvaluation. In our view, even if the economic growth rates return to a normal level, corporate profitability and valuation levels are poised to return to a normal level, which will lead to equity returns of less than 2% per annum over the next 10 years.

In the short term, we believe the market is priced for perfection and vulnerable to a significant decline when the lofty expectations are not met. While many sanguine investors are focused on the extremely bullish economic surveys (Consumer Confidence, NFIB, ISM), hard economic data continues to slow. We expect that markets will correct until there is a positive turn in the hard economic data and there is better visibility on the proposed pro-growth changes in fiscal policy.

Additionally, despite the recent legislative disappointments and the increased geopolitical uncertainty, the stock market's volatility remains muted. While many may view this as a positive, we are concerned that it indicates too much complacency, and if there is a negative surprise, the resulting correction could be magnified.

Chart 10: Market Capitalization to GDP - Stocks Remain Very Expensive

In a 2001 Fortune Magazine article, Warren Buffett stated that market capitalization relative to GDP "is probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." Currently, stock market capitalization is 130% of GDP; this is significantly above the 50-year average of 65%. Based on this valuation measure, stocks would need to decline by 50% to be considered fairly valued.

Source: FRED

Chart 11: Private Sector Net Worth Relative to GDP Has Never Been Higher

The central bank's easy money policies have driven most asset classes to historical levels of overvaluation. Since 1950, private sector net worth (real estate and financial assets) has averaged 377% of GDP. Currently, private sector net worth is 492% of GDP, which is 2.8 standard deviations above the mean.

Source: FRED

Chart 12: Corporate Profits to GDP - Margins Remain Elevated and Poised for Mean Reversion

Profitability has peaked for this cycle. Currently, corporate profits are 9.2% of GDP, which remains significantly above the historical average of 6.5%. We expect earnings growth will continue to disappoint investors as profitability returns to a normal level.

Source: FRED

Short-Term View (three months): We believe that stocks are in the early stage of a market correction. The post-election rally, which was driven higher by ebullient economic surveys and the expectation of pro-growth changes in fiscal policies, ended on March 1st. Our base case is that markets are vulnerable through the summer as economic data and the magnitude and timing of fiscal policies disappoint ebullient investors. A normal pullback to the 200-day moving average would yield an 8.0% market correction for the S&P 500. Additionally, since the Fed has indicated that its focus has changed from stimulating to supporting economic growth, complacent investors may be surprised if the Fed does not intervene.

Chart 13: The S&P 500 Peaked on March 1st and is in a short-term correction

Optimistic expectations drove the stocks market to an all-time high on March 1st. Currently, the market is in a mild correction, which we believe will, at a minimum, test the S&P 500's 200-day moving average.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Summary:

Despite recent setbacks, we believe that the proposed pro-growth fiscal policies have the potential to return economic growth to a normal 3.2% per annum growth rate and help Main Street - more jobs, better wages, and improved living standards.

We continue to believe that stocks are at a historic level of overvaluation and offer a poor risk-reward even if the economy recovers later this year. Over the next 10 years, we forecast that the stock market will provide annual returns of less than 2.0%, as valuations and profit margins regress lower and interest rates normalize.

The Federal Reserve has indicated that the era of stimulative monetary policy is ending. It expects to raise interest rates at least two more times this year and reduce the size of its balance sheet. While we are relieved that financial repression is finally ending, we expect that markets will become more volatile and the chance of a Fed-induced policy error is increased.

In the short run, expectations are high, and we believe that the market is vulnerable as ebullient investors are disappointed. While we expect a mild 8.0% correction, the high level of investor complacency and the Fed's new diminished role could increase the magnitude of the decline.

Since the election, the investment environment has changed dramatically. Fiscal policy is changing from restrictive to expansionary, while the Fed is ending its financial repression experiment. We are optimistic that a return to free markets capitalism will grow the economy, create jobs, and improve living standards. As value investors, we are confident that we are well-positioned to prosper in this "new" investment environment, which will be driven by fundamentals and not profligate central bankers. As always, we will remain focused on capital preservation and providing positive absolute returns, until equities offer a positive risk-reward and the rate of change in economic growth improves.

