TJX Companies: An Ideal Candidate For 20/20 Income Portfolio

I believe shares are poised for continued outperformance, with potential dips or market corrections offering opportunities to add to one's position.

Risks include increasing competition and successfully straddling the line between value and cheap.

Business model appears to be poised for continued profitability in spite of competitive threats.

In the 20/20 income portfolio, to be elaborated on more in a future post, the strategy is quite simple. 40 positions are established, 2.5% weighting for each one. For every position purchased in a particular common stock, another is purchased in a closed-end fund or ETF, always maintaining the 1 to 1 ratio.

For the common stock positions, they pop on my radar first when management enacts sizable dividend hikes. From there, I research company fundamentals and valuation, as well as catalysts both at an individual and sector level.

I never claim that it is "the best strategy"- as we dividend investors know, the battle isn't against the indices, but ourselves. Sticking to a solid game plan for the long term, selling investments when the thesis is broken or weakening, and staying the course.

Without further ado, here is today's candidate:

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Recent Dividend Hike: 20% in quarterly dividend announced on April 4th

Payout Ratio: 28.33%

Dividend Yield: 1.35%

Annual Dividend Growth Past 10 Years: In excess of 20%

Dividend Coverage: 3.495

Current Ratio: 1.629

Debt/Equity Ratio: 0.494

Return on Equity: 51.92%

Operating Margin: 11.60%

A Few Reasons I like The Company

Unique niche in retail, inventory constantly rotated with prices 20% to 60% below department store prices.

Target market is the frugal fashion-conscious

Flexibility- solid performance in weak and strong economies, different locations, and across various merchandise categories

Global footprint- nine countries across three continents

Recent Performance

Over the last five years the stock has risen over 90%.

TJX data by YCharts

Fourth quarter net sales increased 6% over last year to $9.5 billion, while full year net sales increased 7% over the prior year to $33.2 billion

Fourth quarter earnings per share came in at $1.03 versus $.99 for last year, while full year earnings per share of $3.46 compared favorably to $3.33 for the prior year

$2.4 billion returned to shareholders for the full year through repurchases and dividends

TJX EPS Diluted (Annual) data by YCharts

Comparable store sales were driven by market share gains, increased customer traffic, and increasing merchandise margins. This is especially impressive in the face of competitive threats to brick and mortar enterprises, of which Amazon is the key culprit.

Valuation

Shares appear valued at a premium appeared to some of their peers.

TJX PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Considering the company's superior free cash flow generation, an elevated multiple appears justified.

TJX Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

The biggest risk to this enticing retail story is increasing competition, which one can only expect to get fiercer as time goes by. Another is changing consumer perception, as currently the enigmatic retailer straddles the line between value and cheap, falling firmly in the former but always in danger of being categorized as the latter if they fall of the current path.

Additionally, their business model for the time being is a win-win for many suppliers, who can sometime profit even more than they do from sales in high end department stores. In the current retail environment I expect department stores to continue to struggle with TJX Companies standing the most to benefit. Lastly, the company has proven performance in times of economic downturn, but such a turn of events would still in all likelihood cause a very significant correction in share price.

While I'm not a fan of brick and mortar retail in general, for this story it makes sense to make an exception. A pilot position could be established in the near term, while adding more in the future after significant dips in share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.